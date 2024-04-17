The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality just released an update on my favorite health policy factoid — the distribution of spending in the US civilian non-institutionalized population over time using the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS).

This is the overall distribution by selected percentiles:



The first thing to remember is that we are seeing some COVID effects. Pre-COVID, the top 1% of the spending distribution uses about a fifth of all medical services and during early COVID, the top 1% uses just under a quarter of all services.

The top 5% (inclusive of the top 1%) generates about half of all spending plus or minus a wiggle. And the bottom half uses about 3% of total spend.

And here the dollar figures matter a lot!

The bottom half of the US spending distribution spends around $400 a year ON AVERAGE on healthcare. If we are really granular, we see a lot of people with zeroes (probably 20-25% of the population) and the median American probably spends about $1500 a year.

Now this is a huge indicator of the political challenges of health reform as most of the time, most people are barely touching the system. What is going on is probably working okay-ish for them and changing to high deductible health plans and underwriting for all doesn’t effect them just as switching to single payer as written by Bernie Sanders really won’t effect them. Most of the benefits and costs of the coverage debates are over 10% to 15% of the spending distribution and a decent chunk of that group is already covered by Medicare or Medicare Advantage so they don’t care either except to protect themselves.