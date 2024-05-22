Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

He really is that stupid.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

T R E 4 5 O N

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: We’re Right, The GOP Is… Not

2024 Elections

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Jeffro
  • Manyakitty
  • matt
  • MomSense
  • narya
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Ohio Mom
  • Quinerly
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • Soprano2
  • TBone
  • zhena gogolia

    40 Comments

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Baud: Hehe. So do I.

      On another note, the gofundme for Ms. Cracker is close to breaking the $50K mark. The BJ community is awesome! I love that sweet wedding picture.

      Reply
      Scout211

      Loose Cannon will hold a hearing today in the documents case.  It will appear as though she is working on the case. But as we all know, appearances are definitely can be deceiving.

      US District Judge Aileen Cannon will hear arguments from defense attorneys on two separate bids to throw out charges in the case. In the first motion, Trump’s valet and co-defendant Walt Nauta alleges he is being vindictively prosecuted, and in the second, Trump and his co-defendants argue the indictment suffers technical flaws requiring its dismissal.

      . . .

      Until recent days, several major motions from Trump attacking the prosecution were not even publicly docketed. The proceedings have become mired in disputes over what should be redacted in public filings.

      On Tuesday, hundreds of pages of previously sealed court filings were posted publicly as part of efforts by the former president to have the charges against him thrown out. Those filings included a previously sealed March 2023 ruling by a federal judge in Washington, DC, finding there was “sufficient” evidence that Trump committed crimes, allowing investigators to obtain information from his former lawyer that would normally be protected by attorney-client privilege.

      Trump is seeking to throw out that evidence, as well as the evidence obtained in the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, from which investigators obtained many of the documents underlying several of the charges against Trump.

      Those motions are not scheduled for argument on Wednesday, and Cannon has not yet set a hearing on them.

      Reply
      TBone

      @Scout211: a glimmer of hope that all is not lost for this particular case.  Getting it going before the election might be gone now, but my Spidey senses tell me that the prosecution will not rest while such imperative national security matters are at stake.  Our very lives depend upon it.

      Reply
      Soprano2

      @zhena gogolia: I need to do that too. I laughed when I saw people thinking it might take a couple of months to raise that much. I figured three days, tops. I’ve seen how this community raises money.

      ETA – I’m hopeful my husband will get a monthly benefit due to the PACT act. The man who filled out the forms for me told me that if a vet was in Vietnam between 1965-1972 they pretty much consider he/she was exposed to Agent Orange at some time, and thus probably has a service-connected condition that qualifies them for benefits. I can manage without it, but if he’s due a benefit from them I want him to have it, because he definitely earned it.

      Reply
      Jeffro

      So, when we say that the former arsonist-in chief has no bottom, what we mean is: he’s willing to lie to his cult and tell them that President Biden ordered a ‘hit’ on him.

      WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG HERE, REPUBLICANS?!??

      He. will. gladly. burn. this country. to the fucking ground. in order to save his ass.

      Donald Trump on Tuesday falsely claimed in a campaign fundraising email that President Biden was “locked & loaded ready to take me out” during a 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate for classified documents, an extraordinary distortion of a standard FBI policy on the use of deadly force during such operations.

      Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for president, and some of his allies suggested Tuesday that this was evidence that Biden’s Justice Department was prepared to fatally shoot him. In fact, Trump was not at his Florida property the day of the search. FBI agents specifically sought to avoid a confrontation with Trump, choosing a day when Trump would not be at the property and giving the Secret Service a heads-up, The Washington Post previously reported.

      And it’s not even Memorial Day weekend yet, folks.  Where will we be by July 4th?  By the end of the summer?

      I know it would be unprecedented; I know it would be (bless me) seen as ‘partisan; I know it would get more than a fair amount of pearl-clutching from our snooze media.  But at some point, and soon, I feel like President Biden should address the nation in prime-time and remind everyone of just how fully beyond the pale these lies really are.

      Tell the country the facts.

      Remind Americans why the FBI was there in the first place.

      And above all else, remind them that we are all dealing with a desperate, demented, accused criminal.

      Reply
      O. Felix Culpa

      @zhena gogolia: Woot! onward to $60K…and beyond

      ETA: It does help emotionally to be able to do something, even if it doesn’t guarantee the outcome we all want. But there is always hope.

