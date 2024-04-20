Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Saturday Evening Open Thread: Alternate Timelines, Alternative Realities

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Alternate Timelines, Alternative Realities

by | 40 Comments

Some light debate / derision topics, to test my Blogmaster bigfooting talents:

Hands across the horseshoe…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Urza

      NGO award dinner complex?  I wish they would string together a comprehensible sentence when insulting liberals.

    11. 11.

      Baud

      Chef Jose Andres is a card-carrying member of the liberal NGO award dinner complex

      At least when Reagan said it, the ACLU was a real organization (although they didn’t issue membership cards at the time).

    12. 12.

      bjacques

      I’m on the fence on this. I need Caitlin Johnstone to weigh in first, if she can take a moment’s pause from wailing and gnashing her teeth and rending her garments after today’s House vote.

      EDIT: /s (I ran afoul of Poe’s Law not too long ago…)

      What a small, sad man.

    14. 14.

      sab

      I think I used to vaguely know of a Michael Tracey, but I had to Google to be sure. And then I wasn’t. Probably not the same guy because I don’t remember and why would I have ever noticed this guy. Maybe the other one once wrote something stupid that alerted my ant antenna: avoid: He’s nuts. Certainly this one does routinely.

    15. 15.

      Urza

      Never thought i’d miss the faux intellectual conservatism that is apparently lost now.  At least they pretended there was logical reasons for their evil and could bullshit an intelligent person about it for quite awhile before it fell apart into gobbledygook.  Now their base has their brains melted for so long they serve up the jello level arguments and think its just as good.

    17. 17.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @satby:

      He’s getting appropriately shit upon.  So many good ones:

      “Are you autistic?”

      “Maxine Waters should have bullied you more, nerd.”

      “Dude, go shit in your hand.”

      OTOH, there are also unhinged supportive comments as well.

    20. 20.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: ​
      “X” is like a restaurant that changed names four years and the temporary banner still hanging over the old sign has been there so long that it’s starting to fray.

    23. 23.

      satby

      @Baud: Hey, thanks to shitter, we can still enjoy lots of happy stuff too.

      I follow Hoarse Whisperer, and he’s in a relationship with Valerie Bertanelli, and it’s just adorable. Plus, she has gorgeous cats.

    24. 24.

      JohnC

      @Baud: Wasn’t it H.W. Bush, not Reagan, who used that phrase in a speech, his words fairly dripping with contempt?

      (update) Yes, it was in his 1988 nomination acceptance:

      “Employing a phrase resonant with one used by the notorious Senator Joseph McCarthy, he called Dukakis a “card-carrying member of the ACLU” (a statement Dukakis himself had made in a magazine interview the previous year).  The ACLU decided to use Bush’s attack as a public relations opportunity.”

      Card carrying members of the ACLU, 1988

    30. 30.

      K-Mo

      I don’t know who Michael Tracy is but they should hire an editor to pull back dumb stuff before they post it.

    33. 33.

      satby

      @zhena gogolia: He just posted a pic of the two of them, but she’s been retweeting some of his substack stuff for a while. Two great people who’ve had some tough times finding each other.

      Plus on Twitter, that guy who saves street dogs in Thailand, those videos will renew your faith in humanity.

      Edit: fu autocorrect x2

    34. 34.

      brendancalling

      Not gonna lie, if I had the opportunity to tear out Michael Tracey’s trachea and pulmonary system with my bare hands and replace them with a vacuum hose and two dog-poop collection bags, and then use him as a ventriloquist dummy that disavows everything he’s ever said, I would totally do that even if it meant going to jail.

    35. 35.

      sab

      @zhena gogolia: OHHH! That twerpy nitwit.

      ETA Reminds me of the nursing home personnel who said my 99 yo deaf blind dad too weak to stand was a threat to them.

      On the other hand, I wouldn’t want to get on the receiving side of a Maxine Waters tongue lashing.

    36. 36.

      M31

      is Michael Tracey the one who fucks goats? or is that the other one, can’t remember my douchebag lineup

      inquiring minds, &c

    37. 37.

      JPL

      @satby: whoa!   I did not know that.   Since I left twitter, I lost track of him.

       

      also Rep Luna said two more republicans were leaving after the vote on Ukraine.   Has she identified them yet?

    39. 39.

      Poe Larity

      I still haven’t gotten my Antifa card, while AARP sends me one every week and I’m not even retired.

