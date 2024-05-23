I’ve been working most of the day today, except for stopping several times to read the Betty Cracker thread from earlier. So I haven’t seen a bit of news yet today. What’s going on in the world?
I’ve been working most of the day today, except for stopping several times to read the Betty Cracker thread from earlier. So I haven’t seen a bit of news yet today. What’s going on in the world?
Open thread
Baud
Nothing. It’s great.
pat
Started cleaning out the shed. Took three nice bicycles to a store where they will be cleaned up and sold or given away… I assume, significant is that they are no longer in the shed. Also taking some lawn chairs to Restore tomorrow…. It’s a start…….
Torrey
It looks like our contributions to Voting Access for All is stalled at $22.628.09 / $25K for the match. So we’re $2,371.91 short? I may have missed an update, though. What’s the status on that? I hate to leave that group short.
Van Buren
Wednesday night: help Mrs. Van Buren clean the house in preparation for the cleaning lady to come Thursday AM.
Thursday AM: Cleaning lady comes.
Thursday PM: Help Mrs Van Buren clean the house, because her sister is visiting tomorrow.
Are all women like this? My female friends at work say they completely understand Mrs. VB.
raven
Every morning of school Artie and I go out and greet the kids on their way to class. Sadly (for us) yesterday was the last day of school but one of her favorite kids just brought her a bag of home made treats and Artie is a happy pup!
raven
@Van Buren: My wife did the same when we had a cleaning person.
Baud
You’re just a slob.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Was doing a slow, casual biking up and down each street in the neighborhood looking like I was casing houses when in fact I was looking at porch skirting. Most of the homes (1890s-1910 or so) that would be the equivalent to ours (1905) had concrete poured to replace the original wood so no help there. We hate the falling apart lattice on ours which is a go-to for most people. Other alternatives would be brick veneer panels or fat stone panels as we don’t want to actually brick up the space.
Innertube on front tire blew when I was practically stopped. I toppled over into the middle of the street (no traffic) and amazingly didn’t hurt anything. If I’d been moving, it would have been a different story.
FastEdD
I’m at the Phoenix airport waiting for the connecting flight to Indy. I’m carrying a guitar with me so ladies come up and ask who I am. I’m nobody, but it is fun.
6th phase of voting this weekend. Delhi goes to polls this Saturday. In India the Loksabha constituencies (Congressional Districts in our lingo) are not gerrymandered. And most constituencies are competitive and change hands
Delhi has 7 seats. All of them were won by BJP last time around.
@Van Buren: I’m male, and yes, I scrape off the top layer of grime before the cleaning person comes.
Baud
How many phases?
Another Scott
Meanwhile, … MostlyHarmless points us to the sign of the day.
Waiting patiently is impossible for too many…
(via https://mastodon.social/explore )
Cheers,
Scott.
@Baud: 7 total. There is a conspiracy theory making rounds that the polling has been so long drawn to enable Modi to be able to campaign everywhere.
While his cult still exists, a lot of people are getting tired of his performance artistry. I have seen so many viral videos making fun of him and the BJP.
Baud
Is this year’s election unusual?
@Van Buren: I laughed.
I am not like that, but my sister is.
Spanky
Staying out of Mrs. Spanky’s way as she preps for tomorrow’s colonoscopy.
@Baud: When I was in India, Loksabha elections were all held one day. And it used to be a national holiday. Doordarshan (equivalent of PBS or BBC) used to broadcast several movies over the next couple of days while the counting was going on. And the movies would be interrupted with election results. It was like a festival. This multiphase stuff is more recent. Usually 2 to 3 phases. This 7 phase stuff is new.
Remember watching election returns on our old black and white TV with vaccuum tubes in the late 70s and early 80s as a kidlet.
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: Oh my gosh, glad you are okay! Your guardian angel was looking out for you.
Baud
Gotcha.
smith
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: For what it’s worth, the porch skirting on my 1878 house has siding to match that of the house. In 30+ years only a few pieces have needed replacing. I like it, though YMMV.
@Geoduck: Well, geez, you have to pick stuff up so it doesn’t get in their way as they try to clean.
