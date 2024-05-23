Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

The lights are all blinking red.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

“Let’s not pretend [Trump] wants to engage in high-minded discourse.”

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Please don’t feed the bears.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Thursday Morning Open Thread: We’re Still Moving Forward

Thursday Morning Open Thread: We’re Still Moving Forward

by | 93 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Thursday Morning Open Thread 20

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

 
Thursday Morning Open Thread: We're Still Moving Forward



 
May 22 is National Maritime Day:

*Sigh*

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • Citizen Dave
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • jonas
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • narya
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Quinerly
  • rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • SuzieC
  • TBone
  • The Red Pen
  • Trivia Man
  • yellowdog

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    93Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      The move brings the total college debt canceled by the administration to $167 billion

      This is about a third quarter 38% of the amount originally cancelled, which the Supreme Court Republicans struck down.
      ETA: Did the math.

      ETA 2: Did the math again

      Reply
    3. 3.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Baud: Seconded. What a relief. Not all is perfect in Biden-world, but there’s a heckuva lot good about it. For me, that’s important to keep in mind, lest we give up hope.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Baud: Thanks, AL. I’ve been waiting for the morning thread. You are a ray of sunshine.​

       Quoted for truth. Thank you, AL!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      Good news about all the judges.  I posted last night that there is also 5 more nominations in committee.

      This also from the Senate: The Shadow Docket Sunlight Act

      [WASHINGTON, D.C.] — Today, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) were joined by U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Peter Welch (D-VT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Dick Durbin (D-IL) in introducing new legislation to bring transparency to decisions on the Supreme Court’s emergency docket, also called the “shadow docket.”

      The Shadow Docket Sunlight Act requires a written explanation and vote count for any decision concerning injunctive relief, including decisions on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, to provide clarity and consistency to judicial decision-making. In addition to requiring the Supreme Court to provide a written explanation for shadow docket decisions and to indicate how each Justice voted on the decision by providing a vote count, the Shadow Docket Sunlight Act also requires the Federal Judicial Center to report to Congress annually on the Court’s compliance with the law.

      Hoping for a Dem majority next year to get this passed and signed into law.  One can hope.  😊

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The better question is what are Democrats doing, or plan to do about project 2025? This comes up on social media all the time, but I haven’t heard one legislative initiative, or anything Democrats are doing to fight against it.

      Everything we propose is a legislative initiative against it, everything we do is fighting against it, but we don’t have a Project 2024 we can hype?

      Grow the F up.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      Hi everyone! Slept for more than three hours last night for the first time in weeks. Now I feel irrationally happy.

      Or maybe it’s all that good news that AL posted :)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      Did y’all see anything about Rep Moskowitz gently disagreeing with his fellow Dem, Rep Crockett, about this being the most do-nothing Congress in history?

      Moskowitz: I have disagree with Ms. Crockett who claimed this is the least productive congress in modern history.

      First of all, this Congress: removed its Speaker… took 15 rounds to elect its speaker… removed a member of their party… had a failed impeachment of a President… impeached a secretary without a constitutional threshold… wants to hold Garland in contempt and possibly arrest him… had a failed motion to vacate to remove a second Speaker… saved gas stoves, ovens, toasters, blenders, dishwashers from the communist grip of energy standards

      L to the OL, Rep Moskowitz!  They’re all my favorites (him, Crockett, Raskin) but for today’s he’s my favorite-favorite.

      Btw folks, direct text-quote from Froette, now in her second week of her Hill internship: “Working on the committee hearing (I love this stuff) and holy cow I did not understand the full depth of some of these people’s nuttiness”

      TRUTH

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Red Pen

      Off Topic: Any commenters have experience with a cat that is FELV positive?

      A month or so ago, we took in a small, wet, cold, unhappy kitty that was in our backyard. We isolated him and took him to the vet. He wasn’t chipped, neutered, or anything, so we got him all taken care of. The bad news is that he’s FELV positive. Our other 2 cats are not and we don’t want to expose them. PlagueBeast (not his name, we call him “Murphy”) is a wonderful cat, probably about 9 months old. We can’t bear to part with him especially knowing that he might not find another home. We’re able to keep him separated from the other cats, but the one thing that’s missing in his life is socialization with them. He doesn’t have anyone to play with. I’m not really sure what to do about that. Obviously, we play with him, but it’s not the same as playing with another cat. He gets up in a window with another cat on the other side and does play behavior. The other cat half-heartedly reciprocates, but there’s a pane of glass so it’s just frustrating for both of them.

