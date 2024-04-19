Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Wait Until You See the Next Three?

by | 70 Comments

Remember when one of the retiring Republicans said something like, “you think this is a big deal, wait until you see the next three resignations”?

If this is true, this is huge.

Open thread.

    6. 6.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Joyce Vance on Xitter:

      Per reporters in the room, after the Sandoval hearing & dealing with largely repetitive motions from Trump asking for do-overs on rulings the Judge has already made against him, Merchan says, “we’re going to have opening statements on Monday morning. This trial is starting.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Redshift

      Probably just scare tactics against another faction, but it is actually plausible. If there’s anyone left who cares about getting anyone done instead of posturing and grifting, Johnson getting removed guarantees the rest of their term will be (even more) miserable and embarrassing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      Particularly remarkable when you consider that the conventional wisdom is that the Republicans are going to win everything in November.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      Resignations change the majority by one. To really impact, they’d need to cross the aisle – that gives one loss to the Rs and one gain to the Ds.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      The latest from Axios and other news sites makes it sound like this is all gamesmanship in public to force concessions from their fellow Republican caucus members.


      State of play:       Gosar joins Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who introduced the measure, and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

      Greene has said a vote to pass Ukraine aid would trigger the motion to vacate, but declined to take reporters’ questions about timing on Friday.
      The package will be voted on Saturday thanks to Democrats taking several rare steps to help it overcome procedural hurdles that typically pass along party lines.

      What we’re hearing: Massie, in a brief Capitol Hill interview, suggested the motion is unlikely to be forced to a vote this week.

      We want Mike Johnson to resign. We don’t want to go speaker-less. So the goal is to show him, through co-sponsorship, how much support he’s lost and hopefully he’ll get the message and give us a notice so that we have time … to replace him,” Massie said.
      “There’s a fourth and a fifth who are waiting as well” to co-sponsor the measure, Massie said.

      Yes, but: Democrats have long suggested they would save Johnson after he put Ukraine aid on the floor.

      The motion to vacate has three supporters and two anonymous maybes.  Luna threatens that there are “at least” two anonymous House Republicans who will resign and give the Speakership to Jeffries. I won’t believe anything from these liars until it actually happens.

      Except for MTG, those on board the motion to vacate threat don’t want a vote, they want Johnson to resign. He already said he will not resign.

      So anyway, I don’t think this is anything other than House Republicans trying to game each other in public.

      But I wouldn’t mind being surprised.

      ETA. Typos.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      KrackenJack

      The latest round of people Republicans retiring seem to be doing it as spitefully as possible. So it seems plausible independently of the source.

      I’m off to get extra TJ’s Giant Inca Corn Snacks just in case.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MattF

      I think it’s quite possible. One shouldn’t underestimate the unpopularity of Greene and Gaetz— yes, we all despise them but apparently their R colleagues in the House hate them too.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Lyrebird

      @JoyceH: Not disagreeing on the math, but wasn’t Jeffries just several votes shy of the speakership the last time?  So if there’s a MTV, and Johnson runs again but has some R fanatics vote for Greene or Roy instead, Speaker Jeffries.  I dunno, they may be bluffing of course, but the fact that they’re saying this sure sounds like an STFU PuhLEEZ to MTG and Gaetz.

       

      ETA: I wonder if Leader Jeffries would actually prefer to take the reins in Jan rather than be Speaker with Rs still in the majority, but if the House could function at all that would be a huge improvement!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TBone

      Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and her husband are suing the federal government, alleging COVID vaccine requirements in the military violated their religious beliefs because the therapy was developed using embryonic stem cells.

      Problem: her husband invested their sole investment in a company that uses fetal stem cells.

      https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/florida-congresswoman-sued-the-pentagon-over-stem-cells-one-problem-her-husband-s-stocks/ar-BB1h5wak

      I found this out because my neighbors’ son was working on her staff.  He moved to some other R lunatic’s office recently.

