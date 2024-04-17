Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: The GOP Insists There Will Be Blood Impeachment

Per the “Senior Congressional Correspondent for Fox News”, as of this morning:
Wednesday Morning Open Thread 6
Wednesday Morning Open Thread 7

The Washington Post, yesterday — “Mayorkas impeachment moves to Senate, where trial could end fast”:

Led by 11 impeachment managers appointed by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Republicans have demanded a full trial, while Senate Democrats, who hold a 51-49 majority, are planning to band together to dismiss or table the trial. Most Senate Republicans, despite previously voicing concerns about the substance of the two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, have echoed the lower chamber’s calls for the Senate to adhere to precedent and hold a trial.

At least one Republican — Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) — said last week that he planned to vote against a full trial. On Tuesday, Romney softened his position, telling reporters that he at least wanted debate on the articles before moving to dismiss them and therefore did not support tabling the charges. Several others who have been critical of the impeachment have yet to stake out their position, including GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). Collins, citing her role as a juror in the trial, declined to weigh in on how she will vote, and Murkowski vaguely said she wanted “process.”…

After House Republicans made the ceremonial walk across the Capitol to present the articles charging Mayorkas with “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of public trust,” Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, read them aloud on the Senate floor. Senators will be sworn in as jurors Wednesday, and then it will be incumbent on Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to decide how to proceed.

Schumer decried the proceedings Monday, saying impeachment “should never be used to settle a policy disagreement” and vowing to “address the issue as expeditiously as possible.” It’s unclear whether Schumer will move to table or dismiss the case, a maneuver that requires 51 votes to pass…

Senate Republicans have been divided on how to best influence the process from their relatively powerless position in the minority; some have agitated for an opportunity to hold Democrats accountable for the record-breaking levels of migration at the southern U.S. border. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said the Senate GOP conference had yet to come to an agreement on an approach to process the articles, but one of the options under discussion is extracting an agreement from Democrats to ensure Republicans time to debate.

“I think right now there’s still a question about how it’ll get handled, and that’s something that our members are going to have to have a conversation about today, and then hopefully we’ll have a better insight into what that process might look like,” Thune said…

Mayorkas, meanwhile, has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill over the past week, advocating for a DHS budget with higher funding than in the deal agreed to last month by the White House and Congress.

This is Mayorkas’s 30th time testifying before Congress in his capacity as DHS secretary, although he did not testify in his defense before the House Committee on Homeland Security after it revoked an invitation for him to appear, instead requesting written testimony.

“Secretary Mayorkas spent months helping a bipartisan group of Senators craft a tough but fair bill that would give DHS the tools necessary to meet today’s border security challenges, but the same House Republicans playing political games with this impeachment chose to block that bipartisan compromise,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “Congressional Republicans should stop wasting time with unfounded attacks, and instead do their job by passing bipartisan legislation to properly fund the Department’s vital national security missions and finally fix our broken immigration system.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    85Comments

    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      So I throw out my NYT (except for arts and food) the minute it comes into the house. All my news comes from BJ. I thought that Ukraine aid was dead, based on what I hear around here. Yesterday I saw in person a colleague who is very plugged into Ukraine stuff, and she was shocked when I expressed despair. She was under the impression that it was coming up for a vote. Does anybody know?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Leto

      to adhere to precedent and hold a trial

      Invoke the Mitch McConnell rule, say we can do wtf we want, immediately dismiss.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Meanwhile we are told tsk tsk and tut tut it’s downright uncivil to accuse MAGAts of being reflexively and mindlessly aggrieved and addicted to performative outrage rather than something something wholesome heartland pride something shouldn’t stereotype because it’ll just make them mad.

      Want to help Trump? Keep up the ‘White rural rage’ stereotyping. (Sorry not gonna waste a gift link).

      The sooner the entire party collapses on itself in a fit of furious, bigoted cannibalism, the better.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @zhena gogolia:

      Defiant and determined, the House speaker, Mike Johnson, pushed back on Tuesday against mounting Republican anger over his proposed US aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies, and rejected a call to step aside or risk a vote to oust him from office.

      “I am not resigning,” Johnson said after a testy morning meeting of fellow House Republicans at the Capitol.

      Johnson referred to himself as a “wartime speaker” of the House and indicated in his strongest self-defense yet he would press forward with a US national security aid package, a situation that would force him to rely on Democrats to help pass it, over objections from his weakened majority.