      Maybe there’s nothing we can do (short of getting a second FELV-positive cat, but that’s not really an option). Anyway, we’re going to try to keep him healthy and happy as long as the Cat Gods will it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Soprano2

      @dmsilev: By my calculations, that’s 22% of all federal judgeships. If he could get a second term, that might become 40-50%. Just think if Biden appointed 40% of federal judges, plus the ones appointed by Obama and Clinton. That could go a long way toward mitigating the damage done by McConnell the last year of Obama’s presidency. Of course, there’s still the fucking Supreme Court……

      I was listening to a podcast the other day where they said if TFG got in office again Thomas and Alito would probably retire to allow him to replace them with 40 year olds, which could cement the MAGA dominance of the court for 40 years. That would be a catastrophe for the U.S. We can’t let that happen.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      Also some news from NBC. No matter what Trump blathers on and on about as he changes his positions regularly, the “Trump team” is behind the scenes of the RNC to soften the stance on abortion and marriage. I am doubtful this will work and I hope it doesn’t.

      Donald Trump’s allies are quietly getting involved in little-noticed fights over who will serve on the committee to set the Republican Party’s national platform.
      NBC News spoke with nine people familiar with what’s happening in states across the country, including Arizona, South Carolina, Kansas and Iowa, among others, who said that the campaign’s involvement is intended to stop those on the party’s right flank from trying to push the official Republican National Committee platform too far to the right on issues like abortion and same-sex marriage headed into the general election.

      A Trump campaign official acknowledged to NBC News that there are conversations throughout the party about culture war-infused policies and that they have been watching and engaged in some state-level races for spots on the RNC’s Platform Committee, which is the body that will play a significant role in shaping platform changes.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @OzarkHillbilly: I get it, though. Emotionally. It feels like what we need to combat this is some equally tyrannical master stroke–a plan to outlaw the Republican Party and throw them all in jail, etc. etc.

      But we can’t do that and remain who we are. This is the central problem of liberalism.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Soprano2:

      We’ll do what we can. I think we have underestimated the number and types of people out there that consciously or subconsciously do not want us to succeed.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TBone

      @Matt McIrvin: it’s not that complex.  But we have to win the election by trifecta in order to legislate enforcement of criminal statutes to prevent future treasonous behavior from getting a pass.  It’s not that hard to not commit crimes while in public office!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’ve been ramping up my volunteer hours with our state Democratic party, and as usual, I’m thrilled by the concrete expression of faith in democracy that is intrinsic to being a volunteer.

      My task is updating addresses of campaign volunteers. I sit at my computer at home, stylishly adorned with my Velcro wrist braces, and type my way down a long, long list.

      Doesn’t sound like much, does it. But behind every address, I see a person who’s spending an hour or two to preserve, protect, and improve our country. I get a little verklempt about it!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      The Ashley Stevenses of the world threaten to exhaust my political soul. I’m waiting for the poll that shows 62% of those whose student loans were forgiven believe Trump did it. I want to scream, but an old man screaming is not a good look.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      My power came back on around an hour ago after being out since 8:30 Tuesday night.   I have yet to work up the courage to look inside my fridge.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Matt McIrvin: I guess people are hardwired differently,  emotionally. For me,  none of the actions you mention are even appealing,  other than applying existing law and winning the goddam election. Plus reforming the Supreme Court after winning the necessary elections.  That motivates me!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: So the other thing is, we’ve been in a world for decades in which this really predatory capitalism basically rules everything (including almost all of the remaining “Communist” world, which to me is the most farcical thing about it!) and is destroying the biosphere, exploiting people generally, funding awful bigot politics, basically being the worst it can be. And it really feels like the bad guys are winning because of all of this. All over the world.

      People under 40 have not known the world in which we were fighting a possibly even shittier alternative, and in which that fight also sometimes led capitalism to curb its worst excesses.

