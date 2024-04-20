Some light debate / derision topics, to test my Blogmaster bigfooting talents:
Before 1977, Ralph Nader is an American hero
1977-95, Nader is an anachronism Dems should listen to but often don't
1996-Present. Nader loses all touch with reality, destroys his life work and reputation forever https://t.co/21KtqeRwVM
— Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) April 20, 2024
Hands across the horseshoe…
Newsmax host says Chef José Andrés is “not that nice” and the World Central Kitchen “needs to be disbanded immediately” https://t.co/HPrviyet6Y
— Media Matters (@mmfa) April 10, 2024
Chef Jose Andres is a card-carrying member of the liberal NGO award dinner complex which is why his aid workers getting bombed by Israel provokes such special performative condemnation from premier liberal figures in the US, unlike the countless others that have been bombed
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 3, 2024
Imagining Michael Tracey being chased into the night by Jose Andres security team after they catch him eating an entire carton of butter https://t.co/rwHE5lc5ME
— Environmental Services Weedle (@PartyWurmple) April 3, 2024
