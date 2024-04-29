Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There Be Dragons (Open Thread)

We saw this medium-sized gator sunning in a muddy spot yesterday. From a distance and through the screen, I couldn’t tell what the spherical object next to it was. But upon application of a long-distance lens, I identified the object tentatively as an apple snail shell, extra large:

Gator sunning with snail shell

There were other snail shells strewn about, with the gator in the center like a dragon guarding its treasure. The muddy spot is a favorite of wading birds like herons, egrets, Limpkins, spoonies, etc., but not when the gator is holding court.

***

Having caught up with “Franklin” on Apple TV, I’m in a show hole. Can anyone recommend some compelling programs to stream? I’ve heard “Deadloch” (Amazon) is pretty good if you like a spoof of atmospheric British police procedurals. I am a fan of that genre so intend to check it out. Also, HBO’s “Hacks” will be back this week. Yay!

Other than that, we’ve been mostly watching baseball, and it’s not going well for our team. It’s still early yet. I am not panicking.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      john b

      Started Baby Reindeer (Netflix) last night and really enjoyed the first two episodes.

      It’s a British show about a guy who was stalked by woman he had a chance encounter with.

    2. 2.

      frosty

      If you liked Band of Brothers and The Pacific, you should watch Masters of the Air. It’s about one B-17 squadron (the Bloody Hundredth) bombing campaign over Germany, life in England during the war, and Stalag Luft III. I set out to watch an episode or two every night for a week but instead binged the whole thing in one night and went to bed at 6:00 AM.​

    3. 3.

      Jerry

      Since you have Apple TV, please do yourself a favor and check out Slow Horses if you have not already. There is a 9-part documentary series on the Cold War on Netflix that is incredible.

    4. 4.

      Tenar Arha

      If you’ve got Hulu I’d recommend Shogūn. I’m re-reading the book before watching it fully. But I saw the first episodes & it seems faithful to the POV switching between the characters, though obviously an adaptation can’t really give you the characters thoughts in the same way.

      Oh, and if you’ve got Showtime, A Gentleman in Moscow’s first free episode intrigued me so much I went and read the book. No surprise there with Ewan McGregor starring.

    7. 7.

      hueyplong

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Me too.  If I looked out my window and saw what’s depicted in that picture I’d be listing my house. I like having an owl and a couple of hawks.  No interest in what looks like a dinosaur or dragon on my property.

    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      I liked Deadloch, but people I recommended it to were lukewarm. I like that quirky New Zealand humor—and the accents. You have to go into it prepared to hate all of the characters except for the main female cop. It broadens out from there, but that’s the start. Don’t give up on it.

      I just started watching Ripley, which I’m sure you know about. Gorgeous B&W cinematography.

      Back to New Zealand: I’ve been watching The Brokenwood Mysteries, which is dangerously cozy-adjacent. But somehow it succeeds—again, the humor and the accents.

      Finally, I heartily recommend Astrid, a French detective show on PBS Passport. (You have to be okay with subtitles.)

    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      @frosty:  I read Masters of the Air by Donald L. Miller just before a trip to Europe in 2010. Thought it was the best book I’d found about the Eighth Air Force in WW2, and we visited a few places in Germany and Austria that the author mentioned. The miniseries did a fine job in showing what horrific losses the bomber crews suffered. Even if they successfully bailed out, odds were about 50-50 of surviving to become a POW, because in many cases the fliers were casually killed by irate civilians or the police (especially if there were any hardcore Nazis involved). It was a struggle until long range fighter escorts became available.

    10. 10.

      Josie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​
       So do people on the Texas coast. My middle son, an avid birder and photographer, casually mentioned the other day that, during the rainy season at a coastal sanctuary, he didn’t like to lie down on the ground to take certain bird photos. At first I thought it was because he didn’t want to get muddy, but he explained that he couldn’t get up and away fast enough to avoid the aliigators.

    11. 11.

      cmorenc

      Suggest “Masters of the Sky”, which is a drama about the airmen crewing the incredibly dangerous  B-17 bombing raids over Germany in WW2.  IMO the series is just as good and visceral as “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” – and the actors depict real, historical people and at the end of the final episode (either 8 or 9?) the series concludes with a biographical sketch of the real people the seties was based on.  It is the kind of series that will deepen your appreciation of the “greatest generation” and the kind of unified collective purpose that is the diametrical opposite, alas of Trump and MAGa version of current america.

    12. 12.

      Tenar Arha

      @Tenar Arha: I wasn’t fast enough to add this. Driftglass and Bluegal reviewed Monsieur Spade on their Science Fiction University podcast. They seemed very complementary before I shut the episode off to avoid spoilers ;)

    14. 14.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Meanwhile, the only baseball team that matters, the Seattle Mariners, are in first place in the AL West!