      So I hear a lot of “nothing is going to happen until we eliminate capitalism”. Democrats sure as hell aren’t trying to eliminate capitalism. But also radicals don’t have a lot to replace it other than this regurgitated Marxist-Leninism that I am super skeptical of. It’s not as if they can leverage technological progress to do better; the only people talking about that are the worst kinds of predatory capitalists themselves.

      So we fall into this sort of apocalyptic funk. That maybe the best we can do is something like the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement–wind down our species with some dignity. Or preserve a tiny remnant for after the collapse, or whatever.

      It’s not a good time to be a “progressive” who likes “progress”, that’s for sure.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SuzieC

      @H.E.Wolf: Same.  I’m writing Vote Forward letters to overseas voters.  There are millions of overseas US voters and they don’t receive regular contact from the Dem party.  It gives me hope that thousands of us are quietly doing our thing to save democracy.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @H.E.Wolf: I believe your state is Washington. Got any inside dope on Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s election campaign?

      I’m a little anxious about that one. They say the first reelection is usually the toughest.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Scout211

      @Jeffro: Btw folks, direct text-quote from Froette, now in her second week of her Hill internship

      Call me super cautious, but did Froette okay you posting that here? I thought they were supposed to keep that stuff out of social media.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Matt McIrvin: Perhaps dial back on the places where you are hearing/reading those things? I’m not sure they’re as universal or widespread as they may seem to be.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      TBone

      @Matt McIrvin: well I’m sure as hell not gonna obey in advance.  Regulation and restraint of capitalism is what gives me life and hope.  President Biden IS ON IT.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      jonas

      The story about FLOW and the Baltimore bridge accident is such a great example of what normal, competent government does. Too bad it ends up buried in an obscure industry trade mag instead of on the evening news (outside Baltimore, I presume).

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Excuse making by people who prefer the staus quo to progress that takes a different direction than what they’d like to see.

      People hate change for just this reason. It’s never perfect.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      TBone

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: can confirm.  Removed ALL clocks from bedrooms.  No alarms for anything.  If I oversleep, GOOD, I’ll reschedule.  Clocks in bathrooms only, where I can see if I’m running late after I wake up naturally.  It helps but is not a cure.  Lack of sleep for ten days in a row once sent me round the bend.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211: These TIFG party process stories are tiresome to me.

      He has a history.  TIFG took out a party platform plank on aid to Ukraine in 2016.  It didn’t matter that the platform committee majority didn’t like it.

      The GQP is TIFG’s party.  It’s all on him, not on whoever shows up with a blue jacket and red tie.  The cutouts don’t matter – he’s going to do what he wants and dare people to stop him.  That’s the whole point of him trying to get into office again.

      Grr..,
      Scott.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @SuzieC: A friend and I are planning a postcard party for September. We have 75 Wisconsin postcards, with instruction to mail them on October 17. So that’s what we’re aiming for.

      OT: The little theater in my building ran the first half of The Eras Tour yesterday and will run the second half tomorrow. What a fun thing to watch! If you have access, it will lift your spirits. I think it’s Disney.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I guess I’m more optimistic than you are. We, the good ones, are winning, little by little. But every significant step forward provokes a vicious backlash. History shows that this is almost always what happens

      I don’t favor using the term capitalism to describe our economics because it is too simplistic. We have a mixture of market or price systems and other government funded and mandated systems. The approach of the Democratic Party since the New Deal has been to ameliorate or remove the rough edges of a market system so as to prevent mass suffering. I am down with that.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      jonas

      @Matt McIrvin: MAGA doesn’t want capitalism. They want National Socialism for the Herrenvolk. I have no problem with Dems/Progressives taking up the mantle, and fight for, Fair, Well-Regulated Capitalism that Works for Everyone.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Belafon

      @H.E.Wolf: My wife has volunteered with a group to do research to help get Democrats elected this fall. My dad is considering doing postcard writing to help get people out to vote.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Baud

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      This is what I’m still working on internalizing. In real life, I’ve learned the hard way that there’s nothing I can do to earn the respect of certain people.  Intellectually, I know the same is true of liberal politics, but I haven’t fully emotionally accepted it yet.  But I’m getting there.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: A friend and I are planning a postcard party for September. We have 75 Wisconsin postcards, with instruction to mail them on October 17. So that’s what we’re aiming for.​

        Yes!

