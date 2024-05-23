Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    2. 2.

      pat

      Started cleaning out the shed.  Took three nice bicycles to a store where they will be cleaned up and sold or given away…  I assume, significant is that they are no longer in the shed.  Also taking some lawn chairs to Restore tomorrow….  It’s a start…….

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Torrey

      It looks like our contributions to Voting Access for All is stalled at $22.628.09 / $25K for the match. So we’re $2,371.91 short? I may have missed an update, though. What’s the status on that? I hate to leave that group short.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Van Buren

      Wednesday night: help Mrs. Van Buren clean the house in preparation for the cleaning lady to come Thursday AM.

      Thursday AM: Cleaning lady comes.

      Thursday PM: Help Mrs Van Buren clean the house, because her sister is visiting tomorrow.

      Are all women like this? My female friends at work say they completely understand Mrs. VB.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      Every morning of school Artie and I go out and greet the kids on their way to class. Sadly (for us) yesterday was the last day of school but one of her favorite kids just brought her a bag of home made treats and Artie is a happy pup!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Was doing a slow, casual biking up and down each street in the neighborhood looking like I was casing houses when in fact I was looking at porch skirting.  Most of the homes (1890s-1910 or so) that would be the equivalent to ours (1905) had concrete poured to replace the original wood so no help there.  We hate the falling apart lattice on ours which is a go-to for most people.  Other alternatives would be brick veneer panels or fat stone panels as we don’t want to actually brick up the space.

      Innertube on front tire blew when I was practically stopped.  I toppled over into the middle of the street (no traffic) and amazingly didn’t hurt anything.  If I’d been moving, it would have been a different story.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      FastEdD

      I’m at the Phoenix airport waiting for the connecting flight to Indy. I’m carrying a guitar with me so ladies come up and ask who I am. I’m nobody, but it is fun.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      schrodingers_cat

      6th phase of voting this weekend. Delhi goes to polls this Saturday.  In India the Loksabha constituencies (Congressional Districts in our lingo) are not gerrymandered. And most constituencies are competitive and change hands

      Delhi has 7 seats. All of them were won by BJP last time around.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: 7 total. There is a conspiracy theory making rounds that the polling has been so long drawn to enable Modi to be able to campaign everywhere.

      While his cult still exists, a lot of people are getting tired of his performance artistry. I have seen so many viral videos making fun of him and the BJP.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Torrey: One of our Balloon Juice angels matched with a check instead of through the thermometers, so you get to add $2,500 to the thermometer total to know that we really did reach out goal.

      Appreciate you looking out for them, though!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: When I was in India, Loksabha elections were all held one day. And it used to be a national holiday. Doordarshan (equivalent of PBS or BBC) used to broadcast several movies over the next couple of days while the counting was going on. And the movies would be interrupted with election results. It was like a festival. This multiphase stuff is more recent. Usually 2 to 3 phases. This 7 phase stuff is new.

      Remember watching election returns on our old black and white TV with vaccuum tubes in the late 70s and early 80s as a kidlet.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Geoduck: Well, geez, you have to pick stuff up so it doesn’t get in their way as they try to clean.

      But pre-cleaning?  Nope.  And cleaning again after they have gone?  That’s a nope.

      edit: I also didn’t get the girl gene that’s related to spending all that time in bathrooms getting ready and touching everything up.  I mean, what is there to do in there?  You go to the bathroom, pull-up your pants, wash your hands and walk out.

      Seriously, what do they do in there????

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RaflW

      Had a couple lab results at my annual checkup that we just a tad wonky. Because of family history with cancer, I asked for follow up out of an overabundance of caution. Doc ordered it, lab came back clear today. Phew!

      Also enjoyed al fresco lunch with out of town friends at one of the very last still-standing “hippie food” places in Minneapolis.

      I think it’s been 10 years since I had those tiny, slightly dirt-tasting sprouts on my sandwich. Seemed yummy anyway (I mean, avocado, cheese, tomato, mayo and nicely toasted 9-grain? Uh huh, even with sprouts).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Scout211

      This is not good news today out of Louisiana today

      BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two abortion-inducing drugs could soon be reclassified as controlled and dangerous substances in Louisiana under a first-of-its-kind bill that received final legislative passage Thursday and is expected to be signed into law by the governor.

      Supporters of the reclassification of mifepristone and misoprostol, commonly known as “abortion pills,” say it would protect expectant mothers from coerced abortions, though they cited only one example of that happening, in the state of Texas. Numerous doctors, meanwhile, have said it will make it harder for them to prescribe the medicines, which they also use for other important reproductive health care needs.

      I sure hope that SCOTUS does the right thing.  These red state legislators are all women’s health care professionals now. Or so they think.  Grrrr.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      smith

      Looks like DeWine decided to intervene in the nutsy GQP attempt to keep Biden off the Ohio ballot — he’s called a special session of the legislature to allow an exception to their deadline. Such exceptions have been given to both Republicans and Democrats in the past.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      FastEdD

      @Baud: 50th college reunion. They want me to perform at the closing ceremonies for the Esteemed Class of 1974. We were mostly esteemed for sneaking girls into the boys dorms and taking acid and falling off the top of the water tower. Coed dorms arrived a year later and they weren’t as much fun.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: I definitely do not have the equivalent gay-boy gene. Four minute shower, brush teeth, I’m half bald & (home) buzz cut, so hair is a nothing, and jump in any two items of clothes that don’t clash and Tah-dah, ready for the day.

      I can’t remember the last time I used a q-tip, or tweezers, or ‘astringent skin toner’ or whatever else Clinique etc al brainwashed people into buying.