      …Luna’s husband, Andrew Gamberzky, who resigned from the Air National Guard over the issue, also invests in a company that uses human embryonic stem cells to treat disabilities, according to Luna’s most recent congressional financial disclosure.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Martin

      Here’s the thing, if this is true, then Jeffries knows it’s true which means he holds control of everything in the House right now. It would help explain why this aid package doesn’t look like it’s being run by lunatics.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mousebumples

      I mentioned this in a prior thread, but rumor has its that my MoC resigned (and will not be replaced until the November election) due to his wife have PROBLEMS with the Dobbs decision and the GOP shitshow.

      Big game of telephone going on here, so I can’t promise accuracy.

      I think Gallagher was the one who said, lol, wait till you hear about the next 3 resignations.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      M31

      @KrackenJack: love those corn snacks

      I was in a store that had a big selection of Asian snacks, pretty sure Filipino? and they had a huge variety of corn nuts: plain, garlic, spicy, etc. etc. there were SO MANY

      had to get a selection and they were all good

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JaneE

      That sounds too good to be true.

      Why not just change parties?   Your career in GOP politics is over if you help give control to the Democrats in any way.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sdhays

      @Lyrebird: Politically speaking, I think it’s better for House Republicans to continue showing the nation their (abundant) asses, as long as must-pass legislation actually gets passed. Ukraine funding has languished far too long, but once that’s in the rear-view mirror, we don’t need a Speaker Jeffries until January.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @Lyrebird: Democrats can always help elect a caretaker Speaker, some former Republican member like Charlie Dent or Jeff Flake. All they need is someone who will put bills with majority approval on the floor. Republican Don Bacon floated this idea back in January of 2023 when this Congress first met.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Anoniminous

      Since there has been some confusion, the Speaker can vote:  “the Speaker has the same right as other Members to vote but only occasionally exercises it. Manual Sec. 631. The Speaker may vote on any matter that comes before the House, and he is required to vote where his vote would be decisive or where the House is engaged in voting by ballot.”  [Cite]

      Currently there are 217 R and 213 D for a total of 430 voting seats, divide by 2, add 1 to get 216 for the majority needed to pass a bill.  So the Rs can lose one vote and still get business done, e.g., pass a bill.

      If 2 Rs resign that makes it 215 R to 213 D for 428, divide by 2, add 1 and get 215 for a majority to pass a bill.  Thus the Rs cannot lose a vote to get business done.

      Rs need to lose another 3 seats thus dropping to 212, for Ds to have a 1 vote majority at 213.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Anoniminous

      @Lyrebird:
      Speaker is elected by a majority of Representatives present and voting. At the moment the majority if all are is 216. So two GOP members present and voting for a goober candidate keeps the majority needed at 216 thus denying Pastor Johnson a majority.​

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Gin & Tonic

      If Anna Paulina Luna said the sky was blue, I’d walk outside to check. I’m reminded of Mary McCarthy on Lillian Hellman.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      JPL

      Remember when Ukraine refused to join NATO?   Apparently the only one that remembers that was Luna.   She said on CNN that we should not support Ukraine because they refused to join NATO.   She was corrected by John Berman, but then said I have to disagree with you, because they did.   This was a few days ago, so I’m just paraphrasing.

      She imagines things that aren’t there.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      eclare

      I heard some MoC interviewed, Crenshaw maybe?, who said the Republicans would rather be in the minority.  I don’t know if he was being sarcastic, but it makes sense.  They could preen for the cameras, come up with more ways to deploy space lasers, and grift, without all of that pesky governating to do.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      smith

      OT, Letitia James has filed a request to Judge Engoron to reject the hinky $175 million bond in the fraud case and give TFG seven days to get a legitimate bond. The implied threat is that if he can’t get one after seven days she starts taking his property. Here’s hoping Engoron lays the law. This has gone on long enough.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jay C

      @Anoniminous:

      Also. I think there are some Special elections coming up in the near future to fill existing vacancies (until the next General) – “safe” seats, though: 2 R and 1 D, IIRC – which should figure into the count.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jinchi

      @Barbara: That’s the smart play though.

