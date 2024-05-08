On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
lashonharangue
The next day we boarded a van and headed south to Frontera Corazol on the Usumacinta River (aka the Sacred Monkey River). The river there is the border between Mexico and Guatemala. The rafting company who organized the trip is dedicated to protecting wild rivers around the world. We were told this was the mildest white water river they do.
We got into inflatable rafts and kayaks and started an easy paddle down the river.
The jungle was on both sides of the border.
A short distance from the put in the river makes a big horseshoe bend. We made camp there on the Mexico side because in the afternoon we hiked up the river bank to visit the Mayan ruin of Yaxchilan.
We entered a dark passage to what is called the labyrinth. It was a series of passages but not really a place to get lost in. Our guide said it was a place for meditation and spiritual purification.
There were small bats on the walls. So I was happy to see these stairs climbing out of the structure.
The lintel of the exit had this elaborate carving.
Here is the front of the structure we emerged from.
We walked around a plaza and then had to climb this series of steps. If you can’t do steps then skip visiting Mayan ruins.
At the top was a building with several rooms and a display of figures and glyphs that had once been on the structure.
While some of the group was looking at this building a group of howler monkeys came by to eat in the trees next to us. The monkeys seemed to ignore us. During our trip we heard them frequently (90dB SPL). It was ironic that the only time I saw them they kept quiet.
