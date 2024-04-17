(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: Tonight’s post is going to be very brief. I’ve spent the late afternoon into the early evening at the emergency vet. Rosie will be staying overnight with them. She’s stable. She was diagnosed with lymphoma about two and a 1/2 weeks ago. They caught it early. She just started chemo and at least one lymph node shrank a lot as a result of that first treatment. However, she wouldn’t stand up when I got home, not even for her supper, which she didn’t eat. So I took her right in. She was running a high fever, they started her on fluids right away, and she started to perk up. Her bloodwork is within normal ranges, though she’s a bit anemic. The vet thinks this is likely a side effect of the chemo, has spoken with the oncology vet, and will leave the final determination to be made by the oncology vet in the morning. Right now everything is looking cautiously optimistic. But a long day got a lot longer. So I’m just going to cover some basics, get cleaned up, give Ruby some attention and rack out. Good thoughts for Rosie are, of course, always appreciated.

This morning, Russia viciously attacked #Chernihiv with “Iskander” missiles. They killed at least 17 people – as the rescue operation is not finished yet, we hope this number won’t increase. We urge our partners to strengthen our air shield to protect people.#PatriotsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/effb6xHkMM — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) April 17, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Occupier Must Lose, and Each of their Losses is Ukraine’s Strength – Address of the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! The summary of this day. I have just taken part in the work of the European Council. All the leaders of our Europe were here. I am grateful to Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, to Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and to all the leaders of European states and governments for their consistent attention to Ukraine. Today I emphasized everything that we need for our further actions, for our defense. Of course, anti-aircraft warfare and the frontline are top priorities. Now is the time that everyone in Europe, in the free world, should use to strengthen — to increase the production and supply of weapons, and in general to strengthen the determination. The normal life of the world depends on determination, and Europe cannot afford to waste this time for the sake of our common security. Before the European Council meeting, I addressed the participants of the discussion at the World Bank, attended by major global financiers — the Ministers of Finance of our partner countries and the heads of the leading financial institutions. We are working to ensure the adequate financial foundation for Ukraine which is essential for its defense against Russian aggression. Defense and reconstruction, social stability — all of this requires funding and long-term support programs. And finally, we need decisive actions to make the frozen Russian assets work for our defense against Russian terror. Today I also talked to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. We are preparing for a meeting of the Ukraine – NATO Council on Friday. The agenda is focused on our partnership, on the power of joint action, on how we can work together, really work together, to provide more protection for life — for all our cities, towns, and communities. The allies have shown now in the Middle East what they can really do. They can when there is enough determination. Today, throughout the day, I received reports on the tragedy in Chernihiv following a Russian strike on the city, on its residential quarters. Some houses were damaged, a hospital, and a hotel were destroyed. There were people under the rubble. A lot of wounded people. As of now, 17 people have been confirmed killed. My condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. The rescue operation on site has continued throughout the day and will continue until we know the fate of everyone who may be under the rubble. I thank every rescuer on the scene, all the medical personnel, all the police officers who are helping, the municipal services that are involved — everyone who is saving lives. And I would also like to thank everyone in our Armed Forces of Ukraine who prepares special operations — especially important operations, crucial operations that destroy the equipment of the Russian army and their combat infrastructure. Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out a correct strike against the occupier in Dzhankoi, targeting the airfield. Thank you, warriors! Thank you for your precision. Thank you, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi for organizing this operation. The occupier must lose, and each of their losses is Ukraine’s strength. Thank you, everyone who fights and works for Ukraine! Thank you, everyone who supports us! Glory to Ukraine!

