On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

arrieve

I submitted several sets of pictures of my trip through the Suez Canal on New Year’s Eve a few weeks ago. The next few sets cover our stops in two Saudi Red Sea ports, Jeddah and Yanbu, before ending the cruise in Aqaba, Jordan. Fortunately, the Red Sea, at least where we were, was calm, although rumor had it that we were being guarded by one or more ships while we sailed.

I had never been to Saudi Arabia, and had never particularly wanted to go there. And I doubt I will ever go back, but I am glad I saw a little of this very strange, but interesting, country.

Our first day in Jeddah I had signed up for an excursion to a desert city called Hegra, built by the same people who built Petra. It was expensive because you had to fly there, but the pictures I saw online were fascinating and I figured, When am I ever going to be in Saudi Arabia again? Unfortunately, but maybe not unsurprisingly, not enough people signed up and it was cancelled. So I found myself taking a last-minute tour of Jeddah’s corniche and shopping district that did turn out to be interesting, though not perhaps in the way the tour guides intended.