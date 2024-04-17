Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday News Roundup, A Little Late

Between the Einstein zoom, which was great fun, and the fundraising this afternoon, I didn’t have much time to check out the news today.  So here’s some good news I found after the zoom.

Janet Yellen’s Ukraine mission  (Politico)

The Biden administration is making a new push this week to rally reluctant allies behind the idea that billions in immobilized Russian assets should be tapped to support Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will spend the coming days laying the groundwork as fellow finance ministers gather in Washington for the IMF-World Bank spring meetings. It’s expected to be an agenda item at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting of G7 finance leaders and in other discussions on the sidelines.

“Our goal is to try to get it done as soon as possible,” said a Treasury official granted anonymity. “And if that is this summer, that’s as soon as possible.”
The challenge for Yellen is two-fold. The idea is bipartisan but political resistance is emerging at home from a key ally of former President Donald Trump. The U.S. is also facing unease in Europe, where most of the assets are located. The U.S. Congress has struggled for months to agree on fresh aid to support Ukraine more than two years after Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

Officials are considering a menu of options. They include seizing Russia’s sovereign assets outright as well as structuring a loan backed by windfall profits from the assets. The goal is to advance discussions so top G7 leaders can make a decision when they gather in June.

