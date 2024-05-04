First off, what a difference a few years make:

And today:

I love how big they are getting.

***

It’s going to be a long, divisive, turbulent summer, because the Trump campaign has figured out they are never going to win Gen Z and younger voters, so are going all in on voter suppression. So it’s gonna be non stop culture war and all in on college radicals from here on out. And because it is summer and this seems to happen every summer, they will go all in on fomenting racism.

I’m still a little under the weather and almost done with all my spring semester stuff, so I have that going for me. Currently rewatching Burn Notice on Hulu, and man it makes me sad thinking about all the great shows on USA during their Blue Sky era. Suits, White Collar, Psych, Monk, Burn Notice, on and on and on. And they pissed it all away.