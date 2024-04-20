Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

One of the things that has stuck with me since moving back from my stay in Arizona is that by 9 pm, I am done. Just a total potato. I don’t recall being able to stay up past ten pm, and I am up at 6-7 am, and I have basically stopped taking naps. Also, I am freezing when it goes under 60, which it did again today. I am ready for some warmth.

Spent the day working on the plants, planting herbs, and just basically getting ready for spring. I just can’t afford to buy flowers this year so I planted a bunch of seeds in pots, and hopefully they will do their magic and produce some flowers for me. I have tons of perennials in the back, but I just can’t and won’t spend money on annuals beyond seeds, and really, why should I? They’ll grow. You have to work to kill things in West Virginia, you really do.

Very happy that the aid bill passed the house, and now all that needs to be done is to get it past the man John McCain accurately described as the Senator from Moscow, Rand Paul. Maybe his neighbor will kick his ass again.

I was thinking about who the biggest asshole in the Senate is right now, and I am kind of stuck. Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, and Bob Menendez are all up there, but there’s also Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, and Hawley, Tuberville, and the execrable JD Vance. McConnel is not on the list because he’s not gonna make it long enough to get stuck on a desert island- he’s on someone else’s list for a permanent trip.

It’s just so hard to narrow it down to just one, they have such a deep bench of scumbags. I tried to narrow it down with a mental game that asked “Who would you least like to be stuck with on a desert island?” My first instinct was Ted Cruz, but I decided he may not be the worst. My thinking is that Ted Cruz is a total and almost completely irredeemable piece of shit in every regard, but there is one thing about Ted Cruz- he so desperately wants to be liked. So maybe with just me and him stuck together, there would be no one else for him so he would turn into an obsequious suck up, which would be borderline intolerable, but better than say, JD Vance and Rand Paul. It’s really hard to pick a worst out of this lot!

On the other hand, it’s also kind of hard to pick the Democratic Senator I would like to be stuck on an island with. Fetterman was my obvious first choice, but after thinking about it, maybe at least one of us should not have anxiety or depression. So that leaves Ossoff, Schatz, Duckworth, and Warnock. I really like Sherrod Brown a lot, but he’s older than me, so I cut him. Same with Angus King. If you look at it from who you would most likely survive were they with you, and two stand out- Tammy Duckworth and Jon Tester. Duckworth is tough as nails and Tester is a farmer, and if you don’t understand the implications of that, ask any friend who has ever worked in an ICU about why they get a crash cart the moment someone walks into the Emergency room and tells you they are a farmer. Duckworth also is pretty damned cool and funny, so maybe the obvious choice is obvious, as she has made both my mini lists.

At any rate, I’m on episode four of Fallout, and really enjoying it. Gonna watch that and facetime Joelle for a bit. What are you all up to tonight?

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      You will spend the rest of your life on west coast time, even when you live east. West Virginia sould not be east coast (what about “West” Virginia did our timefathers not understand?”

      My sister lives between East and Westcoast and mostly opts forwest coast.

      Be glad you don’t live in Western Michigan still east timezone.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Fake Irishman

      Consider Marsha Blackburn, Tommy Tuberville and Rick Scott as solid contenders for the bottom five, as are Ron Johnson and Ted Budd.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Sherrod Brown is running a Tim Ryan campaign. I am horrified, but he is the highly successful politician. I guess he hopes the voters remember the Democratic firebrand and not the ” I could cooperate with Trump” guy.I really hope this works. I find it repellant, but I would walk over broken glass in bare feet to vote for him. Hope the kids feel the same.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      I am finding Fetterman pretty disappointing. I like Merkley, Warren, Patty Murray.

      Yesterday was Mr. Suzanne’s birthday, today was filled with errands, and I’m trying to go on a long run tomorrow. I am tired.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bupalos

      Sherrod Brown is just a great person to be in the presence of. So you made a mistake there with your “oh but he’s too old” thing. Really, you’re way older than him in the whole “get off my lawn” and “other people can’t maneuver their shopping carts the way I think they should” department.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bupalos

      @sab: Just saw the first commercial and yeah…this is a fucking mistake. I wasn’t worried and now I’m worried.

      The commercial contained the line “supported the law that President Trump later signed.” They’re trying to placate MAGA. YOU CANNOT PLACATE MAGA AND FFS YOU DON’T NEED TO.

      Feels like some kind of air-dropped, national input. Trump is radioactive to the voters we need to energize here. Did they learn nothing from the other senate campaign?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Prescott Cactus

      or

      “Who would you like to be stuck with on a desert island if there were hungry carnivorous sharks that would leave only bones and you had a rake to hide any signs of struggle on the beach. . .

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dangerman

      Tuberville, so help me Herschel Walker. Know your lane. Or A Gap, B gap, or whatever if you play ball.

      Reply

