Eyeroller
My late husband was an astrophysicist. In the summer of 2014 he attended a conference in Chamonix, France. I did not usually accompany him to conferences but I went with him to this one. We did some touring in the area during conference breaks, then afterward spent a week in Switzerland. One day we visited Bern and, among other sights, toured Einstein’s first apartment there. Since based on the Zoom meeting there seems to be some interest in Einstein, I thought I’d send some of the pictures.
Entrance to the building. It is interesting that the plaque refers to the “light quantum hypothesis” which, while very important scientifically and technically what won Einstein the Nobel Prize, is not one of the theories for which he is most famous.
All the stairs were steep and narrow. Without the modern lighting that was obviously added for tourist safety, they would have been dark as well.
Bassinet. The sign mentions Hans Albert (1904-1973) who became a professor of hydraulic engineering at UC Berkeley. Hans was the second child and first son. The fate of Einstein’s first child, a daughter, is unknown, but it’s most likely she died in infancy in 1903. The second son Eduard suffered from severe mental illness and was estranged from his family after his mother’s death in 1948.
Main sitting area. Always full of tourists. There was no kitchen in the apartment which mystified me, till just recently I happened to read that this was the norm for smaller urban apartments prior to WWII, especially in Europe but also in the US. People ate out or brought food in or did a little cooking on their heating stove.
View from the window. Probably little changed from when the Einsteins lived there.
Bonus picture. The central section of Bern is full of statues/fountains. This is supposed to represent Sampson killing a lion, but to us it was “Man attempting to pill his cat.”
