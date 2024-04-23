On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
I submitted several sets of pictures of my trip through the Suez Canal on New Year’s Eve a few weeks ago. The next few sets cover our stops in two Saudi Red Sea ports, Jeddah and Yanbu, before ending the cruise in Aqaba, Jordan. Fortunately, the Red Sea, at least where we were, was calm, although rumor had it that we were being guarded by one or more ships while we sailed.
I had never been to Saudi Arabia, and had never particularly wanted to go there. And I doubt I will ever go back, but I am glad I saw a little of this very strange, but interesting, country.
Our first day in Jeddah I had signed up for an excursion to a desert city called Hegra, built by the same people who built Petra. It was expensive because you had to fly there, but the pictures I saw online were fascinating and I figured, When am I ever going to be in Saudi Arabia again? Unfortunately, but maybe not unsurprisingly, not enough people signed up and it was cancelled. So I found myself taking a last-minute tour of Jeddah’s corniche and shopping district that did turn out to be interesting, though not perhaps in the way the tour guides intended.
After a long drive past a lot of construction sites and a fence behind which we were assured was a Formula One track, we arrived at the corniche, where the main attraction appeared to be this giant sign. I like that I captured one of the locals inside the first “D”.
Speaking of signs, versions of this sign were everywhere. It depicts the founding father and first king of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz ibn Saud, the current king, Salman, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. (Lest you forget that Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy, and is in fact named for the royal family.)
There were also many signs featuring MBS by himself, celebrating an ambitious plan he is spearheading called Vision 2030. It aims to diversify the economy and transform Saudi Arabia into an investment powerhouse and global hub.
It’s impossible to overstate the amount of money pouring into Jeddah right now. Construction is everywhere—new hotels, museums, public buildings. If you stand with the JEDDAH sign at your back, this is what you see.
Another view from the corniche. That small gray blur of a building on the far left will be the tallest in the world when it’s completed, just over a kilometer in height. You can buy a lot of superlatives if you have enough money. Jeddah also has what is allegedly the largest flag in the world, which we drove past twice, and the tallest fountain in the world, which I saw the night we sailed out.
Nothing remarkable about this picture, but it makes me smile. All of the tour guides in Saudi Arabia were charming, and so eager to show us their country even as they struggled to figure out this whole “tourism” thing. Opening the country to tourism in 2019 was part of Vision 2030, though the infrastructure is obviously not really in place yet. We had to apply for visas online before the trip, and while I didn’t have any problems with that, some of the other people on the ship had their first visa applications denied with no explanation, and had to go through the cruise line to apply again. And some of the tours were a little haphazard, as though they haven’t really decided where tourists will want to go, and what they should say about those places when they get there.
This lovely woman was the guide our first day in Jeddah. She explained that the way she was dressed—black slacks and blouse under an abaya that was just a long loose multicolored jacket, and no hijab—is quite acceptable in Saudi Arabia now.
That may be, but she was the only adult Saudi woman I saw who wasn’t wearing a headscarf, and most of them are still wearing all black. She repeated what I’d been told by women in Egypt—that wearing an abaya and hijab is cultural and not religious. But I’m not sure that’s a useful distinction if you can be shunned or arrested for how you are dressed.
Culture can evolve, of course, but I don’t think anything changes quickly in Saudi Arabia. This is after all a country where women have only been able to drive since 2018.
Fortunately, unlike in Iran, women tourists do not have to wear abayas or hijabs, though we were expected to “dress modestly.” Most of us wore slacks and a long-sleeved blouse, and that was apparently acceptable.
Most of the men I saw in Saudi Arabia weren’t wearing Western-style clothing either. They wear a long robe called a thobe or thawb, usually white but sometimes gray or brown, and some, but not all, of them also wear a head covering, either white or the familiar red and white pattern.
After the corniche we were dropped off in a shopping district. This is one of the many jewelry stores.
Another jewelry store. The small sign in the window advises that they also sell 24K gold bars in addition to gold jewelry. I did not inquire about the prices.
These were some of the abayas in a women’s clothing store. I assume these are for something like a wedding, when you might also wear some of that elaborate gold jewelry. (Or maybe this is clothing for the attendants who have to hold you up while you buckle under the weight of the jewelry.)
I always love to take pictures of reflections. This is a window of a shop reflecting the traffic on a main street in the shopping district.
Next: Al Balad, the old town in Jeddah