Thank you to @TIME. But I am convinced that Time's list should include people like Dmytro Kotsyubailo, Pavlo Petrychenko, Oleksiy Chubashev, Andriy Pilshchykov "Juice", Vladyslava Chernykh "Aida" and many other of our heroes. Everyone who died for Ukraine and freedom. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) April 17, 2024

That is why the defense forces and the people of Ukraine should be in Time. I can only be proud to be a part of this nation. I believe that Time's award is an assessment of the work of the entire

President @ZelenskyyUa's team, which is a great honor for me to work for. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) April 17, 2024

Denmark:

Denmark announced the 17th military aid package for Ukraine, valued at approximately DKK 2.2 billion. kroner ($313 million). The new military aid package focuses on increased defense industry cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark. Denmark allocates 200 million DKK for… pic.twitter.com/JPKVXFuOV7 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 17, 2024

Denmark announced the 17th military aid package for Ukraine, valued at approximately DKK 2.2 billion. kroner ($313 million). The new military aid package focuses on increased defense industry cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark. Denmark allocates 200 million DKK for investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. In addition, funds have been set aside for maritime capabilities, drones, and the production of missile components. We highly appreciate Denmark’s unwavering support for Ukraine. Together, we fight for freedom.

NATO:

Spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa on #Ukraine's urgent needs & #NATO support. Delays in aid have consequences on the ground every day. So my message to Allies is clear: Send more to Ukraine. We also agreed to convene the NATO-Ukraine Council this Friday. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) April 17, 2024

Germany:

Germany urges dozen of allies to send air defence systems to Ukraine https://t.co/YbK8Ej9JpG — Financial Times (@FT) April 17, 2024

From The Financial Times:

Germany has written to dozens of countries including Gulf Arab states to plead for more air defence systems for Ukraine, saying Kyiv needed urgent help to protect its cities, troops and critical infrastructure from the “murderous onslaught” of Russian missiles. In a letter to other Nato members, a copy of which was obtained by the Financial Times and confirmed by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock and defence minister Boris Pistorius said they were launching a global initiative aimed at plugging the gaps in Ukraine’s air defences. A “wide range of non-Nato partners” had also been approached, they added. Officials declined to identify those countries. Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister who is the frontrunner to become Nato’s next secretary-general, said he believed European members of the alliance were prepared to provide funds to acquire air defence systems for Kyiv. “We know the amount they need and we know that we should be able to get that done,” Rutte said on Wednesday at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels. “We know that many countries have Patriot [anti-missile] systems but maybe do not want to deliver directly. We can buy from them and we can deliver to Ukraine. We have the money available. It’s crucial.” Ukraine has warned it is struggling to halt a multipronged and intensifying Russian offensive. In their letter, the German ministers said Russia was trying to destroy Odesa — the Black Sea port city, which they described as Ukraine’s “economic lifeline” — and the north-eastern industrial centre of Kharkiv, while a wave of attacks on energy infrastructure had caused even more damage than during the winter of 2022-23. “It is up to us to help Ukraine defend itself against this murderous onslaught,” they said, calling on Germany’s partners to join the initiative, known as Immediate Action on Air Defence. “We appeal to you to take stock of all [the] air defence systems in your arsenals and consider what could be transferred to Ukraine, whole systems or parts of them either permanently or for a limited period,” they said. In a statement to the FT, Kuleba said Kyiv was “very grateful to Germany for its leadership on the issue of air defence for Ukraine”. “Not only has it provided its own Patriot system and missiles, but our German friends are actively looking for ways to engage other countries that may help,” he said. “We urge all of them to reciprocate the German call.” Officials in Kyiv said Kuleba held discussions on scouring the world for available systems with Baerbock at Nato headquarters in Brussels earlier this month. Germany co-leads a “Capability Coalition Integrated Air and Missile Defense” for Ukraine with France and the US. “We know we need to do more than we are currently doing to support Ukraine. That is especially true for all capabilities required for air defence,” Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, said at the Brussels summit. Scholz noted that Germany had decided to send Ukraine a third Patriot system from its arsenal. “We want to also encourage others to do the same and look what possibilities exist in their own stocks to improve Ukraine’s possibilities for defence,” Scholz added. “It’s about doing this quickly now.” Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, warned on Saturday that the situation on the eastern front had “significantly worsened in recent days. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made repeated calls for Ukraine’s western partners to provide more air defence systems. After a Russian missile attack destroyed the largest power plant in Kyiv last week, he pleaded for the US Congress to approve a much-needed $60bn military assistance package.

More at the link.