But pre-cleaning? Nope. And cleaning again after they have gone? That’s a nope.
edit: I also didn’t get the girl gene that’s related to spending all that time in bathrooms getting ready and touching everything up. I mean, what is there to do in there? You go to the bathroom, pull-up your pants, wash your hands and walk out.
Seriously, what do they do in there????
RaflW
Had a couple lab results at my annual checkup that we just a tad wonky. Because of family history with cancer, I asked for follow up out of an overabundance of caution. Doc ordered it, lab came back clear today. Phew!
Also enjoyed al fresco lunch with out of town friends at one of the very last still-standing “hippie food” places in Minneapolis.
I think it’s been 10 years since I had those tiny, slightly dirt-tasting sprouts on my sandwich. Seemed yummy anyway (I mean, avocado, cheese, tomato, mayo and nicely toasted 9-grain? Uh huh, even with sprouts).
Scout211
This is not good news today out of Louisiana today
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two abortion-inducing drugs could soon be reclassified as controlled and dangerous substances in Louisiana under a first-of-its-kind bill that received final legislative passage Thursday and is expected to be signed into law by the governor.
Supporters of the reclassification of mifepristone and misoprostol, commonly known as “abortion pills,” say it would protect expectant mothers from coerced abortions, though they cited only one example of that happening, in the state of Texas. Numerous doctors, meanwhile, have said it will make it harder for them to prescribe the medicines, which they also use for other important reproductive health care needs.
I sure hope that SCOTUS does the right thing. These red state legislators are all women’s health care professionals now. Or so they think. Grrrr.
smith
Looks like DeWine decided to intervene in the nutsy GQP attempt to keep Biden off the Ohio ballot — he’s called a special session of the legislature to allow an exception to their deadline. Such exceptions have been given to both Republicans and Democrats in the past.
FastEdD
@Baud: 50th college reunion. They want me to perform at the closing ceremonies for the Esteemed Class of 1974. We were mostly esteemed for sneaking girls into the boys dorms and taking acid and falling off the top of the water tower. Coed dorms arrived a year later and they weren’t as much fun.
RaflW
@WaterGirl: I definitely do not have the equivalent gay-boy gene. Four minute shower, brush teeth, I’m half bald & (home) buzz cut, so hair is a nothing, and jump in any two items of clothes that don’t clash and Tah-dah, ready for the day.
I can’t remember the last time I used a q-tip, or tweezers, or ‘astringent skin toner’ or whatever else Clinique etc al brainwashed people into buying.
Cheap and efficient, that’s me.
Shana
@Van Buren: I straighten but don’t clean. That’s what they’re being paid for.
Aussie Sheila
Hi WG,
Having trouble with the GFM for Betty Cracker. When you have a mo, could you email me to assist please? Thank you in advance!
zhena gogolia
@WaterGirl: Same here.
Steeplejack
I think it’s been 10 years since I had those tiny, slightly dirt-tasting sprouts on my sandwich. Seemed yummy anyway. (I mean, avocado, cheese, tomato, mayo and nicely toasted 9-grain? Uh-huh, even with sprouts.)
Boy, that gave me a Proustian jolt back to Nature’s Last Stand, a nice little place on Peachtree Road in Atlanta that is long, long gone.
Aftershock: It was right next to Intermezzo, an equally nice wine bar and European deli that is also long gone.
raven
@WaterGirl: She shakes it off pretty well! We’ll jus head to the dog park @ 7 and get her home for that all-important mommy walk!
Steve in the ATL
@Steeplejack: cafe intermezzo? There are a couple of those around still.
raven
@Steve in the ATL: Do you guys remember “Whimbles”?
Whimble Designs was incorporated in 1997. While the enterprise began as a retail gallery and studio, Martha describes her business today as an intellectual property based on narrative, supported by flat and dimensional artwork, fantasy at the core.
The store is gone but it was wild, just across from Ansley.
@Aussie Sheila: Will do.
Almost Retired
@FastEdD: Fun! My High School reunion in rural Iowa is this weekend. I think they schedule it in late May to take maximum advantage of the tornadoes.
