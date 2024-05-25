Four years ago today. We all know what happened that day. I don’t know whether anything has really changed. Is it safer to be black in America? I’m gonna say ‘no’ to that. Did the protests make a difference? You tell me.

Trayvon Martin was murdered 12 years ago. I don’t think I was clueless before that, but what happened to him opened my eyes in a new way. Once you see that it’s open season, particularly on black and men and boys, you can’t unsee it. There’s no going back.

George Floyd was that, taken to infinity.

I am still not over the injustice and the horror of what was done to George Floyd that day. Damn, it’s hard to see what you’re typing when you are crying.

Let’s remember George Floyd today. And not in the gross “tributes to Sept 11” on the anniversary sort of way.