Washington, DC:

As they await US aid, Ukrainians losing ground, SecDef Austin tells House: “We’re already seeing things on the battlefield begin to shift a bit in in terms of in Russia's favor,” Austin told the House Defense Appropriations subcommittee. “We are seeing them make incremental… — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 17, 2024

As they await US aid, Ukrainians losing ground, SecDef Austin tells House: “We’re already seeing things on the battlefield begin to shift a bit in in terms of in Russia’s favor,” Austin told the House Defense Appropriations subcommittee. “We are seeing them make incremental gains, we’re seeing the Ukrainians be challenged in terms of holding the line — they’re doing a very good job, a credible job — but in order to continue to do that, they’re going to need you know, the right materials, the right munitions, the weapons to be able to do that.”

BREAKING — House Republicans are posting the aid bill imminently. I’m told there are no changes from what @SpeakerJohnson laid out Monday. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 17, 2024

In a statement, President Joe Biden says he "strongly support[s]" the House's National Security Supplemental aid package, pledging, "I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won't let Iran or Russia succeed." pic.twitter.com/SRb4L4VbQA — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 17, 2024

Reagan turning over in his grave. — Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1) April 18, 2024

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had some thoughts, which she expressed as amendments:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced an amendment requiring members to “conscript in the Ukrainian military” if they vote for the Ukraine supplemental bill. pic.twitter.com/n0SykKpA3I — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) April 17, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene offers an amendment to make funds from the Israel funding bill available “for the development of space laser technology on the southwest border.” This is real, not made up— it’s amendment 11 herehttps://t.co/4IYE7Z8359

H/T @juliegraceb pic.twitter.com/Aq01a7zDRM — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) April 18, 2024

I didn’t say they were good thoughts.

Who could’ve possibly known?

“The document for the first time provides official confirmation and codification of what many in the Moscow elite say has become a hybrid war against the West. Russia is seeking to subvert Western support for Ukraine and disrupt the domestic politics of the United States and… — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) April 17, 2024

“The document for the first time provides official confirmation and codification of what many in the Moscow elite say has become a hybrid war against the West. Russia is seeking to subvert Western support for Ukraine and disrupt the domestic politics of the United States and European countries, through propaganda campaigns supporting isolationist and extremist policies, according to Kremlin documents previously reported on by The Post. It is also seeking to refashion geopolitics, drawing closer to China, Iran and North Korea in an attempt to shift the current balance of power.”

gift link https://wapo.st/3vMlQ39

The Washington Post has the details. (emphasis mine)

