Meanwhile, in the Senate… They Got it Done!

Meanwhile, in the Senate… They Got it Done!

The Senate is voting right now to limit debate.  It needs 60 votes to pass, and we are way past that, but apparently everyone has the opportunity to vote even if the threshold has been reached.

McConnell had a press conference scheduled for 2:30, which was moved back to 2:45.

McConnell leads off his press conference by saying there were no DEMOCRATIC “no” votes on aid to Ukraine, and he expects that to be true in the Senate as well.

But of course, from there, McConnell leads off with what a terrible mistake it was for Biden to leave Afghanistan!  WTF?

McConnell seems to be blaming the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Biden because we left Afghanistan.

On the plus side, McConnell is blaming Tucker Carlson for supporting Putin, so there’s that!

Update: Leader Schumer speaking right now.  If you choose “start at the beginning’ go to 4:49 to see Schumer’s announcement that this has passed!

      Manyakitty

      Moscow Mitch is true only unto himself. He just can’t let President Biden get a win without trying to shiv him somewhere.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I’ve said it before, stolen from somewhere else I can’t recall, but with regards to McConnell:

      May that man find himself unable to recognize the moment his earthly suffering ends and his eternal torment begins.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Catnip for the media, who are still mad about Biden following through on Trump ending the war in Afghanistan by surrendering to the Taliban.

      sstarr

      If only we had stayed in Afghanistan Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine, Inflation would be at 2%, crime would be gone and nobody would be trans ever again.  Afghanistan was the key to utopia, and we just threw it away!

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @sstarr:

      If only we had stayed in Afghanistan Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine, Inflation would be at 2%, crime would be gone and nobody would be trans ever again.  Afghanistan was the key to utopia, and we just threw it away!

      Trump surrendering to the Taliban obviously also caused COVID. If only we’d stayed there forever! None of this would have happened!!

      WaterGirl

      Leader Schumer speaking right now.  If you choose “start at the beginning’ go to 4:49 to see Schumer’s announcement that this has passed

      “We are showing Putin that betting against America is always, always, a great mistake.”

      “BIPARTISANSHIP and PERSISTENCE saved the day.

      Now he’s calling out the traitors in the House.  (not the word he used)

      Western Democracy faced it’s greatest test since the end of the World War…

      Now talking about democracy and autocrracy:

      Russian
      China
      Iran

      America would face the consequences if they are allowed to prevail.

      Mart

      Pretty much is Biden’s fault Putin invaded Ukraine. I mean he was Vice President when Putin invaded in 2014.

      Uncle Cosmo

      On the plus side, McConnell is blaming Tucker Carlson for supporting Putin, so there’s that!

      Let’s you & him fight! And pass the popcorn!

      Old School

      So cloture has passed and now debate is underway.  Is there a timeline as to when the bill should be voted on?

