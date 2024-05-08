Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

He really is that stupid.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

The revolution will be supervised.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – lashonharangue – Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4]

On The Road – lashonharangue – Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4]

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

The next day we boarded a van and headed south to Frontera Corazol on the Usumacinta River (aka the Sacred Monkey River). The river there is the border between Mexico and Guatemala. The rafting company who organized the trip is dedicated to protecting wild rivers around the world. We were told this was the mildest white water river they do.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4] 9
Usumacinta River

We got into inflatable rafts and kayaks and started an easy paddle down the river.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4] 8
Usumacinta River

The jungle was on both sides of the border.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4] 7
Usumacinta River

A short distance from the put in the river makes a big horseshoe bend.  We made camp there on the Mexico side because in the afternoon we hiked up the river bank to visit the Mayan ruin of Yaxchilan.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4] 6
Yaxchilan

We entered a dark passage to what is called the labyrinth. It was a series of passages but not really a place to get lost in. Our guide said it was a place for meditation and spiritual purification.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4] 5
Yaxchilan

There were small bats on the walls. So I was happy to see these stairs climbing out of the structure.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4] 4
Yaxchilan

The lintel of the exit had this elaborate carving.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4] 3
Yaxchilan

Here is the front of the structure we emerged from.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4] 2
Yaxchilan

We walked around a plaza and then had to climb this series of steps. If you can’t do steps then skip visiting Mayan ruins.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4] 1
Yaxchilan

At the top was a building with several rooms and a display of figures and glyphs that had once been on the structure.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [2 of 4]
Yaxchilan

While some of the group was looking at this building a group of howler monkeys came by to eat in the trees next to us. The monkeys seemed to ignore us. During our trip we heard them frequently (90dB SPL). It was ironic that the only time I saw them they kept quiet.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.