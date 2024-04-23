Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Guessing cost-sharing wrong matters a lot

Guessing cost-sharing wrong matters a lot

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

Tomorrow afternoon, my co-author Dr. Alex Hoagland of the University of Toronto will be presenting our paper  Medical Bill Shock and Imperfect Moral Hazard to the Electronic Health Economics Colloquium (EHEC) at 14:00 ET on Zoom.  It is an open presentation.

ZOOM REGISTRATION HERE:  

We want to know how does the provision of accurate billing information change the consumption of medical services.  We live in a society where we make policy with the assumption that people are reasonably rationale and forward looking so patients are intended to act as consumers.  We know from other research that people are really bad at responding to clean incentives from deductibles but we wonder how good are people at guessing what they owe and does this matter?

PEOPLE ARE REALLY BAD AT GUESSING WHAT THEY OWE

AND IT MATTERS A LOT!

We use a triple difference design to estimate changes in consumption before and after the arrival of a bill for Household Member A for everyone else in the household.

Below is a bunch of economic-speak from our abstract:

Consumers are sensitive to medical prices when consuming care, but delays in price information may distort moral hazard. We study how medical bills affect household spillover spending following utilization, leveraging variation in insurer claim processing times. Households increase spending by 45% after a scheduled service, but this is curtailed by 15% after the bill arrives. Bill effects are driven by learning about prices from particularly informative bills, and affect the type and location of care received. A model of household belief formation with delayed information suggests households overestimate expenditures by 10%, ultimately over-consuming an average (median) of $842.80 ($480.59) annually.

This is, I think a BFD… and I would love for some of the econy and academic Jackals to join us tomorrow.

    1. 1.

      One of the Many Jens

      I am both interested and confused. So, I have an ailment and I schedule a service. Is the increased spending after a scheduled service simply the spending on that service (more or less)? Or having gotten it, I supposedly engage in retail therapy? (I chuckle, but dammit, I do reward/console myself for doctor visits, so who knows?!)  And then the bill comes in, and I freak out and start budgeting the heck out of my life?  But then I’m confused about overestimating expenditures resulting in overspending – shouldn’t that be underestimating expenditures leads to overspending?

      Anyway, very obviously not an economist, so I’m having difficulty wrapping my mind about the process of events :)

      Thank you for all the posts you do/have done over the years, by the way!

    3. 3.

      Martin

      @One of the Many Jens: the issue is that you go in for a procedure, expect that you’ll need to pay $1000 afterward, go about your usually discretionary spending, then get a bill for (to use the average) $1842.80, and have an ‘oh, shit’ moment, and then have to cut back for a while to cover the unexpected excess cost.

      If consumers got better information on the actual costs, they wouldn’t go about their usual spending, they’d immediately curtail the spending to cover the amount. It’s the uptick and then downtick when the bill arrives that informs us that consumers are being surprised, and the surprise is the thing the authors are seeking to measure.

      Unexpected costs are bad for the economy. They’re something the government should be motivated to eliminate through policy, even if consumers are paying the same amount in the end, just making the surprise go away is good for everyone.

    4. 4.

      Manyakitty

      One surprising thing I learned is the vast difference in cost amongst facilities. I thought fees were mostly standard, especially for insurance. However, that is not even close to the truth.

    5. 5.

      David Anderson

      @Martin: Pretty much this — however the mechanism goes in the other way too —

      Person A gets a left knee scraperonotomy done and think they owe $1500 which IF TRUE means they met their deductible for the year

      Other family members consume goods and services as if the marginal incremental cost is zero.

      The bill arrives at some point between 0 and 52 weeks later and it is $800

      The family realizes that they still have cost-sharing exposure and cut back their spending.

      I completely agree — accurate and timely pricing is really important and it should be susceptible to policy interventions.  Insurers should be very motivated to compress their claims adjudication cycle time (ideally real time but 98% of claims in a week would be amazing)

    6. 6.

      One of the Many Jens

      @Martin:  Thanks for confirming!  But that seems to be people underestimating costs of the service leading to overspending, right?

    7. 7.

      One of the Many Jens

      @David Anderson:  I get that part of it – that was what I was trying to get at by my first option of cost of procedure, more or less. But I don’t really get patients’ overestimating expenditures resulting in overspending.

      Thanks! :)

    8. 8.

      TBone

      @Manyakitty: 👍

      Hubby is going in for inpatient surgery (femoral endarterectomy) tomorrow at 5am.  He got unilaterally dumped into this “accountable care organization” a few years ago.

      https://www.keystoneaco.org/

      It’s a bullshit front for skimming even more Medicare money (they pay the healthcare system up front for every capitated patient – no additional medical care or services ever result).  Last major outpatient surgery, the hospital billing office called my home while I was busy being hubby’s home care nurse (no easy task).  They’d call relentlessly at 8am every day. After 4 days I was so pissed that I told them to call said “care” organization SINCE YOU ALREADY GOT PAID UP FRONT.  The haranguing stopped immediately.

      When major surgery or emergency medicine is required, most people have no choice about how much they’ll pay.  There is no “shopping around.”

    9. 9.

      Manyakitty

      @TBone: what a misery.

      Yeah, I can’t imagine there’s much option for emergency care or surgery, but a lot of diagnostics are much less expensive outside of the hospital.

    10. 10.

      Martin

      @TBone: Man I am not looking forward to the transition from our current exchange plan to Medicare. I have a feeling this is going to be a substantial step down for us.

    11. 11.

      TBone

      @Martin: it’s really not!  Medicare Advantage is a scam though.  Hubby has regular Medicare and, if the doctors (corporate office) hadn’t sold out to the “accountable care” org, we’d still be thrilled with it.  These orgs prey upon healthcare systems for sweet, sweet government money.  So do Medicare Advantage Plans (which is private insurance suckling first at the teat).

