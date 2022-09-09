in my professional political (insufficiently “data-driven”) opinion: more Biden voices please https://t.co/UVDI9w9lau — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) September 9, 2022

President Joe Biden's blistering statements about Donald Trump and adherents of the “Make America Great Again” philosophy have given many Democrats a bolt of fresh energy ahead of the midterms. https://t.co/1AuGXKAUiB — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 8, 2022

… Biden’s increasingly stark warnings about Trump-fueled elements of the Republican Party are making up the core part of his midterm message, combined with repeated reminders to voters about recent Democratic accomplishments and a promise that democracy can still produce results for the American people. But it’s the blistering statements from Biden about his predecessor and adherents of the “Make America Great Again” philosophy that have given many Democrats a bolt of fresh energy as they campaign to keep control of Congress. “It’s a particularly strong issue for our base,” said Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, who leads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the official campaign arm of Senate Democrats. “Folks want us, want people to show that there is a clear contrast in the election between where Democrats are and Republicans have been.”…

Biden’s forceful campaign-year posture comes as Democrats are feeling more optimistic about the midterms, when the party controlling the White House has historically faced losses in Congress. A combination of legislative accomplishments, polarizing Republican candidates and voter fury stoked by the overturning of Roe vs. Wade have Democrats feeling they could see smaller losses in the House than initially anticipated, while retaining their barebones majority in the Senate… Biden [headlined] another political event Thursday, hosted by the Democratic National Committee in suburban Maryland. There, the president will speak about “the choice before Americans” on issues of abortion, Social Security and Medicare, democracy, school safety and climate, and how “extreme MAGA Republicans are working to take away our rights,” according to a Biden adviser who requested anonymity to preview his remarks. That will be followed by a trip to Ohio on Friday, a state where the Senate contest between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance is becoming increasingly competitive. Those close to Biden say the president has never shied away from a political fight…

“I want to say a few words about Queen Elizabeth…Thoughts and prayers of the American people are with the people in the UK and the Commonwealth in their grief. Now let me talk about why we’re all here. 60 days until the midterm elections. Your right to choose is on the ballot.” pic.twitter.com/haLqNHk83H — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 8, 2022

Biden said Trump would pardon all who stormed Capitol Jan. 6. "That's why those who love this country—Ds, independents and mainstream Rs—have to be stronger more determined more committed to saving American democracy than the MAGA Republicans are to literally destroying America." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 9, 2022

More good work:

BREAKING: The Biden admin is taking steps to roll back Trump's "public charge" rule, which penalized legal migrants who used benefits incl. Medicaid. Doctors say it's had a chilling effect, deterring even families with citizen children from using programs they are entitled to. — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) September 8, 2022

The former President made it much more difficult for hard-working immigrants, including those with U.S. citizen children, to enter the country or become lawful permanent residents. I applaud @SecMayorkas and @POTUS for reversing this discriminatory and deeply harmful rule. https://t.co/dUfszMNuTu — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 8, 2022

Immigrant families have been deterred out of fear using the programs would compromise their application for a green card https://t.co/iabykjTE6Q — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) September 8, 2022

Tennessee:

U.S. Senate confirms Biden appellate judge pick opposed by home state senators https://t.co/veV7AEoqpv pic.twitter.com/5ZDiRhjTJQ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2022

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Tennessee lawyer Andre Mathis to a seat on a federal appeals court over the objections of his state’s two Republican senators [Marsha Blackburn & Bill Hagerty], whose support historically would have been needed but no longer is required. The Senate voted 48-47 to approve the Butler Snow partner to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the second confirmation vote of the week, as Democrats following their August recess ramp up consideration of President Joe Biden’s judicial picks… Mathis, 41, will be the first Black man, and second Black person, from Tennessee to sit on the Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th Circuit. The last time a Black man was on that court was a quarter century ago, the White House says. Mathis is the first of Biden’s appeals court nominees to win confirmation without the support of his home state’s senators, who in the past would have needed to return a “blue slip” for him to even be considered… Blackburn, a Senate Judiciary Committee member, drew criticism for statements she made during Mathis’ Jan. 12 appearance before the panel, when she pointed to a series of traffic tickets to say Mathis had “a rap sheet with a laundry list of citations.”…

(Gosh, I cannot *imagine* why a Black man driving a nice car in Tennessee would’ve collected so many traffic tickets!)

And finally…

Treasury Secretary Yellen in a speech just now: "I am more optimistic about the course of our economy than I have been in quite a while." — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 8, 2022