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Baud

      @jonas:

      Half the fight is over terminology. I would classify 100% of Western Europe as capitalist countries. Including Scandinavia. Others don’t.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Omnes Omnibus: the sooner you look at it, the less likely you are to lose the whole  fridge to icky smells. Put your left over covid masks to good use and put one on before you open the door.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Anyway

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      ’m waiting for the poll that shows 62% of those whose student loans were forgiven believe Trump did it.

      My friend Greg had his student loans forgiven last week – he said  “Biden-Harris administration” was mentioned 2-3 times in the message saying he was done. I was psyched there was none of the mealy-mouthed bipartisan shit – straight up Biden-Harris administration did this.

      Shrill, who me?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Belafon: My wife has volunteered with a group to do research to help get Democrats elected this fall. My dad is considering doing postcard writing to help get people out to vote.​

       Yes Yes! :)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Scout211

      Ali Abbasi, the Iranian-Danish directorof the new Donald Trump biopic “The Apprentice,” had a mocking response when a journalist asked if he was “scared” of the Trump 2024 campaign’s threat to sue over the movie.

      “I mean, everybody talks about him suing a lot of people,” Abassi replied during a press conference after a screening at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

      Then he added: “They don’t talk about his success rate though, you know?”

      The remark prompted applause and laughter from the audience.

      LOL

      Reply
    69. 69.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: It really is.

      Here’s the weird part: By the time my mom was in her mid-40s, her mental and physical health had declined to the point where she was only sleeping 3-4 hours a night. She was approved for social security disability because she could no longer work by the time she was 55. My sister went through the same thing in her 40s and has now been on disability since she was 49.

      I’ll be 46 in July and I just applied for disability. Autism, bipolar II disorder (untreated for years before Obamacare became possible), and complex PTSD have ruined my mental health. The three degenerative discs in my back certainly don’t help. I haven’t been able to work full-time since 2021 (third nervous breakdown with autistic burnout) and part-time since last summer (back pain).

      The parallels between our three experiences are spooky.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Another Scott

      @Matt McIrvin@O. Felix Culpa:

      Agreed on being careful about what you invest the time in consuming.  There are only so many hours in the day, and we only have so many days on this planet.  Doomers don’t do anyone any good.

      At Mastodon/Explore today I came across this. And I thought, maybe that would be a useful book to get. But then I thought better of it. I don’t need to get riled up about the “evils of neoliberalism” (I still hate that term). I’ve got enough distractions in my life, enough books I haven’t read yet, and need to keep a sharper focus on things that I can help make better. I don’t need a polemicists’ screed on that topic now. So, it’s a nope for me.

      Hang in there. Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Citizen Dave

      @MattF: I like seeing your comment.  Maybe it’s just hope, but I’ve thought all along Orange Man will collapse before November, either him physically, or the movement in general.  It’s weird to me that the media is mostly treating 2024 like it is 2016.  To me the wheels have fallen off the maga truck.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      @TBone: This sounds ideal for me, but my natural sleep pattern is to fall asleep 6-7am and wake up around 2pm. That makes it really difficult to get to doctor’s appointments and so forth.

      Like today- I have a doctor’s appointment at 1:20pm. I applied for emergency SNAP so the county scheduled my phone interview for anytime between 8am-4:15pm. If I miss this call, they deny my application. Meanwhile I’ve got about 4 days worth of food in the house. It had to be an act of God for me to get sleep last night with that kind of pressure on top of my baseline anxiety.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Mai Naem mobile: ​
        It wasn’t as bad as I had feared. I am tossing some fish, but the veggies seem fine. Stuff in the freezer is partially thawed, but I’ll just move it to the fridge and use it this week. I didn’t open the fridge or freezer once the power went out; I think that helped.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Geminid: ​

      @H.E.Wolf: I believe your state is Washington. Got any inside dope on Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s election campaign?

      I’m a little anxious about that one. They say the first reelection is usually the toughest.

       No inside dope; but in my opinion, first-term Rep. G-P has done a capable job of representing her purple district… and the US House’s Democratic leadership has followed the Pelosi playbook and allowed her to vote judiciously to support her constituents’ preferences.

      The likely Republican candidate is the same wacko ultra-right-winger who lost to Rep. G-P in 2022. I doubt he’s going to tack leftward. :)

      How’s the landscape in Virginia?

