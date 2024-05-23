Because it is summer and a holiday weekend, I have no idea what day it is. I had to check twice to make sure it is in fact Thursday.

I’ve been super swamped with projects and the news has been flipping between irritating and terrifying, so I don’t want to talk about anything, really. Just wanted to pop in and thank you all for what you have done for Adam and Betty. It means so much to me that she will not have to worry about things while trying to heal. That piece of mind is so vital to recover.

So, thank you.

Also I dropped off some cat food today at the shelter and boy howdy it was a close one because I almost came home with an eight lb calico named Jazz, omg she was so adorable.