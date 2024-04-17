Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: April 17, 2024

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: April 17, 2024

by | 6 Comments

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      I have an academic friend who is absolutely freaked out about covid. She excoriated the AERA. She carries a portable air purifier to indoor meetings and promotes all kinds of preventative products. We were in grad school during Y2K and she was nuts about that.

      AERA is over on Twitter telling folks to get tested for COVID-19 now that the conference is over and folks have flown to all corners of the earth. Who could ever have predicted that an indoors event with 15,000 people, 99% of whom were unmasked, could possibly have become a superspreader event? It’s pretty disgusting to me that an organization that claims to be so social justice-oriented can’t even bother to require masks to protect the community.

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      BNO:

      So far this year, nearly 3 million cases of COVID have been reported in the U.S., causing 259,346 hospitalizations and 26,079 deaths.

      CDC has 20,008.

      That may go up by maybe another thousand since the data from the last few weeks is still coming in. Meanwhile, if BNO shows where it’s getting its numbers from, I can’t find it. I remain skeptical of their accuracy and factual foundation.

    4. 4.

      eclare

      The threat of long covid is so scary.  I wish the govt would open up additional boosters for those of us under 65.

    5. 5.

      Ramalama

      I had a bit of long Covid, but nothing compared to two very fit friends (they [used to] ride horses competitively) who had the sickbook thrown at them. And I’m not fit, though I am indeed working on it, currently while extending my first ever Lenten resolution to stop eating chocolate.

      Anyway, I’m just here for the Shedders comment.

      I’d also really like to wear a quality cotton T-shirt that says something about the Shedders.

      Also also one T with “Gettysburg wow” on it.

    6. 6.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Somebody a couple of weeks ago told us he’d just lost his sister in law, who went to Florida and got Covid. She suffered from COPD.I don’t know her vaccination status.

      It’s still out there, people.

      We just got our latest booster.

