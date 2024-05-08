On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

The next day we boarded a van and headed south to Frontera Corazol on the Usumacinta River (aka the Sacred Monkey River). The river there is the border between Mexico and Guatemala. The rafting company who organized the trip is dedicated to protecting wild rivers around the world. We were told this was the mildest white water river they do.