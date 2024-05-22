On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Eyeroller

My late husband was an astrophysicist. In the summer of 2014 he attended a conference in Chamonix, France. I did not usually accompany him to conferences but I went with him to this one. We did some touring in the area during conference breaks, then afterward spent a week in Switzerland. One day we visited Bern and, among other sights, toured Einstein’s first apartment there. Since based on the Zoom meeting there seems to be some interest in Einstein, I thought I’d send some of the pictures.