    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      @Steeplejack: I got bored by Ripley halfway through the first episode, although I love Scott and Flynn. Now I’m kind of at loose ends. I too am looking forward to Hacks.

      I’ve been doing a Colin Firth marathon. Master of the Moor, Fever Pitch, and now Bridget Jones. We’re going to watch all three in a row. We’ve seen the original about 50 times but it never gets old. I saw the second one once and cringed, and I never saw the third one, but I’m desperate for some vintage Firth and Grant.

    17. 17.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Start watching Deadloch now. Another way I’ve described it is “Newhart” (2nd show where he’s the innkeeper in Vermont) tries to solve a murder.

      It is a brilliant show.

    18. 18.

      Poe Larity

      Sugar is ok, there’s a hint of weirdness that I’m not sure what is going on. I had to check if David Lynch was somehow attached.

      Am really looking forward to The Penguin.

    19. 19.

      Mike Molloy

      I also liked Deadloch quite a bit, and I don’t even watch much of the kind of thing it was spoofing.  It has a certain zany element, and it leans into the zaniness increasingly toward the end, but to me it remained a lot of fun all the way through.

    20. 20.

      Shalimar

      Watched the first 4 episodes of Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix yesterday. It’s Neil Gaiman so it is good, but the constant arguing between the main characters gets grating.

    23. 23.

      Old School

      @zhena gogolia:

      I’ve been doing a Colin Firth marathon. Master of the Moor, Fever Pitch, and now Bridget Jones. We’re going to watch all three in a row. We’ve seen the original about 50 times but it never gets old. I saw the second one once and cringed, and I never saw the third one, but I’m desperate for some vintage Firth and Grant.

      If you hadn’t seen, they are working on a 4th Bridget Jones film.

    24. 24.

      Steeplejack

      @zhena gogolia:

      I ended up watching part of Christmas in Connecticut the other night. A lot of it is terminally corny, but, damn it, Barbara Stanwyck and Dennis Morgan are so great together that I can never resist. I did turn it off shortly after Sydney Greenstreet arrived because I had to get up early the next morning.

    25. 25.

      Nelle

      @Steeplejack: The first epsiode of the new season of Brokenwood has just dropped on Acorn streaming.  I also highly recommend Recipes for Love & Murder, a South African series that will have you in love with food and with a surprising twist in the murder plot.  A second series is now being filmed.  We liked Madame Volpe, too.

    26. 26.

      3Sice

      Let Jerry Uncommitted speak!

      Joe won the PR primary yesterday.

      Current delegate count:

       

      Biden 3293

      Uncommitted 27

      Palmer 3

    27. 27.

      Mike in NC

      Hulu has a series called “Under the Bridge” about the murder of a teenage girl by several of her classmates in British Columbia in the 1990s. Stars Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) as one of the investigating police officers.

    28. 28.

      hells littlest angel

      Ripley is beautifully photographed, and is the best telling of Patricia Highsmith’s story I’ve seen (I’ve seen them all).

    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      Deadloch is excellent. Hope there’s another season coming.

      Under the Bridge has been good so far, Sugar as well. Shogun’s finale was so good, and the show itself has enough eye candy for any cinephile.

      Carol Burnett is reason enough to watch Palm Royale. You’ll see.

    31. 31.

      Barbara

      I am going to start watching Under the Bridge on Hulu this week — it features Lily Gladstone, and it’s based on a true story, about the disappearance of an indigenous woman in Canada.   I have been enjoying “Will Trent” on Hulu.  It’s not a must see, but it’s enjoyable, set in Atlanta.

    33. 33.

      sab

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I am 70 and I still haven’t recovered from poisonous snakes hiding everywhere.

      The gators are mostly avoidable if you don’t do anything stupid and remember that they can run as fast as a pony for very short distances.

    36. 36.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @zhena gogolia: Fyi, Ripley really picks up once you get to the third episode.  But it still is a very slow series (which I love but can understand many people being turned off by that).

    42. 42.

      trollhattan

      @Barbara: Victim is the daughter of Indian immigrant Jehovah’s Witnesses. You know, the usual. :-)

      Alaska Daily with Hilary Swank dealt with missing indigenous women and because it was cancelled, leaves one hanging, twirling in the breeze. Ugh.

    43. 43.

      raven

      @frosty: It’s ok but they way they threw the Tuskegee Airmen in was near criminal. No context or background and a dopey storyline about the stalag.

    44. 44.

      narya

      I’ve been binging on Brooklyn 99. It is very lightweight, but (a) Andre Braugher and (b) occasionally, Marc Evan Jackson and (c) Mike Schur is involved as a producer or something. It’s amusing to have on while I’m doing needlework or something like that.