      “We are simply here trying to do our jobs,” Johnson said, calling the motion to oust him “absurd … not helpful.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      What “Sheryl with an S” said up top.

      And just because I want to see it again:

      House Republicans walked impeachment papers to the senate today for Secretary Mayorkas. It won’t pass the Senate.We need adults in the House instead of a bunch of Magats who are just dicking around. #PutinsPuppets

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      @bbleh:

      Meanwhile we are told tsk tsk and tut tut it’s downright uncivil to accuse MAGAts of being reflexively and mindlessly aggrieved and addicted to performative outrage rather than something something wholesome heartland pride something shouldn’t stereotype something something.

      I think the appropriate response is that it’s perfectly fair to judge them by the people they pick to represent them in Congress.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      @topclimber: I believe not.  That’s why the President Pro Tem presides.  The Senators comprise a jury, and the VP is not a Senator.  And I would assume that a motion to whatever would not pass in the event of a tie.  But others may know better.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      Not clicking, but who’s the author? If it’s some right winger, the point is really to work their base into a frenzy so they come out, and not to engage in serious debate.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @Baud: Nicholas F. Jacobs is an assistant professor of government at Colby College, where Daniel M. Shea is a professor of government. They are the authors of “The Rural Voter.” This op-ed was adapted from an article in UnHerd.

      “In a pathbreaking work, Professors Jacobs and Shea present a comprehensive list of grievances about stereotypes of white rural voters as obsessed with grievances.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      From the quote box:

      Johnson referred to himself as a “wartime speaker” of the House

      Which war – the culture war??

      ETA:

      “We are simply here trying to do our jobs,” Johnson said

      Suuuure, Mr. Dick-Around-For-Months-On-Pretty-Much-Everything.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @bbleh:

      Racists and religious bigots get special treatment in the political media. They can be hypocrites and thieves, they can be openly racist, but no one in the media will ever say so.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @topclimber: right, I think CJ presides only if it’s an impeachment of a Prez or VP.  But I also think swearing-in occurs in any case.  It’s not a trial like judicial trials, cuz they make their own rules, but I think anything that’s done is done under impeachment rules not normal order.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jinchi

      Romney softened his position, telling reporters that he at least wanted debate on the articles before moving to dismiss them and therefore did not support tabling the charges.

      This is Romney writ large. He really wants to be seen as a serious statesman, but he can’t just shut down the BS.

      Which makes him a perfect tool and whipping boy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RaflW

      Milquetoast Romney is such a piece of soggy crap. For g-d’s sake, you’re retiring from office (because you’re too chicken to fight off a MAGAt to try to retain your spot). You’re free to take the wild and unprecedented step of voting against an idiotic impeachment.

      But yet you waffled. And Jolly points out how sadly cowed you are by the right flank of the party you barely cling to.

      Pathetic.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Senate Republicans…from their relatively powerless position in the minority…

      I love how that sounds, never gets old.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jinchi

      @Melancholy Jaques: Racists and religious bigots get special treatment in the political media.

      The implication being that it’s okay as long as you “sincerely believe” that you are a member of the master race.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @zhena gogolia: Adam is convinced that it will never happen and rather disparaging to those who argue otherwise.  As he is knowledgeable about national security matters, his voice is influential here.  IMO on machination within Congress, his views deserve no more weight than those of any other reasonably well-informed observer.  Other’s mileage may vary.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RaflW

      Also, this: “This is Mayorkas’s 30th time testifying before Congress in his capacity as DHS secretary, although he did not testify in his defense before the House Committee on Homeland Security after it revoked an invitation for him to appear”

      The House ‘managers’ of this revenge-circus figured out that Mayorkas testifying would have let even more air out of the bald, wobbling tire. I know 70-80% of voters don’t pay attention to this sort of thing, but it should piss more people off. It’s the worst form of performative non-governing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      In a pathbreaking work, Professors Jacobs and Shea present a comprehensive list of grievances about stereotypes of white rural voters as obsessed with grievances.”

       
      I hope you made that up, because that’s hilarious.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jinchi

      @lowtechcyclist: Which war – the culture war??

