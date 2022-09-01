Q: Mr. President, is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans? BIDEN: Is it fair to people who in fact do not own multi-billion dollar businesses to see one of these guys getting all of the tax breaks? Is that fair? What do you think? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 24, 2022

and that’s in spite of every single corporate backed TV channel, economist, and pundit losing their mind. Still popular in spite of it, and only going to get more popular as the impact hits/people understand the relief. Good stuff! #1u https://t.co/LqoyFrJpAY — Carlos "Solidarity 22" Jimenez // Pass the #PROAct (@carlosinhp) August 31, 2022



“I feel like we’ve reached the Joker phase of the Biden presidency. All we’re lacking now is the face paint and the purple suit. He’s riding a parade float down Pennsylvania Avenue just tossing money” pic.twitter.com/K4xeOOjmjB — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2022

I do not think that word "split" means what you think it means: overwhelming support for doing at least as much as Biden has https://t.co/ZwV2BxdhJD pic.twitter.com/8xren72FwC — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 28, 2022





… Let’s talk about the numbers. The Biden administration says that its plan will provide relief to as many as 43 million Americans. That’s a lot of people, not a small, cosseted elite. In particular, data from the New York Fed say that more than 12 million Americans in their 30s — more than a quarter of that age group — still have unpaid student debt. What this means is that even if you subscribe to the Trump diner theory of politics — according to which the only voters who matter are blue-collar guys wearing baseball caps — you should be aware that some of those guys probably took out loans to attend trade schools or community colleges, all too often getting nothing but debt in return. Even among those who didn’t take out student loans, many probably have children, siblings, cousins or friends who did. So the Biden plan will touch many people. In short, student debt relief isn’t some kind of niche elite concern; it’s a broad, one might even say populist, issue. Initial polling on the Biden plan is somewhat mixed, with an Emerson College survey showing much stronger support than a CBS/YouGov survey. Even the latter survey, however, finds a majority of Americans approving of the plan; it even finds much less opposition among noncollege whites than you might have expected given that group’s general disapproval of all things Biden. The other prong of the right-wing response involves invoking personal responsibility — in effect, portraying the recipients of debt relief as welfare queens. Republican efforts on that front have, however, been extraordinarily tone-deaf. Just on general political principles, telling tens of millions of Americans that they’re lazy and irresponsible — that they’re all, as Ted Cruz put it, like a “slacker barista” who wasted years “studying completely useless things” — seems … not smart. To be brutally honest, that sort of caricature may have worked for Republicans when the insults were directed at urban Black people. But it’s likely to backfire when we’re talking about a broad spectrum of Americans who were just trying to move up in the world… The thing is, Biden tried to address this underlying problem; free community college was part of his original Build Back Better proposal. But he couldn’t get it through Congress. He is, however, offering some real help to millions of Americans — and Republicans clearly have no idea how to respond.

President Obama increased regulation of for profit colleges: if it graduated people into debt they couldn't repay it wouldn't get federal aid. Unfortunately President Trump undid the rules. Glad President Biden is working on it again–getting at one of the root causes of debt. https://t.co/j9f0yZzilq — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) August 29, 2022

We’ve terminated college accreditors that allowed colleges – like ITT and Corinthian – to defraud borrowers.

@usedgov will also publish an annual list of colleges that leave students with unmanageable debt so that students can avoid these programs. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 29, 2022

If you sacrifice your life for the cause you will get 40 academic credits in heaven. pic.twitter.com/vCqfEe0r5z — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 26, 2022

Alexandra Petri, at the Washington Post, channels her inner Repub: Stop improving things right now! Everyone must suffer as I did!

DISGUSTING! AWFUL! I have just received word that life is getting marginally better for some people, and I am white-hot with fury! This is the worst thing that could possibly happen! I did not suffer and strive and work my fingers to the bone so that anybody else could have a life that does not involve suffering and striving and the working of fingers to the bone. I demand to see only bones and no fingers! Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night thrashing because I have had the nightmare again, the nightmare in which someone else is being spared a small hint of the suffering I endured. The world should not get better! The world should get worse along with me and perish along with me. Every time anyone’s life improves at all, I personally am insulted. Any time anyone devises a labor-saving device, or passes some kind of weak, soft-hearted law that forecloses the opportunity for a new generation of children to lose fingers in dangerous machinery, I gnash my teeth. This is an affront to everyone who struggled so mightily. To avoid affronting them, we must keep everything just as bad as ever. Put those fingers back into the machines, or our suffering will have been in vain… I look down at the face of my sleeping child and I vow: If this baby’s life is even one particle easier than mine was, I will burn this whole place down!…

Upper class conservative intellectuals stop pretending you just got out of a shift in the coal mine challenge — Environmental Services Weedle (@PartyWurmple) August 24, 2022

a lot of people who change seniors bedpans have loans from nursing school? https://t.co/GTD5OmVeEr — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) August 24, 2022

the really out of touch people seem to be those who dont know of the existence of people with fairly modest income jobs and student loans who are financially struggling. they didn't do anything wrong, they were told this was the path to stability — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) August 24, 2022