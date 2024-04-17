1/n Some good news, according to CDC we’re almost at the lowest number of new Covid hospitalizations in the U.S.since the beginning of the pandemic… pic.twitter.com/Yw17S9b3tt — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) April 13, 2024

Last night's update: 63,096 new cases, 768 new deaths https://t.co/lDtk1Yib1G — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 15, 2024





So far this year, nearly 3 million cases of COVID have been reported in the U.S., causing 259,346 hospitalizations and 26,079 deaths. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 15, 2024

1. Update on the fading #flu / #Covid /#RSV season: For the first time since the week of ending Nov 5, the percentage of outpatient med visits for #influenza-like illnesses was below the national baseline last week, which is effectively the sign that #flu

season is over. pic.twitter.com/jppoHOAwpg — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@HelenBranswell) April 12, 2024

Biden administration announces new partnership with 50 countries to stifle future pandemics https://t.co/ZHQNQ7iAXr — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 16, 2024

Vaccination reduced the risk of #LongCovid by ~40% in the entire population (5.4 million) of Norway https://t.co/pwVRT1fhh8 and reduced cardiovascular and thrombotic events @NhungPharma@LancetRespirMed pic.twitter.com/DD1qAUKB2L — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 12, 2024

Canadian COVID Forecast Apr 13-26, 2024 CANADA MODERATE (no change) About 1 in every 75 people infected Compared to lowest point of pandemic in Canada: -Infections ~4X higher

-Long COVID ~5X higher

-Hospitalizations ~5X higher

-Deaths ~2X higher pic.twitter.com/hX6YpcM7ti — Tara Moriarty (@MoriartyLab) April 14, 2024

Specific nasal cells in children have been found to protect against #Covid. There are important differences in how nasal cells of children vs. the elderly respond to the virus & may explain why kids typically experience milder #Covid symptoms https://t.co/m7BtnCn6hj pic.twitter.com/K0PuuLfhIB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 15, 2024

The marked differences in response to #SARSCoV2 infection by age may, at least in part, be explained by age-specific changes in our nasal epithelial cells https://t.co/JY8j5NYKSl@NatureMicrobiol @Dr_ClaireSmith @drmarkonikolic @UCLchildhealth pic.twitter.com/OMLFLRN297 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 15, 2024

Large-scale analysis of patients with #LongCcvid after hospitalization reveals distinct subtypes. Indeed, 1 in 10 patients w/ #Covid develop post-Covid syndrome. Yet, there are nuances of difference in the manifestation of #LongCovid & its duration https://t.co/fjKKSbLKUK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 15, 2024

Approved in Japan, this self-amplifying Covid vaccine that uses much lower doses of mRNA, with less side-effects and potential longer duration of efficacy, is a better template than current mRNA shotshttps://t.co/bNygFxMxkQ pic.twitter.com/U5G9ANQFwK — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 11, 2024

Blood donor study finds 21% incidence of long-term symptoms attributed to COVID-19 Among blood donors with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, 23.6% reported long-term neurologic symptomshttps://t.co/FBcuCRmaGI pic.twitter.com/t6a194ydJq — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) April 9, 2024

Johns Hopkins: AI can now detect COVID-19 in lung ultrasound images The AI analyzes ultrasound lung images to spot B-lines, which appear as bright, vertical abnormalities and indicate inflammation in patients with pulmonary complications. JHUhttps://t.co/o5e6yloqdj — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 16, 2024

Feds launch indoor air quality research program The group is looking for research proposals on indoor air biosensors, respiratory virus risk assessment software, and optimizing building controls.https://t.co/gIW4Udk07s Photo: Michael Casey/Flickr cc pic.twitter.com/NXC852UcuM — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) April 12, 2024

Important covid clues! Researchers find that macrophages – the cells that usually scavenge and destroy viruses – are the cells most susceptible to being infected/hijacked by SARS-CoV-2, using CD209 (not ACE2) receptors. Promising target for new drugs!????https://t.co/aELZA202Vp pic.twitter.com/TqqkIahw2x — Noha Aboelata, MD (@NohaAboelataMD) April 12, 2024

There is no evidence that Covid vaccines cause fatal cardiac arrest or other deadly heart problems in teens and young adults, a CDC report finds. The new analysis debunks widespread misinformation about the mRNA vaccines. https://t.co/kfISU93J8O — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 11, 2024

This quote leapt out to me from this article:

🔥🔥"The fact that every new SARS-CoV-2 infection has the potential to become chronic is perhaps the single most concerning aspect of this virus.” @microbeminded2

YEP.https://t.co/lCzOkA41hz — tern (@1goodtern) April 11, 2024

Bernie Sanders calls for $1 billion for long-COVID moonshot Sanders has asked long COVID patients, health providers, and researchers to weigh in on draft legislation. https://t.co/2SSDmyumMz pic.twitter.com/CW9ImzLnqk — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) April 10, 2024