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has been drawing up plans to try to weaken its Western adversaries, including the United States, and leverage the Ukraine war to forge a global order free from what it sees as American dominance, according to a secret Foreign Ministry document. In a classified addendum to Russia’s official — and public — “Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation,” the ministry calls for an “offensive information campaign” and other measures spanning “the military-political, economic and trade and informational psychological spheres” against a “coalition of unfriendly countries” led by the United States. “We need to continue adjusting our approach to relations with unfriendly states,” states the 2023 document, which was provided to The Washington Post by a European intelligence service. “It’s important to create a mechanism for finding the vulnerable points of their external and internal policies with the aim of developing practical steps to weaken Russia’s opponents.” The document for the first time provides official confirmation and codification of what many in the Moscow elite say has become a hybrid war against the West. Russia is seeking to subvert Western support for Ukraine and disrupt the domestic politics of the United States and European countries, through propaganda campaigns supporting isolationist and extremist policies, according to Kremlin documents previously reported on by The Post. It is also seeking to refashion geopolitics, drawing closer to China, Iran and North Korea in an attempt to shift the current balance of power. Using much tougher and blunter language than the public foreign policy document, the secret addendum, dated April 11, 2023, claims that the United States is leading a coalition of “unfriendly countries” aimed at weakening Russia because Moscow is “a threat to Western global hegemony.” The document says the outcome of Russia’s war in Ukraine will “to a great degree determine the outlines of the future world order,” a clear indication that Moscow sees the result of its invasion as inextricably bound with its ability — and that of other authoritarian nations — to impose its will globally. The Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation, which was published March 31, 2023, and approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, deploys bland diplomatic language to call for “the democratization of international relations,” “sovereign equality” and the strengthening of Russia’s position on the global stage. Though the Foreign Policy Concept also charges that the United States and “its satellites” have used the Ukraine conflict to escalate “a many-years-long anti-Russia policy,” it also states that “Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West … and has no ill intentions toward it.” Russia hopes the West will “realize the lack of any future in its confrontational policy and hegemonistic ambitions, and will accept the complicated realities of the multipolar world,” the public document states. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it did not comment “on the existence or nonexistence of internal ministry documents” and on the progress of work on them. “As we have stated several times on different levels, we can confirm the mood is to decisively combat the aggressive steps taken by the collective West as part of the hybrid war launched against Russia,” the ministry added. Russia’s recent veto against extending U.N. monitoring of sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program, effectively ending 14 years of cooperation, was “a clear sign” that the work contemplated in the classified addendum is already underway, said a leading Russian academic with close ties to senior Russian diplomats. The academic spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive deliberations in Moscow. “Russia can create difficulties for the U.S. in many different regions of the world,” the academic said. “This is about the Middle East, northeast Asia, the African continent and even Latin America.” The creation of the Foreign Policy Concept and the classified addendum followed a call to Russian academics for policy suggestions. One proposal submitted in February 2023 to the Foreign Ministry by the deputy head of Moscow’s Institute for the Commonwealth of Independent States, which maintains close ties to Russia’s security apparatus, laid out Russia’s options more bluntly still. The academic, Vladimir Zharikhin, called for Russia to “continue to facilitate the coming to power of isolationist right-wing forces in America,” “enable the destabilization of Latin American countries and the rise to power of extremist forces on the far left and far right there,” as well as facilitate “the restoration of European countries’ sovereignty by supporting parties dissatisfied with economic pressure from the U.S.” Other points in the policy proposal, which was also provided to The Post, suggested that Moscow stoke conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan to bring Russia and China closer together, as well as “to escalate the situation in the Middle East around Israel, Iran and Syria to distract the U.S. with the problems of this region.” For Mikhail Khodorkovsky — the longtime Putin critic who was once Russia’s richest man until a clash with the Kremlin landed him 10 years in prison — it is not surprising that Russia is seeking to do everything it can to undermine the United States. “For Putin, it is absolutely natural that he should try to create the maximum number of problems for the U.S.,” he said. “The task is to take the U.S. out of the game, and then destroy NATO. This doesn’t mean dissolving it, but to create the feeling among people that NATO isn’t defending them.” The long congressional standoff on providing more weapons to Ukraine was only making it easier for Russia to challenge Washington’s global power, he said. “The Americans consider that insofar as they are not directly participating in the war [in Ukraine], then any loss is not their loss,” Khodorkovsky said. “This is an absolute misunderstanding.” A defeat for Ukraine, he said, “means that many will stop fearing challenging the U.S.” and the costs for the United States will only increase.

More at the link!

For our Russian speakers, if any of you would like to translate the pdf of the annex that was provided to WaPo into English for me, it’s at this link. Just email it to me at my Balloon Juice contact address. Thanks in advance.

Given the WaPo’s reporting above and most of what I’ve written here since 2015, he’s back…

It's official! Paul Manafort, who was convicted of tax and bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the US, and witness tampering, and who a bipartisan Senate report labeled a “grave counterintelligence threat” because of his ties to a Russian spy, has joined Trump's 2024 campaign. https://t.co/0CALyvDGSA — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) April 17, 2024

Kyiv:

“Budanov predicted that Russia will launch a big offensive starting in June to try to capture all of Donetsk and Luhansk, the two provinces known as the Donbas region, which Russia has claimed but doesn’t control. The Russians will then focus on the November elections in the… — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) April 17, 2024

Avdiivka front:

Kriegforscher via the Thread Reader App:

