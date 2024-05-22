First, in the least surprising news ever, jelly-spined Nikki Haley has announced that she’s going to vote for Trump. I don’t know if that’s an official endorsement, but really, who gives a shit.

Second, whenever I write about Kristi Noem, I note that she’s not as popular as you’d think in South Dakota. Well, now we have some post-Cricket and post-Kim Jong Un polling in the state and it sure doesn’t look good for her. First, her overall favorable/unfavorable/neutral rating is 39% favorable / 48% unfavorable / 14% neutral. Her job approval rating is still 52% approval, but that’s down from 59% in a poll taken last month.

By a 59% to 38% margin, respondents believe that the killing of poor Cricket was unjustified. By a 62% to 34% margin, folks think that her response to the book fallout has hurt her credibility. Remember, this is in a blood red state where she won 62% of the vote in her last race for Governor.

This is all from a good piece in the South Dakota News Watch site, and there are a lot more results at the link, including breakdowns by party affiliation.