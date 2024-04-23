The Senate is voting right now to limit debate. It needs 60 votes to pass, and we are way past that, but apparently everyone has the opportunity to vote even if the threshold has been reached.

McConnell had a press conference scheduled for 2:30, which was moved back to 2:45.

McConnell leads off his press conference by saying there were no DEMOCRATIC “no” votes on aid to Ukraine, and he expects that to be true in the Senate as well.

But of course, from there, McConnell leads off with what a terrible mistake it was for Biden to leave Afghanistan! WTF?

McConnell seems to be blaming the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Biden because we left Afghanistan.

On the plus side, McConnell is blaming Tucker Carlson for supporting Putin, so there’s that!

Update: Leader Schumer speaking right now. If you choose “start at the beginning’ go to 4:49 to see Schumer’s announcement that this has passed!