On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024: Valley of the Sun

On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024: Valley of the Sun

Captain C

For 12 years from the mid-’90s to the mid-‘oughts, I lived in Arizona, mostly in Mesa.  After I moved back East, I continued to go back and visit my friends and family there (and also because it’s beautiful and had bands and food and more that I missed).  This past February, I went back for the first time in four years, since a month before the plague started.  This first set is from the Valley of the Sun (that is, the greater Phoenix area).

And before anyone asks, no, while in or near Tempe I did not see a man, naked or in tie-dye overalls, running down the street with a mop either pursuing or being pursued by an angry cat with a shaved ass.  So unless he was one of the folks in tie-dye at Noodles on my last Sunday (see the last set when it posts), I did not come across our dear blogfather.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024: Valley of the Sun 7
Mesa Public Library, Mesa, AZ

While most of the photos in this set (and indeed all the AZ collection) were taken outdoors, I thought I’d post this one taken in the main branch of Mesa Public Library, where I got my start in librarianship.  As you might imagine, it looked a bit different a quarter century or so ago when I first worked there as a shelving page.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024: Valley of the Sun 6
Paradise Valley, AZ

View from my cousin’s house in PV.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024: Valley of the Sun 5
Northeastern Mesa, AZ

The next several shots are from my friend D’s house in the northeastern part of Mesa.  He also has a rather extensive menagerie, which will figure in a future set.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024: Valley of the Sun 4
Northeastern Mesa, AZ
On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024: Valley of the Sun 3
Northeastern Mesa, AZ
On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024: Valley of the Sun 2
Northeastern Mesa, AZ
On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024: Valley of the Sun 1
Northeastern Mesa, AZ
On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024: Valley of the Sun
Tempe, AZ

We saw this little fella from my friend R’s backyard.

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      As a longtime Mesa resident — Westwood High School grad and frequent user of the Mesa Public Library — this is all making me a bit wistful.

      Though I lived in the southwest corner of the city, the part they’re desperately trying to rebrand “Fiesta District”, even though the namesake mall was finally demolished.

      ETA: they’re trying to rebrand it, as that area of the city has always been, how do you say….. a bit meth-y? I consider it the Bill-and-Ted area, since it has the water park (Golfland/Sunsplash) that was used in the movie as “Waterloops”.

