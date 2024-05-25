Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

“woke” is the new caravan.

No one could have predicted…

When we show up, we win.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Let there be snark.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / George Floyd, Definitely Not Forgotten

George Floyd, Definitely Not Forgotten

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

George Floyd: Two Years Ago Today
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 01: A memorial site where George Floyd died May 25 while in police custody, on June 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George’s brother Terrence Floyd visited the site today and called for justice and the prosecution of all four officers involved in the incident. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Four years ago today.  We all know what happened that day.  I don’t know whether anything has really changed.  Is it safer to be black in America?  I’m gonna say ‘no’ to that.  Did the protests make a difference?  You tell me.

Trayvon Martin was murdered 12 years ago.  I don’t think I was clueless before that, but what happened to him opened my eyes in a new way.  Once you see that it’s open season, particularly on black and men and boys, you can’t unsee it.  There’s no going back.

George Floyd was that, taken to infinity.

I am still not over the injustice and the horror of what was done to George Floyd that day.  Damn, it’s hard to see what you’re typing when you are crying.

Let’s remember George Floyd today.  And not in the gross “tributes to Sept 11” on the anniversary sort of way.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.