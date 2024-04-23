Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

In after Baud. Damn.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

I really should read my own blog.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: With Righteousness On Our Side

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: With Righteousness On Our Side

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Tuesday Morning Open Thread 13


Readership capture:

More good news!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Geminid
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Rusty
  • TBone
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      “What will be your legacy as a newsperson?”

      The stenographer who was asked that question has no idea what the Best President of My Lifetime means by that b/c our Beltway Media Corpse has no idea what introspection means in the context of their person.

      That comeback by Biden reminds me of Barney Frank’s classic:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYlZiWK2Iy8&t=34s

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TBone

      I love this post very much!  What a great way to start this day, I have a feeling it’s gonna be even better 😎

      I missed this yesterday in the announcement of the new solar initiative.  My grandfather worked in the CCC, building roads in Yellowstone:

      Biden also announced the launch of the website to apply to join the American Climate Corps (ACC), an initiative modeled after New Deal president Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). Over its nine-year existence, the CCC employed more than three million young men improving the nation’s public lands, forests, and parks, many of whom earned their high school diplomas thanks to the educational opportunities connected to the program.

      When the administration unveiled the American Climate Corps program last year, more than 42,000 young people expressed interest within weeks. The first ACC jobs will start in June. Beginning this summer, ACC members will have access to training in trades, thanks to a partnership between the program and the North America’s Building Trades Unions’ nonprofit partner TradesFutures.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      Haven’t heard any news at all lately on the investigation of DeSantis’s deeply cynical and corrupt (cronies benefited as always) human trafficking stunt. Glad to hear it improved the victims’ circumstances.

      I saw an interview clip with AOC recently that addressed the Biden admin’s I/P policy and what she would say to Palestinian Americans and others who are deeply troubled by it. Her remarks were so practical and big-picture focused that they could have been copied from the comments frequently posted here, minus the condescension that often mars those efforts.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Rusty

      Biden offered the Republicans what they wanted on the border in order to get aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.   They turned it down, and eventually just gave Joe the aid without the border part.  What brilliant Republican strategists!!  It helps to have an incompetent opposition.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TBone

      @Betty Cracker: I saw that recently and was gonna post here, but I try to stay away from commenting on that subject.  Israel/Palestine is not something I’m comfortable talking about but I’m glad AOC is.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.