Thanks to @potus and Congressional Democrats, huge drug savings for Americans:
-Negotiate lower prices
-Cap on annual out-of-pocket drug costs
-Lower insulin prices
-Free vaccines (shingles, etc)
Read more, free link: https://t.co/JUPj9lVsYW
— Chris Mehl (@ChrisMehl7) May 1, 2024
… Here are six things to look for:
1) Drug price negotiation. For the first time in history, Medicare can now negotiate directly with manufacturers. For the initial round of negotiations, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chose 10 drugs that treat common health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis…
2) A cap on out-of-pocket spending. While the IRA’s price negotiation provision has garnered the lion’s share of media attention, this change will have the most direct consequence for most seniors. In 2025, everyone with Medicare’s prescription drug benefit, called Part D, will pay no more than $2,000 per year out of pocket for medications.
3) Lower prices for insulin. This provision has already been implemented. The IRA capped the cost of insulin at $35 per month for Medicare beneficiaries, allowing about 4 million seniors with diabetes to save around $761 million per year.
This change has resulted in a welcome “spillover effect,” with at least three major drugmakers voluntarily agreeing to cut their insulin prices for people with private insurance outside of Medicare.
4) Free vaccines. This has also already been implemented: All adult vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now free for everyone with Medicare Part D…
5) Inflation penalty for drug manufacturers. A lesser-known but also noteworthy change is that drug companies now have to pay a rebate to Medicare if they increase prices faster than inflation. Those rebates will transfer to consumers, saving as much as $3,500 per dose in the next year, CMS reports…
6) Extra help for the most vulnerable. The IRA provides an income-based subsidy for Medicare enrollees. This, Brooks-LaSure said, is the least understood and least utilized aspect of the IRA’s prescription drug reforms.
The reason is because, unlike the other provisions, people need to actively opt into the program to benefit. But for people who depend on Social Security benefits and do not have other sources of income, she told me, the program “can result in significant savings — on average, a couple of hundred dollars a year.”…
With evidence that thousands of patients become so ill that they skip doses or stop taking the drugs — risking resurgence of their cancers — the FDA has begun requiring companies to pinpoint the right dosage before drugs reach patients. https://t.co/2FtGJwTLAi
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 4, 2024
Gift link for this one:
… Cancer drug trials are structured to promote high doses, which then become routine patient care. With evidence that thousands of patients become so ill that they skip doses or stop taking the drugs — risking resurgence of their cancers — the FDA has begun requiring companies to pinpoint the right dosage before drugs reach patients.
The initiative, Project Optimus, launched in 2021 just as Amgen was seeking to market sotorasib. At the time, the FDA’s leading cancer drug regulator, Richard Pazdur, co-wrote an editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine that said Amgen’s trials of the $20,000-a-month drug were “hampered by a lack of robust dose exploration.”
The FDA conditionally approved sotorasib but required Amgen to conduct a study comparing the labeled dosage of 960 mg with one of 240 mg. The trial, published in November, showed that the 960 mg dose may have given patients another month of life, on average, but it also caused severer side effects.
Amgen is keeping the 960 mg dosage as it conducts further tests to get final approval for the drug, said spokesperson Elissa Snook, adding that the higher dose was superior in one study. The $20,000 monthly cost of the 960 mg dose would buy four months of the 240 mg dose. The lower dosage would dramatically cut Amgen’s revenue for sotorasib, which brought in nearly $200 million in the United States last year.
And the FDA lacks the legal power to change the dose…
It’s too late for the FDA to change the current sotorasib dosage, although in principle it could demand a new regimen before granting final approval, perhaps in 2028. Under Project Optimus, however, the agency is doing something about dosage guidelines for future drugs. It is stressing dose optimization in its meetings with companies, particularly as they prepare to test drugs on patients, FDA spokesperson Lauren-Jei McCarthy said.
“When you go in front of FDA with a plan to approve your drug now, they are going to address dosing studies,” said Julie Gralow, chief medical officer of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. “A lot of companies are struggling with this.”…
May have already posted this — help for the Dreamers:
Biden administration says 100,000 new migrants are expected to enroll in 'Obamacare' next year https://t.co/CgX4tSA8Bk
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 3, 2024
I’d argue it’s a net health benefit to have more healthy young people in the work force!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings