Let’s Check In with a Couple of the GOP Women

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

First, in the least surprising news ever, jelly-spined Nikki Haley has announced that she’s going to vote for Trump.  I don’t know if that’s an official endorsement, but really, who gives a shit.

Second, whenever I write about Kristi Noem, I note that she’s not as popular as you’d think in South Dakota.  Well, now we have some post-Cricket and post-Kim Jong Un polling in the state and it sure doesn’t look good for her.  First, her overall favorable/unfavorable/neutral rating is 39% favorable / 48% unfavorable / 14% neutral.    Her job approval rating is still 52% approval, but that’s down from 59% in a poll taken last month.

By a 59% to 38% margin, respondents believe that the killing of poor Cricket was unjustified.  By a 62% to 34% margin, folks think that her response to the book fallout has hurt her credibility.  Remember, this is in a blood red state where she won 62% of the vote in her last race for Governor.

This is all from a good piece in the South Dakota News Watch site, and there are a lot more results at the link, including breakdowns by party affiliation.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      Adam Lang

      By a 59% to 38% margin, respondents believe that the killing of poor Cricket was unjustified.

      Regardless of whether you think it’s justified, the way she talked about it (she ‘hated’ the dog and wanted to see it dead, rather than being saddened etc) was just amazing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Mike Pence was underwater when he was tapped for Veep.

      Yeah, but he had the good sense to not shoot his pet fly.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I don’t think that 20% is about Haley.  I think the 20% is a protest vote about Trump.

      Doesn’t mean, however, that they won’t vote for Trump in the general.  But the primary is where you get to express dissatisfaction in a way that doesn’t hurt their electability.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trnc

      I just watched a segment where dumbest guy with his own CNN show Wolf Blitzer said that Biden really needed to reach out to Haley voters, and another pundit responded that Biden had run a number of ads in red states doing just that.

      Someone also pointed out that Haley obviously couldn’t shiv DT if she wanted to have a future as a republican pol.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      If we hate Noem is that an excuse to shoot her?  (Hope not.)  But there’s the “he needed killing” defense in TX, so one never knows.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      Someone must have told Haley to make that announcement for party unity. Haley still wants to run for president – so she ain’t gonna shoot her own foot. She’ll play the good soldier. She ain’t no PUMA.

      As for Kristi, she was trying hard to be VP but looks like she’s ending up fighting for her political career. Well there is always a stint at Fox News.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gvg

      Every bad dog I have ever known much about had a bad owner. The pathetic description of stupid dog training resulted in what I would expect, an untrained dog. That woman has never even realized it was her fault. She should have hired an expert dog trainer for both the dog, and her as a handler. She let everyone know and didn’t even realize her ass was showing. I hope she never got a hunting dog again. Someone should look into all the family pets over the years.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      Just today, it came out the ninth tribe in SD has banned her from their land. That makes it unanimous, and means that 20% of the state is off limits to her.

      Reply

