Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Books are my comfort food!

Come on, man.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

This fight is for everything.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / ‘But Seriously’ Open Thread: TFG’s Total Unfitness for Office

‘But Seriously’ Open Thread: TFG’s Total Unfitness for Office

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Nothing in this article is new, but it’s a damning narrative about someone who should never have been given the chance to sell out his country… and who should absolutely not get the chance to do it again. It deserves wider circulation. From ABC News, “‘So appalled’: What witnesses told special counsel about Trump’s handling of classified info while still president”:

In the summer of 2019, only hours after an Iranian rocket accidentally exploded at one of Iran’s own launch sites, senior U.S. officials met with then-President Donald Trump and shared a sharply detailed, highly classified image of the blast’s catastrophic aftermath.

The image was captured by a U.S. satellite whose true capabilities were a tightly guarded secret. But Trump wanted to share it with the world — he thought it was especially “sexy” because it was marked classified, one of his former advisers later recalled to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigators, according to sources familiar with the former adviser’s statements.

Worried that the image becoming public could hurt national security efforts, intelligence officials urged Trump to hold off until more knowledgeable experts were able to weigh in, the sources said. But less than an hour later, while at least one of those intelligence officials was in another building scrambling to get more information, Trump posted the image to Twitter…

The public pushback to Trump’s post was immediate: Intelligence experts and even international media questioned whether U.S. interests had just been endangered by what Trump did. When pressed about it at the White House, Trump insisted he hadn’t released classified information because he had an “absolute right to do” it.

While much of Smith’s sprawling classified documents investigation has focused on how Trump handled classified materials after leaving the White House, a wide array of former aides and advisers — including personal valets, press assistants, senior national security officials, and even Trump’s briefers from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — have provided Smith with firsthand accounts about how Trump allegedly handled and used intelligence while still in office…

In interviews with investigators last year, former aides and national security officials who were close to Trump in the White House described a president who could erupt in anger when presented with intelligence he didn’t want to hear, who routinely reviewed and stored classified information in unsecured locations, and who had what some former officials described as “a cavalier attitude” toward the damage that could be done by its disclosure, according to sources.

A book published on the CIA’s website, describing the intelligence community’s experience with Trump during his transition to the presidency and then his time in the White House, said that while Trump was “suspicious and insecure about the intelligence process,” he still “engaged with it,” even as he publicly attacked it.

The book also noted that Trump was “unique” among presidents in that, before taking over the White House, “he had no experience handling classified information or working with military, diplomatic, or intelligence programs and operations.”…

As he has done in public, Trump often privately disagreed with conclusions reached by the U.S. intelligence community, especially related to Russia and Ukraine, choosing instead to rely on unverified claims from other people, sources said that Smith’s investigators were told.

And sources said former aides confirmed to Smith’s investigators previous media reports that Trump almost never read the President’s Daily Brief, a report summarizing classified intelligence and analysis on the day’s most pressing issues.

Trump preferred to receive such summaries verbally, according to sources…

As some former officials described it to Smith’s investigators, discussing the latest intelligence with Trump could be an unpredictable task, sources said.

At times he would become so upset over what senior national security or intelligence officials were telling him that it would derail entire meetings, according to sources familiar with what witnesses told investigators.

In one series of meetings, ahead of an international summit in Europe, Trump met with then-CIA director Gina Haspel, then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and others to help plan for the summit. But when Trump was told positive things about one of the people he would likely meet at the summit, Trump “lost it,” insisting that he didn’t care, then he “lost it” again when he was being updated on a tax-related negotiation involving Mnuchin, sources said.

The sources said Trump then pitted one of his top aides against Mnuchin in front of everyone else, escalating the tension so much that it reminded one of those present of the movie “The Hunger Games,” with its dystopian death match broadcast live on national TV…

Sources said that, as one former official described it to Smith’s team, Trump’s posting of the image from Iran’s failed rocket launch revealed how the then-president “just didn’t care” about protecting classified information.

In 2021, Yahoo! News described how, during his briefing with intelligence officials, Trump thought the image “was very neat, and asked if he could keep it,” which made some of the intelligence officials nervous, according to an administration official. But that news report didn’t offer the same detailed account provided to Smith by witnesses last year.

