You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Distribution of Medical Spending in the US Population

Distribution of Medical Spending in the US Population

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality just released an update on my favorite health policy factoid — the distribution of spending in the US civilian non-institutionalized population over time using the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS).

This is the overall distribution by selected percentiles:

Spending by selected percentiles in the US 2018 to 2021 by AHRQ using MEPS. Top 1% use about a fifth to a quarter of all services.
The first thing to remember is that we are seeing some COVID effects.  Pre-COVID, the top 1% of the spending distribution uses about a fifth of all medical services and during early COVID, the top 1% uses just under a quarter of all services.

The top 5% (inclusive of the top 1%) generates about half of all spending plus or minus a wiggle.  And the bottom half uses about 3% of total spend.

And here the dollar figures matter a lot!

AHRQ average spending 2021 inflation adjusted dollars by percentile group

The bottom half of the US spending distribution spends around $400 a year ON AVERAGE on healthcare.  If we are really granular, we see a lot of people with zeroes (probably 20-25% of the population) and the median American probably spends about $1500 a year.

Now this is a huge indicator of the political challenges of health reform as most of the time, most people are barely touching the system.  What is going on is probably working okay-ish for them and changing to high deductible health plans and underwriting for all doesn’t effect them just as switching to single payer as written by Bernie Sanders really won’t effect them.  Most of the benefits and costs of the coverage debates are over 10% to 15% of the spending distribution and a decent chunk of that group is already covered by Medicare or Medicare Advantage so they don’t care either except to protect themselves.

      Baud

      Following the lead of broadband providers, what we need are data health care caps to rein in the heaviest users. #GOPPlatform

      Another Scott

      Interesting.

      Is there a breakdown somewhere of what the top 1-5% is being spent on, e.g. to see if Hoveround chair providers are bilking the system more over time; if the cost of fancy biologic drugs are going to kill us all in our beds; if treatments for chronic conditions are getting more rather than less expensive; if growing medical practices (who are eating all the stand-alone Drs offices) and hospitals conglomerates and rehab/nursing home/assisted living conglomerates are taking more of the pie; etc.?

      I’d be very happy if “AI” could take a deep dive in giant databases like these and see if there are correlations and associations that need to be looked at more carefully by expert humans.  We know that wannabe MotUs are always looking for ways to grab a piece of the healthcare pie (“pay me or you’re gonna die!!11”), so finding those choke points before they do is important.

      Thanks for all you do.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      p.a.

      Ohhhhh.  These % are by total population.  I’m so used to looking at econ/income stats I originally thought the y axis was by income, and was “???”