      Johnson sees himself as Moses and TFG as Jesus, so I assume he’s referring to the start of the final battle before the end times.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RaflW

      @Baud: There’s another freaking House vacation coming right up. From Heather Cox Richardson:

      The House is due to recess from Thursday, April 18, until Monday, April 29. [Tuesday] afternoon, House Intelligence Committee chair Mike Turner (R-OK) and the top Democrat on the committee, Jim Himes (D-CT), released a statement: “We must pass Ukraine aid now,” they wrote. “Today, in a classified briefing, our Committee was informed of the critical need to provide Ukraine military aid this week. The United States must stand against Putin’s war of aggression now as Ukraine’s situation on the ground is critical.”

      These fuckers (GOP House members) barely work when they’re in town. And they take two long-ass vacations barely days apart.

      Infuriating.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      FastEdD

      @Leto: Yep. Mitch would exert raw power and tell the other side to pound sand. It grinds my gears that the House idiots not only don’t do their jobs and waste everybody’s time, but now they get to waste the time of the Senate, which they don’t control.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @bbleh:

      A woman in my office has a son going to law school. I sort of followed his whole process (applying, being admitted) because she would ask me questions/update me. I like him! Nice kid. His LSAT was very high and his undergrad grades were good so I told her he was probably in the running for a full ride. She told me matter of factly that he wouldn’t get one because he’s a white male. I told her “no, plenty of white males get them – the money is given out based on LSAT and undergrad grades”. He got the full ride.

      She still says white men are at a disadvantage. Tell me what Democrats are supposed to do about that. She wants to be resentful. This is a choice she’s making – has nothing to do with her lived experience. Rather than being grateful that her son got a full ride to law school she is choosing to resent some amorphous group of “others” who “don’t deserve”…things. This is a character problem. She needs to be a better person. I can’t fix it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @bbleh: I’m not about to waste my time reading that nonsense.  I had to visit two extremely rural parts of the US in recent years (Sanger, TX several times and Grantsville, WV a couple times) and every time I mentioned that we live in Los Angeles there was a 50/50 80/20 chance that the rural white person would go into some kind of FoxNews-adjacent or full-on OAN rant about crime and undocumented people, Critical Race Theory, Wokeness and pronouns.  The resentment was so common that it was palpable.  When these fuckers stop believing and screeching this shit at every opportunity, I’ll stop pointing it out.  But until then, in my experience, the label is very well deserved and backed up not only by studies and polling but by who they collectively vote for.  The whole “hur-hur” mockery of cities is so widespread in those areas that I just expect it.  So much so that when I don’t get some kind of bitter wise-crack about cities, I’m pleasantly surprised.  And that’s with me mostly not even bringing up politics!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      John S.

      @Baud: This dovetails neatly with the piece John Oliver did on Medicaid.

      Turns out, white rural politicians spent an awful lot of time legislating their grievances to keep “those people” off Medicaid — even when staffing an office to root out “fraud” costs over $6m per year and the estimated amount of recoverable fraud is less than $1m.

      ETA: Fraud in this context is perpetrated by the Medicaid recipient. Naturally, the billions of dollars in fraud committed by companies who blatantly steal from Medicaid goes unpunished (and as Oliver showed, is actually cheered on by idiots like Jim Cramer).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Kay: Some white people like White Supremacy, and they’re glad they don’t have to pretend otherwise anymore.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jinchi:

      Johnson sees himself as Moses and TFG as Jesus, so I assume he’s referring to the start of the final battle before the end times.

      Only if he believes in a post-Trib or mid-Trib Rapture.  If he’s a believer in a pre-Trib Rapture (which has become the norm, due in large part to the Left Behind series), then he believes he’s outa here before the battle gets underway.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      japa21

      @Kay: ​
       

      She wants to be resentful.

      Actually, I think it is more like she needs to be resentful. Somewhere in her past, something didn’t go the way she wanted and she has carried a grudge ever since.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jinchi

      @zhena gogolia: “Something” is coming up for a vote. Johnson calls it “Ukraine aid”, but who knows what will actually be in it. Every move he’s made has been to delay and preferably stop US assistance, so I wouldn’t expect a bill to get to the president’s desk soon.

      But still, the real question is how many Republicans are left in the House who actually want to support a democratic ally against Russia. They have just as much ability to make life miserable for Johnson as the Chaos Caucus, but so far they haven’t been willing to use it.