Sources told ABC News that while speaking with Smith’s team, former aides and officials said Trump was specifically warned at the time that while he had the authority to declassify the image of Iran’s botched launch, there were also potential risks associated with doing that.

Trump initially agreed to wait while intelligence officials were then consulted, sources said, but the intelligence officials apparently took too long; about an hour later, Trump posted the image online.

“I was so appalled,” one former national security official told Smith’s team, according to the sources.

The former official noted that Trump may have believed it wasn’t a big deal — but only an expert would know if releasing such classified information could reveal “how we got it” it and whether it could “compromise our ability to get [it] in the future,” the former official explained to Smith’s team, according to the sources.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Chet Murthy
  • David 🏀Caitlin Clark🏀 Koch
  • dr. bloor
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Hoppie
  • japa21
  • Jay
  • JPL
  • linnen
  • MagdaInBlack
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • NutmegAgain
  • Quinerly
  • RevRick
  • Rusty
  • scav
  • Scout211
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Trivia Man
  • wjca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      NutmegAgain

      ZOMG. I knew it was bad, but-. It seems the greasy orange toddler treated anything marked “secret” translated in his tiny brain into, “extra speshul just for me” . Dotard, indeed

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Hoppie

      Bought and paid for Russian asset.  It is obvious to everyone but the MSM.  WTF

      (Ms Hoppie has a pill case with four of the letters erased, so only the third through sixth days are still there.  Very amusing.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      That was a really good article.   The only thing that would have made it better is if ABC could have named the witnesses.

      And this quote highlights one of the many reasons why celebrities and business people should not be elected president.

      The book also noted that Trump was “unique” among presidents in that, before taking over the White House, “he had no experience handling classified information or working with military, diplomatic, or intelligence programs and operations.”…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dr. bloor

      Loose Cannon clearly isn’t interested in looking at the evidence, and seems quite invested in making sure no one else does.  Let’s see if trying him in public moves the needle.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RevRick

      Today was a poignant day for my wife and I as the church I served for 27 years from 1988 to 2015 held its final service. They had a catered luncheon after and we enjoyed great conversation with folks who had been a huge part of our lives.
      As part of the celebration a symbolic key was handed over to the local borough manager which will maintain it as a community space for the Senior Citizens center and the local food pantry. In addition, the borough hopes to secure funding through the American Rescue Plan to thoroughly update the facility. There ambition is to redo the parking lot, install central air conditioning in the entire building, redo the kitchen attached to the social hall, and construct a cabaret/music venue in the basement with a new kitchen and bathrooms.

      From 2002 until 2020, St. John’s UCC, Coopersburg raised over $1,000,000 to assist 61 families struggling financially due to medical conditions. Its legacy lives on.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      AM in NC

      @RevRick:  UCC – actual Christians, not judgmental jerks trying to control other people’s lives.

      Sounds like you fostered a wonderful community, and have a lot to be proud of!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Harrison Wesley

      What’s the big deal with the Iran missile pic?  He had the authority to de-classify it, and even if he didn’t USSC wouldn’t allow him to be prosecuted.  I am mos def looking forward to another four years of the Toddler Tyrant.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      A coat hanger or “very tiny screwdriver” could be used to unlock the Mar-a-Lago storage room where former President Donald Trump stored highly classified documents for more than a year, according to a witness in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

      The account was relayed to FBI agents by an unidentified aide to Trump in January 2023, according to newly released exhibits, and further undercuts claims by Trump that the highly-classified materials he’s accused of taking with him after leaving office were secured at all times.

      https://abcnews.go.com/US/coat-hanger-unlock-mar-lago-storage-room-trump/story?id=109716197

      So, your basic bathroom privacy lock,……

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Rusty

      @RevRick: This is the fate of so many mainstream churches.  A hard ending but a beautiful legacy.  I’m a member of our local UCC church and I’ve applied to seminary with an intention to eventuallybe ordained.  Fingers crossed I start taking evening in a few weeks.  Objectively it’s madness to start seminary in my late 50’s, and at a time where attendance and church finances are sinking.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RevRick

      @japa21: Yes, they were down to 25 in worship on a Sunday and no longer able to support even a part-time pastor, let alone maintain a 133 year-old building. They were a marginal congregation when I started.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      japa21

      @Rusty:  I’ve mentioned before that I did enter a UCC seminary in my youth.  I probably would have benefited by being out in the world more.  I wish you the best.  Doing it at your age is probably indicative of a strong calling.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      bbleh

      Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.  “I didn’t do it!” he said, with the pieces of the cookie jar scattered all around him.  “Those are MY cookies!  I had a RIGHT!”

