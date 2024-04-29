We saw this medium-sized gator sunning in a muddy spot yesterday. From a distance and through the screen, I couldn’t tell what the spherical object next to it was. But upon application of a long-distance lens, I identified the object tentatively as an apple snail shell, extra large:

There were other snail shells strewn about, with the gator in the center like a dragon guarding its treasure. The muddy spot is a favorite of wading birds like herons, egrets, Limpkins, spoonies, etc., but not when the gator is holding court.

***

Having caught up with “Franklin” on Apple TV, I’m in a show hole. Can anyone recommend some compelling programs to stream? I’ve heard “Deadloch” (Amazon) is pretty good if you like a spoof of atmospheric British police procedurals. I am a fan of that genre so intend to check it out. Also, HBO’s “Hacks” will be back this week. Yay!

Other than that, we’ve been mostly watching baseball, and it’s not going well for our team. It’s still early yet. I am not panicking.

Open thread!