      Personally I’m not as pessimistic as Adam, but I’m not sure he’s “wrong”, either.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jinchi

      @lowtechcyclist: Only if he believes in a post-Trib or mid-Trib Rapture.

      I think most apocalyptic rightwingers are Quantum Christians: they believe they’ll be among the chosen, but they also can’t imagine they’d miss out on of all the fun.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Heretic! Mid-trib all the way!

      LOL!  There was a time, more than 50 years ago, when I was very much a participant in those debates. Thank goodness it’s been nearly that long since I stopped believing in any of that End Times bullshit.

      So now I’m not a heretic, I’m an apostate! :-D

      Reply
    54. 54.

      RaflW

      @topclimber: Taggart (eghad, how Randian) is a VC fund vulture and ‘political consultant’ (on his dad’s campaigns). He’s also 54 years old. I think he can stand on his own two feet if he wants to run for anything.

      Matt (age 53) seems to keep a low profile.

      Josh (age 49), via SLT: “Josh Romney won’t run to replace his father in the Senate” I suppose this might be the scion Mitt is attempting to protect with his genuflecting to the MAGAts?

      Ben (age 46) also seems to keep a low profile.

      Craig (age 43) is busy surfing, beekeeping, running a real estate investment firm and serving a BYU-Marriott Biz School advisory board (the Romney Institute, what a coinkidink)

      Sorry for the slightly obsessive review of his brood. Doesn’t seem like they’re itching to step into elected office during this MAGA fever. Later, if the party doesn’t atomize, maybe one or two will want a shot at (cough) public service?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      lowtechcyclist

      @japa21:

      Actually, I think it is more like she needs to be resentful. Somewhere in her past, something didn’t go the way she wanted and she has carried a grudge ever since.

      Yeah, but almost all of us had big stuff in our lives that didn’t go the way we wanted.

      We all have the choice of whether to hold onto our resentments or let go of them.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @topclimber: But not the real Confederacy, mind you. They want the “Gone With The Wind” Hollywood construct, where slavery is reimagined as a kinder gentler version of summer camp. Butterfly McQueens, but no Harriet Tubmans.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Soprano2

      @zhena gogolia: You’ve been reading Adam’s posts; he’s absolutely convinced nothing will happen with Ukraine aid. The truth is more complicated than that. It might come up for a vote in the House this week as a separate bill.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Brachiator

      House Republicans walked impeachment papers to the senate today for Secretary Mayorkas. It won’t pass the Senate.We need adults in the House instead of a bunch of Magats who are just dicking around

      The Republicans have to do this, as a distraction from the Trump trial. The GOP is no longer a legitimate political party. They are just an extension of the Trump clown show.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Almost Retired

      @Kay: ​
      Ugh, I try so hard to counter that attitude when it comes up. My best example is my white son and my Black daughter in law. Both had similar grades and LSAT scores and went to the same law school. They both got the same scholarship.  VICTIMS!!

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Soprano2

      @bbleh: The thing is it’s not a stereotype, it’s how way too many of them actually are. There is usually a grain of truth in any stereotype, they don’t want to admit that.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Soprano2

      @Omnes Omnibus: Your characterization of his attitude is rather kind. It’s one reason I mostly quit reading the Ukraine threads. I have enough despair in my life already, I don’t need to contribute even more to it.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      japa21

      @lowtechcyclist: ​
        Agreed, but there are those who see themselves as so special that when something doesn’t go right it must be the fault of someone else. To conceive of the problem being themselves would be a form of emotional suicide.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      bbleh

      @Kay: I don’t know that it CAN be fixed, and it’s certainly not on you to do it.  It’s all wrapped up with their identity and self-image — this is one reason Trump is merely an accelerant rather than a principal cause — and those sorts of things change only slowly if at all.  They think it, they say it, they hear their friends and preferred media say it — it’s an echo chamber — and to give it up requires giving up an important part of belief about themselves (victim, righteous, deserving but mistreated, denied their due by evil conspiracies and shadowy organizations allied with Others, blah blah blah).

      I don’t bother trying any more.  They’re write-offs as far as I’m concerned (although they still deserve clean air and water and safe food and drugs and affordable healthcare and decent schools and and and, like any other human).

      @UncleEbeneezer: yeah I don’t even discuss it any more.  there’s no point — they don’t deal in facts, and they can’t budge on their beliefs, so why waste my breath?  I just kinda roll my eyes and “uh-huh” if they bring it up (and half the time even that elicits annoyance, because they think they’re due agreement).