In the nearest future I will publish a short thread about the biggest Russian advance near Tonenke, Avdiivka area, where they used a tank battalion in charge. But right now I would like to say a couple of words about FPV drones and the dillusional reality they have created. First of all, a short remark: I am totally supportive of FPV drones. With both of my hands. But U need understand some thing: that’s not a panacea. Not at all. U see only successful hits on Twitter or TG channels and they create a wrong point of thinking. Unfortunately, we use so much FPV drones because of lack of ammo for mortars, ATGMs, artillery and even antitank mines. IMHO, every army needs to has them. They are cheap and very effective, FIRST OF ALL, against the enemy logistics. That’s out of the question and they are really needed. But here, in your TV war, you mostly see, especially right now, how the enemy columns charge so let’s talk a little bit about this. 1) they wouldn’t even be able to reach our positions if we had enough antitank mines. Same with artillery; they wouldn’t even be able to reach our positions if we had enough antitank mines. Same with artillery; 2) they wouldn’t be able to reach the city of Krasnogorivka, that’s the best example right now, if we had enough ATGMs. But they did. We have at that direction FPV drones. But they cannot change the fact that RUAF AFV are driving there like at home. And finally , that the biggest charge near Tonenke was stopped with the help of ATGMs and artillery. And well trained and motivated infantry. Not with the help of FPV drones. They just finished the job (mostly damaged and abandoned AFVs). FPV drones are not the key. And not the panacea. IMHO, the key is: 1) enough artillery shells;

2) well trained infantry;

3) mobility of your forces (AFV). That’s at least. I am sorry, I am just fucking tired of what I see and when I have phone calls with possible recruits everyone asks me about FPV drones because they see the war via TG channels.

Dzankhoi, Russian occupied Crimea:

/1. This night there was a missile attack on the Russian airbase in Dzhankoi, Crimea.

Russian media claims that 7-8 ballistic missiles were launched during the attack. pic.twitter.com/ztvWO109tp — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 17, 2024

/3. Additional footage of the results of the missile strikes on Russian Dzhankoi airbase pic.twitter.com/xm6Q9U3Oa8 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 17, 2024

/7. In details about the Dzhankoy attack and first imagery of the aftermath of the attack. https://t.co/cVP6nOXHbJ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 17, 2024

🚀💥Regarding the strike on Dzhankoy, as well as first footage of the aftermath of the attack. Destroyed Russian S-400 air defence system equipment. «Tonight, April 17, 2024, the military airfield of the 39th helicopter regiment of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army… https://t.co/JGcByoXt6s pic.twitter.com/z1Z6G9mXhr — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 17, 2024

🚀💥Regarding the strike on Dzhankoy, as well as first footage of the aftermath of the attack. Destroyed Russian S-400 air defence system equipment. «Tonight, April 17, 2024, the military airfield of the 39th helicopter regiment of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army (military unit 46453, Dzhankoy) was attacked. The photo shows the destroyed S-400 Triumph air defense system. The strike was carried out by two MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles. The first blow hit the positions of the S-400 Triumph air defense system. 3 launchers and radar were destroyed. The second hit was at the point for receiving and repairing military equipment of the 77th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade (military unit 33742, Krasnodar Territory). At the time of the impact, two S-300 launchers (of an unknown modification) were being serviced at the point. Also, as a result of the impact at the point, a secondary detonation of ammunition occurred. What exactly exploded is unknown. There is no information about damaged helicopters yet. Preliminary (as of 06:00) – 15 wounded, 22 missing.» https://t.me/dosye_shpiona/519

Voronezh, Russia:

Drone attack reported in Voronezh, Russia. Air raid alert in the region. pic.twitter.com/wX36Awlhoz — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 17, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

This is my city. My Chernihiv. Here, you do see no « pictures of the war ». Here, you see the pictures of war crimes. A lot of people died, including kids. Please help me and my people to survive. I don’t ask you to come and fight for the future of this world. We ask for more air… pic.twitter.com/L2ydgwUu13 — Patron (@PatronDsns) April 17, 2024

This is my city. My Chernihiv. Here, you do see no « pictures of the war ». Here, you see the pictures of war crimes. A lot of people died, including kids. Please help me and my people to survive. I don’t ask you to come and fight for the future of this world. We ask for more air defense systems for Ukrainian cities #UkraineNeedAirDefence

Open thread!