      Cheap and efficient, that’s me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Aussie Sheila

      Hi WG,

       

      Having trouble with the GFM for Betty Cracker. When you have a mo, could you email me to assist please? Thank you in advance!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RaflW

      @smith: No big fan, but DeWine is from that vanishing breed of Republicans who isn’t a pedal to the metal crazy. Will the Ohio lege deliver?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Steeplejack

      @RaflW:

      I think it’s been 10 years since I had those tiny, slightly dirt-tasting sprouts on my sandwich. Seemed yummy anyway. (I mean, avocado, cheese, tomato, mayo and nicely toasted 9-grain? Uh-huh, even with sprouts.)

      Boy, that gave me a Proustian jolt back to Nature’s Last Stand, a nice little place on Peachtree Road in Atlanta that is long, long gone.

      Aftershock: It was right next to Intermezzo, an equally nice wine bar and European deli that is also long gone.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      smith

      @RaflW: Don’t know if the legislature will go along, but I’m betting DeWine wouldn’t take this step if he weren’t confident he’d get his way.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      raven

      @Steve in the ATL: Do you guys remember “Whimbles”?

      Whimble Designs was incorporated in 1997. While the enterprise began as a retail gallery and studio, Martha describes her business today as an intellectual property based on narrative, supported by flat and dimensional artwork, fantasy at the core.

      The store is gone but it was wild, just across from Ansley.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Almost Retired

      @FastEdD:  Fun!  My High School reunion in rural Iowa is this weekend.  I think they schedule it in late May to take maximum advantage of the tornadoes.

      As Iowa went Trumpy, so did much of the Class of 1979.  So I’m taking a hard pass.  Maybe the fever will break before my 50th, but I doubt rural Republicans get more moderate in their mid 60’s.

      There are about 10 of us in Southern California so we’re counter-programming our own libtard reunion in Riverside.  And I don’t have to change planes in Denver.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: We’re even more ridiculous than we were with Raven, Bohdi and Lil Bit. We were going to make sure our next dog could handle being boarded now we coordinate every second of the day so the angel doesn’t have to be alone. It’s our 25th next week and we MUST find a place that allows her to join us for dinner!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Steeplejack

      @Steve in the ATL:

      Just looked on Google Maps, and I don’t think it’s any of the existing ones. This one was in the murky area where Peachtree Street morphs into Peachtree Road. Not exactly Peachtree Palisades but somewhere around there, maybe.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Soapdish

      @WaterGirl: You go to the bathroom, pull-up your pants, wash your hands and walk out.

      I would like to recommend pulling down your pants before your first step there.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @smith:

      The original skirting on our place is long gone.  It’s amazing nobody filled the area in with concrete over the years.

      I’m trying to match something historical.  Brick veneer would work but I’m now looking at a cut out design.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Math Guy

      Went for a bike ride this morning, then cleaned windows at home. Helped my daughter set up a fish tank (sushi bar for our cats), then sat on the deck and read. Fixing dinner now. This will get boring eventually and then I’ll start doing something productive again, be it teaching halftime (most likely), trying to write again (what I aspire to), or basic housekeeping (which does need to be done).

      Reply
    56. 56.

      zhena gogolia

      @raven: I thought that was hilarious! This season has been great. Which reminds me, maybe there are new episodes tonight? Just what I need.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      prostratedragon

      @Van Buren:  Oh, I do that. My helper comes tomorrow, and I gave serious thought to staying in this evening to finish up, but then I figured you don’t get a chance to hear Mahler 2 very often. I can still do some picking up later tonight.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Another Scott

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Glad you’re Ok!

      On the skirting, I assume you’ve seen this and this?

      I need to do something about closing off our raised deck in the backyard – the doggie gets under there and digs and doesn’t want to come inside. :-/

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      RSA

      My dishwasher isn’t cleaning the dishes: glasses come out cloudy, and there’s debris left on the silverware and plates.  I’ve pulled apart the twirling arms, and they don’t seem to be blocked.  I’ve done a wash with some “dishwasher cleaner” pellets, but they didn’t help.  I need to look online for a manual so I can figure out if there’s filter I can’t see that I need to clean out…

      Reply
    65. 65.

      NotMax

      Hoocuddanode? (Answer Just about anyone with two brain cells to rub together.)

      Imagine this: you’ve carved out an evening to unwind and decide to make a homemade pizza. You assemble your pie, throw it in the oven, and are excited to start eating. But once you get ready to take a bite of your oily creation, you run into a problem — the cheese falls right off. Frustrated, you turn to Google for a solution.

      “Add some glue,” Google answers. “Mix about 1/8 cup of Elmer’s glue in with the sauce. Non-toxic glue will work.” Source

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Miki

      So this kid shows up yesterday, in the rain, rings the doorbell and tries to sell me a bug elimination service. He hands me a card with pictures of plants on it and tells me their products are plant based and natural. I tell him hemlock is a plant and Socrates drank a cup of it to kill himself. Who? Drank what?

      The kid came back today, rang the doorbell again and told me he “looked it up” and I was right but apparently Socrates kind of fucked up and had to kill himself and have I changed my mind and want to sign up for the service?

      We both laughed.

      Lots to learn here, for all of us.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Steeplejack

      @raven:

      I lived in Ansley Park when I first moved to Atlanta in 1979. Used to go to The Sphinx, the “metaphysical bookstore” (and discreet head shop) on the back side of Ansley Mall.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      sab

      My little Epson printer was having problems, leaving blank spots in items copied and printed. It is a home printer. Oh dear! I don’t have a computer person on staff! So I poked through the menu on its tiny control panel and there was a spot for maintenace, so I poked that, and the first choice was to clean the ink injectors and the little printer just cleaned the ink jets. First run wasn’t quite perfect, so I told it to do it again and it did. Perfect.

      I am amazed. I love this printer.

      Reply