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Marcopolo

      @zhena gogolia: Well, under Johnson Ukraine funding has been dead.  Hell, the Senate bill (with the border funding to boot) passed a couple months ago then…crickets.  But it’s the US House so what’s dead can be brought back to life. I’ll add the caveat that until it is brought to the floor, voted on, and passed, don’t hold your breath.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: Oh believe me, I do!  If I feel like laying it on thick I’ll rave about the diversity of my neighborhood and all the Black, Women and LGBTQ-owned businesses and the joy of working with mostly Latinx and Asian-American kids.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Brachiator

      @Jinchi:

      Johnson sees himself as Moses and TFG as Jesus, so I assume he’s referring to the start of the final battle before the end times.

      This is a bit of a mashup of biblical metaphors.

      How about Johnson as John the Baptist and TFG as Jesus.

      This could make MTG a Salome out for Johnson’s head.

      They are all a bunch of dopes.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Marcopolo

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: It was a little on the absurdist side that Mayorkis was back in Congress giving testimony on funding needs for Homeland Security in front of a committee that voted to impeach him only a few weeks ago.  My hat’s off to him, I couldn’t do it.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      RaflW

      Related to the post title:

      Karl @brainnotonyet.bsky.social
      Tom cotton now is posting videos of drivers assaulting protestors saying this is how it’s done…. This is starting to spiral out and the moment people act we are going to face a massive inflection point.

      Cotton previously Xitted that people should “take matters into their own hands” as US Gaza protesters block access to airports. It’s not even stochastic threats now.

      Where the fuck is the civility police now? Oh, right. That’s only a tool to stifle Democrats. But what Tom is doing is fomenting public rioting. And he’s a g.d. US Senator. I’m actually serious: Where is the public condemnation of this outrageousness? He’s all but said “second amendment remedies.”

      It’s incumbent on Dems to point a giant flashing sign on his sick threats. Yeah, it’s complicated because it’s Israel-Gaza, but pushing for bloody violence is fucking wrong.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      lowtechcyclist

      @japa21:

        Agreed, but there are those who see themselves as so special that when something doesn’t go right it must be the fault of someone else. To conceive of the problem being themselves would be a form of emotional suicide.

      Even if it really IS the fault of someone else, one still doesn’t need to hold onto that grievance forever and ever.  They can still choose to let it go. Or not. But either way, it’s a choice.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Kay

      @bbleh:

      I’ve said this before but wouldn’t it be smart for these rural safari journalists/pundits to switch it up a little and look at rural voters who are NOT resentful and full of rage? In a given area there are 25 to 40% of rural voters who do not resent all other Americans. What’s their secret? They had the same Democratic messaging as the other group. Somehow it didn’t turn them into bitter, crabbed anger bears.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      RaflW

      @Soprano2: Yeah, me too. I share some of Adam’s bitterness over Johnson’s capitulation to the Putinist wing of his party, but I can’t rehash it regularly.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      mrmoshpotato

      Former Republican Congressman David Jolly on the Mayorkas impeachment:

      “This is really a violation of the sanctity of the House. They’re now using their powers for this very political, unwarranted move and tool. It is sad to see how unserious it is under the Republican majority”

      Oh, we know.  We know.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      TBone

      Marge Traitor Trash should just walk across the Bering Strait, she’s showing her whole entire ass and that should keep her afloat long enough to get where she belongs.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      lowtechcyclist

      @John S.:

       Try talking about Israel/Palestine with Orthodox Jews in your immediate family. That’s really fun, especially now!

      Fortunately for me, the Jews in my not-immediate family (stepbrothers and first cousins) are mostly unorthodox Jews. ;-)

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Kay

      @RaflW:

      It’s even funnider because centrist ninnies and media spent two years apologizing to Tom Cotton because his op ed about how he wanted the army to put down BLM protestors was interpreted as…he wanted to use the army to put down BLM protestors. We understood what he said. “Send in the troops” means…send in the troops. The ninnies wrapped themselves around the axle again.

      He just made all these defenders of him look as silly as they are, because he has now AGAIN said he wants protestors harmed.

      We were right the first time. Tom Cotton thinks any protestor on the Left should be physically harmed simply for protesting.

      Reply

