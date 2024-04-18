Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

You cannot shame the shameless.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

So many bastards, so little time.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

You are here: Home / Books / Late Night ‘Should Be Always’ Open Thread: Librarians, Doing Civilization’s Work

Late Night ‘Should Be Always’ Open Thread: Librarians, Doing Civilization’s Work

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

A NYC-specific initiative:

From the Guardian (h/t Ozark Hillbilly), “Tall tales but no dessert: the storyteller of Karachi and his ice-cream cart library”:

Pedalling down a narrow alleyway in Karachi’s crowded Lyari Town, Saira Bano slows as she passes a group of children sitting on the ground, listening to a man reading aloud from a book. The eight-year-old gets off her bike, slips off her sandals, and sits on the mat at the back.

She has already heard the story from Mohammad Noman, who is entertaining more than a dozen children with the tale of Noori, an insecure yellow parrot. “I don’t mind listening to it again,” says Saira. “He’s so funny.”

Noman, 23, is spending two weeks in Lyari pedalling an old ice-cream cart through its lanes, stopping to read his stories and leaving behind books for the children to borrow.

He dropped out of school himself as a teenager but has returned to education and is now studying for his high school certificate.

He is also one of two storytellers working part-time for the Kahaani Sawaari (Stories on Wheels) programme, run by GoRead.pk, which is working to improve literacy among underprivileged communities in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

“I become a kid when I am around the children,” says Noman. In the past 18 months, he has visited 30 areas of Lyari, one of the most densely populated and deprived neighbourhoods of Karachi, with more than 660,000 residents, mostly from the marginalised Baloch ethnic group

Education is free and compulsory in Pakistan yet, according to the UN, it has the world’s second-highest rate of children absent from school, at 44% of five to 16-year-olds. And 77% of 10-year-olds are unable to understand simple text, according to the World Bank.

Books and uniforms can be prohibitively expensive in Pakistan. Saira dropped out of school a year ago when her father, who worked in a toy shop, lost his job as Pakistan’s economy was hit by rocketing food and fuel prices…

It is not just children in the Lyari audience. “I have been watching this young man come in his ice-cream cart since last week,” says Rashida Ashraf, a local resident in her 60s. “He plays music, and soon the kids trickle in. There’s no ice-cream though.

“It’s nice,” she says. “It will open their minds.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    3. 3.

      sab

      Best thing we ever did for my stepdaughter and her child was finance their rent to an apartment one short block from a good public library.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eclare

      I hate that we rebuilt the library closest to me here.  It now has a huge atrium and the floors open to the atrium, so there are huge towering ledges, and I don’t like ledges.  I used to browse all the time in the old library, now I just reserve books to pick up at the check-out on the first floor.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.