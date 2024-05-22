Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RIP Koda, the Balloon Juice Pup

RIP Koda, the Balloon Juice Pup

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

I cried the whole time I was putting this together for geg6.  ~ WaterGirl

RIP Koda, the Balloon Juice Pup

by geg6

Here we go, hopefully not through my tears.

Last night, my John, Lovey and I said goodbye to our Koda for the last time. I decided to let everyone at Balloon Juice know because our Koda is also Balloon Juice’s Koda because we would not have had that wonderful dog if not for Balloon Juice.

That picture on a rescue bleg here on Balloon Juice is what started it all. Look at her! Adorable! I had to have her! BUT…she was in Santa Monica, CA and I am in Pittsburgh, PA. It would be impossible. Except this happened on Balloon Juice, where rescue miracles happen. Turns out that just commenting that I would love to adopt her set the wheels in motion. And before we knew it, funds had been raised, plane ticket had been purchased and Koda was winging her way to us. And John and I knew that Koda would always be partially owned by jackals.

From the moment they wheeled her out to us at the airport, we knew she was a special dog. And in all of these years, she has proven that over and over again. She came into our house and instantly made friends with our old golden, Otis.

When Otis left us, she was lonely and another pup was up for adoption on Balloon Juice a year later. Lovey came to us and Koda was like the big sister with an annoying little sister. Patient and sweet and always tolerant of Lovey, even when Lovey didn’t deserve it.

 

One of Lovey’s favorite things to show affection to Koda was to lick her ears and Koda always loved that. But Lovey has a bit of an attitude and, believe it or not, she would try to bully Koda. Koda always took that with grace and, if Lovey finally went too far, Koda would put a big paw on her and hold her down until she calmed down.

She had the best personality, always happy, never grumbling, eating everything she could get, thrilled to ride in the car. She loved to have her ears scratched and to rub her head in my lap. She slept with us in bed until she got too old to jump up. We got stairs for her but she never liked stairs and was just as happy to lay next to the bed where one of us could reach down and pet her. She loved to travel, going to Florida with us and even driving down to West Virginia to visit our blogfather.

Over the last year or so, her hips started to really cause her problems, as is pretty typical of older larger dogs like Labs. The vet told us to give her Cosequin and dog aspirins and that all worked for a while. But about a month ago, she started not being able to get up by herself and that got progressively worse until the last week or so when she seriously injured her foot trying to get up by herself.

We called the vet and had a visit, which was exhausting for us all. Koda, because of the pain, and for us, because she weighted 86 pounds and that’s a lot for two geezers like us to lift into and out of the car and house. Basically, it’s as I expected. She was an old, big dog who was basically healthy (no cancer or heart issues) but who was at the end of her life.

The vet told us to take her home, make her comfortable and that she would let us know when it was time. And that time came over this past weekend. You could see the pain in her eyes and she wasn’t even enthusiastic about her food or treats (though she always ate them!). We called and made an appointment with the traveling vet and she came last night.

I held Koda’s head in my lap and one paw in my hand and John held her other paw. Lovey would not stay away quietly, so we let her in and she came over and started licking Koda’s ears as the vet gave the anesthesia and put in the IV. She went to sleep surrounded by all who loved her most.

I cannot express how grateful I am to all the jackals who allowed her to come to us. I wish you all could have known her. You would have loved her as much as we did. Goodbye sweet Koda, my heart dog and the Balloon Juice. Pup.

  Adam L Silverman
  anitamargarita
  Ann Marie
  Another Scott
  Baud
  Brachiator
  brantl
  CaseyL
  comrade scotts agenda of rage
  db11
  Drunkenhausfrau
  EarthWindFire
  geg6
  Heidi Mom
  HumboldtBlue
  J. Arthur Crank
  Jackie
  Joy in FL
  Kristine
  MomSense
  Odie Hugh Manatee
  pat
  Rob
  Sister Golden Bear
  SiubhanDuinne
  Soprano2
  SpaceUnit
  storm777
  Suzanne
  The Thin Black Duke
  TinRoofRusted
  Tom Levenson
  trollhattan
  Virginia

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      J. Arthur Crank

      That was a lovely tribute.  I don’t have anything to say that can ease the pain, other than that it  is always hard to say goodbye to friends.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Virginia

      I am so sorry for your loss.  Our 17 yo JRT passed last week.  It’s brutal.  I grieve with you.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MomSense

      Oh no!  Geg and John I am so sorry. I remember that rescue bleg.  I fell in love with Koda and was so happy that she would be loved.  You gave her such a happy life.  Sending hugs to you and John.

      Reply
    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      My gosh, what a wonderful tribute.  Koda was a darling. I’m so glad you adopted her, and am so very sorry for your loss.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ann Marie

      I’m so sorry. What a sweet dog! It’s so hard to say goodbye, even when you know it is the right thing to do.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HumboldtBlue

      Christ, this week has not been good for my mental health and it’s not getting any better.

      Bye, Koda.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      As fellow animal nuts, we like to share in the joy as well as the sorrow of having these creatures in our lives for ever so brief a period.  Losing them is never easy and it never gets easier.

      I know as humans we’re wired somehow to believe in an afterlife so I always imagine our pets are out there somewhere, either waiting for us or floating along supported by the love we gave them during their lifetime.  And the loving memories we carry with us until we’re gone.

      Reply
    pat

      pat

      I teared up .. again…  at a BJ post.

      So glad that you and Koda had so many good years together, and you were able to help her over the rainbow bridge.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      My heartstrings are tugged to the breaking point. I’m so sorry you have lost your lovely pup.

      She is a Good Girl. Peace.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      What a beautiful tribute, geg6. Koda was lovely, and yes indeed, many of us jackals know that we, too, have lost a beloved member of this astonishing community. I’m glad she left behind so many good memories for you, John, and Lovey.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      Thank you geg6, that is a wonderful tribute.  It’s hard to say goodbye.

      Condolences and comfort to you and John and Lovey.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      May Koda’s memory be a blessing for you, John, and Lovey! Keeping good thoughts for you all.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TinRoofRusted

      What a beautiful tribute. We lost Stax in 2022 in the same way. 90 lb 14 year old Shepard mix with bad hips. I know we did the right thing but it still hurt(s). You gave him a wonderful life and he will always be with you. Hugs to you and John and Lovey.

      Reply
    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      I’m so sorry for your loss, Koda sounds like a wonderful dog. That’s the same thing that happened to our dog Nitro except he had other health problems too. That dog took more medicine than I do!

      Reply
    Jackie

      Jackie

      What a beautiful tribute to Koda. She was blessed to have found you, and you, in turn, were blessed by her years of love and devotion.

      RIP Koda 🐾🌈

      Reply
    Joy in FL

      Joy in FL

      This is a beautiful tribute for a wonderful, beautiful, beloved dog. I remember when we raised the funds to transport her, and I like knowing I helped (even if it was only a few dollars) to get her to the most perfect, loving home she could have.

      Thank you, geg6, for sharing the photos and the words with us.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      What a beautiful tribute to Koda. She sounds like she was a very good doggie! Rest in peace, Koda. My condolences to you and John and may your memories ease the pain of loss. You folks gave her love and a good life and she gave you her heart.

      That pic of her sitting upright on the couch is cute as heck!

      Reply