As Iowa went Trumpy, so did much of the Class of 1979. So I’m taking a hard pass. Maybe the fever will break before my 50th, but I doubt rural Republicans get more moderate in their mid 60’s.
There are about 10 of us in Southern California so we’re counter-programming our own libtard reunion in Riverside. And I don’t have to change planes in Denver.
raven
@WaterGirl: We’re even more ridiculous than we were with Raven, Bohdi and Lil Bit. We were going to make sure our next dog could handle being boarded now we coordinate every second of the day so the angel doesn’t have to be alone. It’s our 25th next week and we MUST find a place that allows her to join us for dinner!
Steeplejack
Just looked on Google Maps, and I don’t think it’s any of the existing ones. This one was in the murky area where Peachtree Street morphs into Peachtree Road. Not exactly Peachtree Palisades but somewhere around there, maybe.
raven
@Steve in the ATL: Those were the days when we’d go over to Oxford Books, Little 5 and Whimbles!
Soapdish
@WaterGirl: You go to the bathroom, pull-up your pants, wash your hands and walk out.
I would like to recommend pulling down your pants before your first step there.
Math Guy
Went for a bike ride this morning, then cleaned windows at home. Helped my daughter set up a fish tank (sushi bar for our cats), then sat on the deck and read. Fixing dinner now. This will get boring eventually and then I’ll start doing something productive again, be it teaching halftime (most likely), trying to write again (what I aspire to), or basic housekeeping (which does need to be done).
prostratedragon
@Van Buren: Oh, I do that. My helper comes tomorrow, and I gave serious thought to staying in this evening to finish up, but then I figured you don’t get a chance to hear Mahler 2 very often. I can still do some picking up later tonight.
Another Scott
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: Glad you’re Ok!
On the skirting, I assume you’ve seen this and this?
I need to do something about closing off our raised deck in the backyard – the doggie gets under there and digs and doesn’t want to come inside. :-/
Good luck!
Cheers,
Scott.
SiubhanDuinne
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
Woah, scary! Glad there was no traffic and that you were stopped, or at least moving slowly.
RSA
My dishwasher isn’t cleaning the dishes: glasses come out cloudy, and there’s debris left on the silverware and plates. I’ve pulled apart the twirling arms, and they don’t seem to be blocked. I’ve done a wash with some “dishwasher cleaner” pellets, but they didn’t help. I need to look online for a manual so I can figure out if there’s filter I can’t see that I need to clean out…
RSA
—
NotMax
Hoocuddanode? (Answer Just about anyone with two brain cells to rub together.)
Imagine this: you’ve carved out an evening to unwind and decide to make a homemade pizza. You assemble your pie, throw it in the oven, and are excited to start eating. But once you get ready to take a bite of your oily creation, you run into a problem — the cheese falls right off. Frustrated, you turn to Google for a solution.
“Add some glue,” Google answers. “Mix about 1/8 cup of Elmer’s glue in with the sauce. Non-toxic glue will work.” Source
Miki
So this kid shows up yesterday, in the rain, rings the doorbell and tries to sell me a bug elimination service. He hands me a card with pictures of plants on it and tells me their products are plant based and natural. I tell him hemlock is a plant and Socrates drank a cup of it to kill himself. Who? Drank what?
The kid came back today, rang the doorbell again and told me he “looked it up” and I was right but apparently Socrates kind of fucked up and had to kill himself and have I changed my mind and want to sign up for the service?
We both laughed.
Lots to learn here, for all of us.
Layer8Problem
@zhena gogolia: ” . . . maybe there are new episodes tonight?”
Damn, I hope so. I need a laugh. And Ava needs a solid long-term relationship.
sab
My little Epson printer was having problems, leaving blank spots in items copied and printed. It is a home printer. Oh dear! I don’t have a computer person on staff! So I poked through the menu on its tiny control panel and there was a spot for maintenace, so I poked that, and the first choice was to clean the ink injectors and the little printer just cleaned the ink jets. First run wasn’t quite perfect, so I told it to do it again and it did. Perfect.
I am amazed. I love this printer.
