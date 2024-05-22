Paul Campos has coined the term the “Ariana Grande Theory of Politics” by pointing out that most people who don’t follow politics know about as much politics as the average older person knows about pop music. I mean, I know Ariana Grande exists and is a singer, but that’s about it. That’s her in the photo above. I couldn’t pick her out of a lineup, and I certainly couldn’t name any of her songs. (And I do like a bunch of music created in the current century, but I don’t listen to what I assume is her genre, modern pop.)

Anyway, if you don’t think Campos is right, here are the dismal results of a Guardian poll:

55% believe the economy is shrinking, and 56% think the US is experiencing a recession, though the broadest measure of the economy, gross domestic product (GDP), has been growing.

49% believe the S&P 500 stock market index is down for the year, though the index went up about 24% in 2023 and is up more than 12% this year.

49% believe that unemployment is at a 50-year high, though the unemployment rate has been under 4%, a near 50-year low.

I don’t have a larger point here other than to say that this is the job for Democrats in every race: via ads, door knocking and all other modes of persuasion, to point out that the economy is doing pretty well. Our overall message needs to be dirt simple. Very little nuance is necessary. Do you want the women in your life to have access to abortions and birth control? Vote for the Democrats. Do you want rich fuckers to pay more taxes so you don’t have to? Vote for the Democrats. This isn’t complicated, and the Ezra Kleins of the world who would let Republicans tell bald-faced lies while they nitpick the details of everything that comes out of Biden’s mouth can just be totally ignored, since our target audience doesn’t read the New York Times and doesn’t listen to political podcasts.

If Ariana Grande isn’t the best example, pick someone else. For me it would be (pauses to google) Luka Dončić, current top scorer in the NBA.

Also, I know that a lot of the reason for those numbers is Fox News, but we can’t change that before the election, so here we are.