      I’m surprised. “moderate” Republicans haven’t threatened it sooner. The Chaos Caucus basically ran the place as long as they could make any demand  under threat to blow up the place.

      Their power relies on the assurance that the rest of the party will always fall in line. If other members threaten to give the House to the Democrats they lose all leverage.

      The media fumbled in constantly asking Dems whether they’d save the Republican Speaker without ever considering that Republicans also have agency.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      eclare

      @smith:

      Good for her.  Judge Engeron does not seem like the type to like his time wasted by people who think that they can pull a fast one over him.  TIFG FA’d, now time to FO.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Gravenstone

      They could just vote with the Dems, keep their seats for now and lose re-election when the MAGAts come scalp collecting in the primaries. Same effect but with added paycheck goodness.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Scout211

      @smith:  Good!

      Here’s more:

      The AG’s office in a filing said that Trump and other defendants in the case had failed to show there is enough identifiable collateral to back the bond for the judgment in Manhattan Supreme Court.

      The filing notes that the surety Trump used to obtain the bond, Knight Specialty Insurance Company, is “a small insurer that is not authorized to write business in New York and thus not regulated by the state’s insurance department, had never before written a surety bond in New York or in the prior two years in any other jurisdiction, and has a total policyholder surplus of just $138 million.”

      The filing opposes a joint motion by Trump and KSIC to justify the insurer as the surety company holding the bond.

      Lawyers for AG Letitia James asked Judge Arthur Engoron to require Trump and other defendants to put up a replacement bond within seven days of ruling on the issue. James’s lawsuit against Trump led to the massive civil judgment against him.

      A hearing on the bond dispute is set for Monday.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WaterGirl

      @Geminid:

      Democrats can always help elect a caretaker Speaker, some former Republican member like Charlie Dent or Jeff Flake.

      I think Jeffries would rather be in charge than have Dems give the speakership to another Republican.

      Assuming the Ukraine support passes, the Dems would be more likely to stay out of it and let the chips fall where they may.  Unless there was a deal made in order to get the Ukraine support.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      sdhays

      @Jinchi: This was why I had started to get pessimistic; it should have happened long ago, as soon as they got a new Speaker. They should have rebelled at the Mayorkas “impeachment” farce. Demonstrate to the Freedumb Carcass that they ALSO don’t have a majority without the non-Freedumb Carcass.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      I don’t have a clue who she is, but since Ron Filipkowski tweeted it, I figured it was worth sharing.

      IIRC, she’s the one who dresses like a Hogwarts student.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      M31

      @UncleEbeneezer: oh yeah, the H-Mart snack aisle is something else

      I’m going to stock up on cuttlefish chips and Pocky’s for when Trump’s properties start getting seized, can’t wait to see the actual value of them — how many do you think are so over-mortgaged they’re actually worthless? Katie?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Geminid

      @eclare: Rep. Crenshaw is right. Republicans got only a few dollars out of this heist, and they would be better off leaving Hakeem Jeffries holding the bag.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Anonymous At Work

      HA! I CALLED IT!
      MAGA Mike learned that the next Speaker this term would be Hakeem Jeffries and then Mike lost all fear of MTG and his former “friends”.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      WaterGirl

      @smith: Yep.  How many do-overs and extensions does Trump get?  Too many for my taste.  He had an amount and a deadline; they lowered the amount and extended the deadline.

      He tried to put on over on them – and there should be consequences for that besides having another chance to get the smaller bond amount.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      M31

      @smith: Like if you were busted for counterfeiting, then posted your bond in counterfeit currency? And got a DUI on the way to your DUI hearing?

      Reply