      HE HAS A SERIOUS PSYCHOLOGICAL DISORDER.  That alone ought to be enough to disqualify him from seeing anything sensitive, much less from being in a high elective office.

      Alas that his behavior resonates with very many similarly emotionally underdeveloped voters …

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      @Quinerly

      As said here quite a while ago, you just know they assigned some flunky to go to the nearest dollar store and buy the cheapest lock in the place.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      RevRick

      @Rusty: I was among the last of the men go from college to seminary model and become pastors in their mid 20s. By far and away, women and second career folk now dominate.
      My mom and uncle, both active church members and lay leaders, thought I was nuts to enter the ministry, forgoing a career in chemistry.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JPL

      The democrats sat back and let trump reinvent himself.   He didn’t build the wall.  He didn’t cut taxes for anyone except his friends.  He certainly didn’t promote democracy.   Those are all things his cult fans think he did.  We have to blame ourselves.

      Now on a brighter note, polls are meaningless now.  I still think Biden wins.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jay

      @NotMax:

      The doc’s were kept in a basement, public bathroom, toilet, sink and vanity, tub and shower,

      so it was just a standard bathroom “privacy” lock, that probably was there since the bathroom was installed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      wjca

      @Quinerly:

      we need a competent business man to run the country.

      Just a friendly amendment.  But it does drastically narrow the field.  Certainly excludes TIFG

      Reply
    35. 35.

      NotMax

      @Jay

      I was more speaking of the storeroom on the door of which they grudgingly put a hasp and padlock well after the fact. The room they steered Evan Corcoran to paw through.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      Speaking of total unfitness for office… AlJazeera.com:

      Israeli gov’t received indications ICC could issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu, ministers: Report

      The Israeli government has received indications from senior legal officials that the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor is considering issuing arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including PM Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12.

      The ICC is currently investigating Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

      In addition to Netanyahu, these investigations could lead to arrest warrants being issued for Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

      The Israeli newspaper Maariv also reported that Netanyahu is “frightened and unusually stressed” by the possibility of an ICC arrest warrant.

      On Friday, Netanyahu posted on X that under his leadership, “Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense”.

      The ICC case is separate from several ongoing cases against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), including one brought by South Africa that alleges that Israel is committing the crime of genocide in its continuing war on Gaza.

      The ICJ was created to resolve conflicts between states; the ICC prosecutes individuals for crimes.

      “Indications” “considering” Several of weasel words there.

      But hmm…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Hoppie:

      Bought and paid for Russian asset. It is obvious to everyone but the MSM. WTF 

      An traitorous, orange shitstain who has sucked Kremlin ass since at least 1987.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      wjca

      @Hoppie: Bought and paid for Russian asset.  It is obvious to everyone but the MSM.

      If I were the Russian charged with running Trump, once he was in the White House I would want to be in contact with him daily.  Maybe even hourly.  Not to get more information, but just to keep him from doing anything exceptionally stupid and jeopardizing the operation,.  He’s just way to chaotic to be left unsupervised for longer.

      Any thoughts on who might have had that assignment?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      mrmoshpotato

      @wjca: Like keeping Dump from screaming, “You’re a total loser!  My daddy Vladdy said I haven’t sucked Kremlin ass since 1987!”?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Sure Lurkalot

      “I was so appalled,” one former national security official told Smith’s team, according to the sources…

      …but he also said that he planned to vote for Trump in 2024 because Biden’s agenda is a bigger threat to the country.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Hoppie

      @RevRick: I am not the least bit religious. but had a childhood full of Jehovah’s Witnesses and Methodism and being baptised Episcopal (by a bishop) and later Baptist.  I have a huge respect for truly religious folk, you are amazing.  God bless you, from a non-believer.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      scav

      If he were a competent businessman, at least his GOP shareholders would have the assurance that he sold the nation (as is his right! the SC will soon assert, no doubt — see also the keys to the white house) to the highest bidder.  But no, they’ll no doubt always be plagued by the nagging suspicion they left a little money on the table.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.