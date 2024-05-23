On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Captain C

For 12 years from the mid-’90s to the mid-‘oughts, I lived in Arizona, mostly in Mesa. After I moved back East, I continued to go back and visit my friends and family there (and also because it’s beautiful and had bands and food and more that I missed). This past February, I went back for the first time in four years, since a month before the plague started. This first set is from the Valley of the Sun (that is, the greater Phoenix area).

And before anyone asks, no, while in or near Tempe I did not see a man, naked or in tie-dye overalls, running down the street with a mop either pursuing or being pursued by an angry cat with a shaved ass. So unless he was one of the folks in tie-dye at Noodles on my last Sunday (see the last set when it posts), I did not come across our dear blogfather.