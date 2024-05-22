Donald Trump posted an ad echoing the language of Nazi Germany. He only cares about holding on to power. I care about you. pic.twitter.com/XSmGKaQhJ1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 21, 2024

BREAKING: Democrat Fani Willis just WON the Democratic primary for Fulton County DA. She will be able to continue her work holding Donald Trump and his allies accountable, and I can’t wait. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 21, 2024

BREAKING: VP Harris just stood strongly with union workers at SEIU convention #ThisUnion pic.twitter.com/x5mRi3SP5t — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 21, 2024

.@KamalaHarris speaking truth @SEIU! “Let us continue to stand against those who dare attack our freedoms.Let us continue to fight to make real the promise of America, for paid family leave, for affordable childcare, to secure a path to citizenship for Dreamers & their families” pic.twitter.com/WTBC5oU5IF — Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner (@rowefinkbeiner) May 22, 2024

In 2022, President Biden signed the PACT Act into law – the most significant expansion of benefits and health care for toxic exposed veterans in more than 30 years. Today, our Administration is proud to announce that one million PACT Act claims have now been approved. pic.twitter.com/H87WyNHNJq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 21, 2024

.@JoeBiden and Democrats delivered billions in investments — adding millions of job hours for union trades workers who will be able to work where they live and live where they work! Thank you, @TradesSF! Together, we are laying the foundation for our clean energy future — with… pic.twitter.com/BJNNPTvBXv — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 20, 2024

How attendees at NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner feel about Biden's re-election:https://t.co/blFauGok3O pic.twitter.com/hFTRf4WSv4 — Daniel Wessel (@da_wessel) May 20, 2024

.@HRC announces $15 million strategic investment to mobilize voters in six key battleground states: Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Nevada. https://t.co/Vk7EjjBHqx pic.twitter.com/sYd2AiX4sG — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 20, 2024