      Reply
    76. 76.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I have never been an outspoken anti-eeyore, but the recent ramping up of negativity in some corners of this blog have a depressing effect, on me at least.  Yes, we need to acknowledge that terrible things are (always) happening in the world,  and that our leaders do not always respond as well as we would like. It’s fine to voice criticism, and even better to lobby the decision-makers for better policies.  So,  I would always want this to be a place where different viewpoints can be expressed.

      However,  there comes a time when the incessant drumbeat of negativity on our side plays into what Adam describes as war through politics: It fosters hopelessness and despair, and depresses the will to fight, which can be debilitating,  especially in an election year.

      How can we tell when we have crossed the line from legitimate criticism into doing harm (to ourselves and others)? Fuckifiknow. But, for myself,  I have to skip over some of the predictably negative corners and turn to action, as H.E. Wolf and others have suggested. Too much intake of doomerism (or whatever one chooses to call it) saps my will, and I prefer to continue fighting in whatever way I can.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      TBone

      @rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun): I’ve learned to place my highest priority on SLEEP. I don’t care what I may be missing – if I don’t sleep whenever I’m able to, nothing else really matters because I can’t be fully present for it anyway.  Schedule things for late afternoon when you’re most likely to be naturally, not artificially, awake.  If they can’t accommodate that, find someone who can.  Make sleep your highest priority. I’ve found that, if people truly want to get paid, they accommodate MY schedule.

      Of course, that emergency phone appointment is an exception to the priority rule!!!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Citizen Dave:

      Maybe it’s just hope, but I’ve thought all along Orange Man will collapse before November, either him physically, or the movement in general.  It’s weird to me that the media is mostly treating 2024 like it is 2016.  To me the wheels have fallen off the maga truck.

      I’d believe that if I hadn’t heard exactly the same things being said by the same people in 2016. There was no way Trump was even going to stay in until the convention. Then there was no way Trump was going to stay in until the election. He’d lose interest, melt down somehow. Nope.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Omnes Omnibus: Stuff in the freezer is partially thawed,

      My mother had a rule that if something was still partially frozen it could be refrozen w/o a problem. In my experience that has been true.

      YMMV.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      @Omnes Omnibus: A refrigerator is basically a giant Coleman ice chest when it’s unplugged. When Irene hit CT in 2011, I filled every pot we had with ice and set them in the fridge part. I then kept another three bags of ice in the freezer. We were out of power for four days but we didn’t lose anything. It was just an experiment but it worked great.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Its pretty simple actually, there is no horseshoe, just privileged people (mostly white, mostly men and mostly Christian) who do not want to share power in this country with those they deem inferior.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Trivia Man

      @Scout211: My favorite party platform was GOP 2020. They knew there would be fights over specific policy decisions, and slippery orange man hates going in the record about ANYTHING, so they adopted the 2016 platform in its entirety.

      Including about 20 references to “the current president has failed at X Y or Z”. Current president was indeed a failure.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @O. Felix Culpa: but the recent ramping up of negativity in some corners of this blog have a depressing effect, on me at least.

      Do what I do, skip over those posts, comments, etc.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      @TBone: You’re right, and I do my best with it. Unfortunately, when you’re reliant on our social safety net, you have to dance to their drum a lot of the time.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      jonas

      @Baud: ​
      The Swedes and Norwegians get rather prickly if you claim they’re just a bunch of “socialists”. They have high taxes and a robust social safety net, but their economies are regulated a lot less than some others.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      narya

      @Matt McIrvin: BUT! I think this time, there are a lot of people, including Jackals, who are saying, yeah, that’d be nice, but we are not counting on that and we ARE going to do whatever each of us can do to win as many elections as possible–local, state, national. I think the past 8 years have really moved more folks to adopt the Ben Wickler strategy of just plugging along, doing the everyday work. And I think we’re helped by having an administration that is doing the same.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      @schrodingers_cat: In Houston we would often have neighborhood BBQs after a hurricane so everyone could clean out their thawing foods instead of letting them go to waste. Plus you get to know your neighbors!

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Jackie

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      @Omnes Omnibus: the sooner you look at it, the less likely you are to lose the whole  fridge to icky smells. Put your left over covid masks to good use and put one on before you open the door.

      Don’t forget to dab Vick’s vapor rub under your nose!🫣

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.