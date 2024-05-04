Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

First off, what a difference a few years make:

Saturday Night Open Thread 10

And today:

Saturday Night Open Thread 11

I love how big they are getting.

It’s going to be a long, divisive, turbulent summer, because the Trump campaign has figured out they are never going to win Gen Z and younger voters, so are going all in on voter suppression. So it’s gonna be non stop culture war and all in on college radicals from here on out. And because it is summer and this seems to happen every summer, they will go all in on fomenting racism.

I’m still a little under the weather and almost done with all my spring semester stuff, so I have that going for me. Currently rewatching Burn Notice on Hulu, and man it makes me sad thinking about all the great shows on USA during their Blue Sky era. Suits, White Collar, Psych, Monk, Burn Notice, on and on and on. And they pissed it all away.

    7. 7.

      Jackie

      I can’t see you sipping iced tea on your porch anymore.

      I bet the shaded porch is enjoyable during the summer months, though!

    8. 8.

      dexwood

      Damn, I love trees. Such amazing living things. I spent the afternoon with my son taking down a loveiy, old, large juniper outside our bedroom. So infested with the beetles that killed it. Such great shade for our high desert bedroom. Sad.

    9. 9.

      Spanky

      When you say “a few years”, exactly how long has it been? A damn sight longer than it feels, I’m guessing.

    11. 11.

      JML

      Royal Pains was good too. USA really had a nice lineup going, lot of shows that were very well-constructed, actors who knew what they were doing and were enjoyable to watch, and it never felt like a grind to tune in.

      The VO and general style on Burn Notice reminded me of Magnum PI (the OG edition, which still holds up remarkably well). Good stuff.

