Some light debate / derision topics, to test my Blogmaster bigfooting talents:

Before 1977, Ralph Nader is an American hero

1977-95, Nader is an anachronism Dems should listen to but often don't

1996-Present. Nader loses all touch with reality, destroys his life work and reputation forever https://t.co/21KtqeRwVM

— Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) April 20, 2024