      Reply
      narya

      It warms the cockles of my misanthropic antisocial heart that this community has nearly met the fundraising goal for Ms Cracker, in less than a day–here’s hoping that the goal gets bumped up AND met, or that there’s an option for ongoing contributions (Patreon? since she IS a creator!) of some kind.

      Reply
      TBone

      @Soprano2: my VN vet dad died of colon cancer despite decades of healthy eating AND having proactive surgeries to remove sections of colon/tumors.  I wish he’d had, at the very least, this recognition…

      Reply
      matt

      I’m annoyed that every one of these leftie Democrat blogs I read except this one is in full time Genocide Joe mode. What the fuck, Atrios? What the fuck, LGM?

      Reply
      TBone

      @Quinerly: so not shocked. My neighbors’ son is at Liberty and working as a “press secretary” for Rep. Rich McCormick (R,ussia-Georgia) despite being functionally illiterate and unable to use grammar properly.  I designated him as Hitler Youth shortly after our first meet cute.

      Ball gargling thunder twats ALL.

      Reply
      O. Felix Culpa

      @Quinerly:

      Ick. I am related by marriage to some very white, very privileged RW conservative “Christians” from California. They’re insufferable. I’m thankful for the fact that the majority of our left coast brethren are Democrats, but they also house a toxic brew of “Christian” nationalists. Not surprising that TFG’s emotional support Aryan comes from that community.

      Reply
      Scout211

      @Quinerly: Sounds like Trump’s young, blonde female “Emotional Support Printer” is the root of the “unified Reich” video sharing. Liberty University grad.

      I saw that article this morning.  She has now taken over some of Trump’s Truth Social posting from Scavino, so she is not just the emotional support printer.  And she is not a junior staffer.  She is part of the digital communication team and a major staffer.

      Reply
      Soprano2

      @matt: I agree that we should do what we can to push back on what Israel is doing in Gaza. I wish we could stop weapons shipments completely, but I’m not sure that’s feasible or legal. I think he could slow things down a lot. I wish there was an acknowledgement that we don’t control what Israel does in Gaza; they’re responsible for what they’re doing. I also wish there was an acknowledgement that Israelis, while they don’t like Bibi, generally support what he’s doing in Gaza. Many of them see most Palestinians as Hamas or potential Hamas. Look at what’s happening in the West Bank; that has nothing to do with Hamas or Gaza, and everything to do with opportunists taking advantage of the situation.

      Reply
      MomSense

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Thank you for sharing the link.  I’ll go there today and chip in.  I think I’m still in shock about the whole thing. Doesn’t seem real and I’m so sad.

      Reply
      Ohio Mom

      Sigh…I remember when my adopted state was a battleground state.

      Our population is getting older, we are not retaining or attracting enough young people and that is making us more right-wing. At the same time, I have a habit of encouraging the typical young people I know to look to other places for their adult lives.

      Reply
      matt

      @Soprano2: Israel just got hit by their version of 9/11. Biden can’t smack Netanyahu down without The Blob going for another, bigger round of shitting on him that would make the Afghanistan thing look like a kid’s school play.

      Reply
      raven

      In our incredibly gerrymandered district the council races resoundingly  survived the attempt by the wingnuts to use the death of the UGA student to steal the county commission seats. Both progressives retained their seats while a “stealth” republican won a seat in the African American district.

      Reply
      Quinerly

      @TBone: know Liberty University well. I am from NC originally. Interned in DC in 1982 with a bunch of Liberty University grads. I guess Liberty had just been around 10 years but was gaining traction during the Reagan years. The Liberty (and Bob Jones) grads were insane even back then.

      I lasted 3 days with a Liberty grad roommate I had been paired up with under the intern program. Thankfully found a roommate from Texarkana (back when parts of Texas was sane) who taught me how to drink “Upside-down Margaritas” at Georgetown’s Garrett’s Railway Bar. It was a great summer for a 21 yo.

      Reply
      raven

      @Soprano2: I was in Korea before I went to Vietnam and they have now admitted they sprayed it there as well so I should have a double whammy but no one can diagnose my problem.

      Reply

