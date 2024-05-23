Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“But what about the lurkers?”

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

No Justins, No Peace

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Optimism opens the door to great things.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

He really is that stupid.

Not all heroes wear capes.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Thursday Night Open Thread

Thursday Night Open Thread

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

Because it is summer and a holiday weekend, I have no idea what day it is. I had to check twice to make sure it is in fact Thursday.

I’ve been super swamped with projects and the news has been flipping between irritating and terrifying, so I don’t want to talk about anything, really. Just wanted to pop in and thank you all for what you have done for Adam and Betty. It means so much to me that she will not have to worry about things while trying to heal. That piece of mind is so vital to recover.

So, thank you.

Also I dropped off some cat food today at the shelter and boy howdy it was a close one because I almost came home with an eight lb calico named Jazz, omg she was so adorable.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • BellyCat
  • cain
  • cckids
  • dr. bloor
  • Jackie
  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • Miss Bianca
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • pat
  • Percysowner
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      cckids

      I am getting kind of desperate for a new kitty, but ccSpouse says he’s not ready, after losing our Empress Hermione at the age of 21 last year. But . . . oh, I want a new furbaby.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dr. bloor

      Wait, it’s not Friday?

      Also, too, you should never be allowed near a shelter without adult supervision.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      Go back and get her! Calicos are the best and you boys need a Queen (which a calico will definitely be!) to rule over your sorry asses.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      pat

      @cckids: ​
       
      Go get one. We found a cat about a week after we lost one and she has completely taken over the house. Can not imagine a cat-free house.
      Go to petfinder.com to start. You will not regret it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      eight lb calico named Jazz, omg she was so adorable.

      John, she needs to come home with you. She needs Steve and Maxwell and you. You and Maxwell and Steve need her. Do it!

      ETA: What TaMara @3 said.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cckids

      @pat: I’ve agreed to give him a bit more time. Plus, his mother just broke her hip, and he/we will be traveling to & from Phoenix way more than either of us wants to for the next while. Seems unfair to get an animal then keep boarding them.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Percysowner

      @cckids: ​ Maybe you can talk him into doing what I did, fostering? I was sure I wasn’t quite ready to adopt after losing my last cat and my last dog. The I saw a call for foster and thought, what the heck, it’s not the same a adopting, if I can’t give my heart, well at least I’m giving someone a home. Of course I HAVE given my heart so best choice ever. Maybe your spouse could try this?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      BellyCat

      I almost came home with an eight lb calico named Jazz, omg she was so adorable.

      Cole, restraint is over-rated…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      i NEED AN 8 LB CALICO!

       

      I didn’t mean to yell, my cleaning lady left the caps lock on, but maybe I did mean to yell. One of my cats died 2 weeks ago or thereabouts (I’ve mentioned it before), and my other kitty is so sad, he’s just heartbroken. He’s not eating & he’s lost 20% of his body weight since his buddy died. He just wanders around the house calling – they had a special call when they wanted to play. I went to the vet this afternoon to get medicine to perk up his appetite, and he got very excited when he smelled the bag because he thought Reilly was coming home. :-(  Anyway, I want a new cat friend for him to play with, to maybe keep him company and pull him out of his depression.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I wish we had a larger home as we would fill it with more cats. Speaking of, our orange guy is scoping out a bunch of birds fighting over what looks like a sandwich roll that blew into the street and was run over. He doesn’t stand a chance and he knows it so all he can do is watch and dream. He was sleeping about 20 feet from them in one of the yard tents, completely ignoring their squabbling for about a half hour. Our other two cats are in the house taking an afternoon snooze so they are missing out on the fun.

      As I am finishing this the bread is gone and so are the birds. Chuckie has a sad as he comes into the garage.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nukular Biskits

      I identify.

      Was on business travel in SAN for the past 2 weeks, flew back Monday.  Teleworked part day Tuesday, went into the office half-day yesterday and are taking off (kinda) today and tomorrow.

      But today seemed like Friday all day long.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.