Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

This blog will pay for itself.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Bark louder, little dog.

(Thank Murphy the Trickster God It’s Finally) Friday Morning Open Thread

Biden’s increasingly stark warnings about Trump-fueled elements of the Republican Party are making up the core part of his midterm message, combined with repeated reminders to voters about recent Democratic accomplishments and a promise that democracy can still produce results for the American people. But it’s the blistering statements from Biden about his predecessor and adherents of the “Make America Great Again” philosophy that have given many Democrats a bolt of fresh energy as they campaign to keep control of Congress.

“It’s a particularly strong issue for our base,” said Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, who leads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the official campaign arm of Senate Democrats. “Folks want us, want people to show that there is a clear contrast in the election between where Democrats are and Republicans have been.”…

Biden’s forceful campaign-year posture comes as Democrats are feeling more optimistic about the midterms, when the party controlling the White House has historically faced losses in Congress. A combination of legislative accomplishments, polarizing Republican candidates and voter fury stoked by the overturning of Roe vs. Wade have Democrats feeling they could see smaller losses in the House than initially anticipated, while retaining their barebones majority in the Senate…

Biden [headlined] another political event Thursday, hosted by the Democratic National Committee in suburban Maryland. There, the president will speak about “the choice before Americans” on issues of abortion, Social Security and Medicare, democracy, school safety and climate, and how “extreme MAGA Republicans are working to take away our rights,” according to a Biden adviser who requested anonymity to preview his remarks. That will be followed by a trip to Ohio on Friday, a state where the Senate contest between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance is becoming increasingly competitive.

Those close to Biden say the president has never shied away from a political fight…

More good work:

Tennessee:

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Tennessee lawyer Andre Mathis to a seat on a federal appeals court over the objections of his state’s two Republican senators [Marsha Blackburn & Bill Hagerty], whose support historically would have been needed but no longer is required.

The Senate voted 48-47 to approve the Butler Snow partner to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the second confirmation vote of the week, as Democrats following their August recess ramp up consideration of President Joe Biden’s judicial picks…

Mathis, 41, will be the first Black man, and second Black person, from Tennessee to sit on the Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th Circuit. The last time a Black man was on that court was a quarter century ago, the White House says.

Mathis is the first of Biden’s appeals court nominees to win confirmation without the support of his home state’s senators, who in the past would have needed to return a “blue slip” for him to even be considered…

Blackburn, a Senate Judiciary Committee member, drew criticism for statements she made during Mathis’ Jan. 12 appearance before the panel, when she pointed to a series of traffic tickets to say Mathis had “a rap sheet with a laundry list of citations.”…

(Gosh, I cannot *imagine* why a Black man driving a nice car in Tennessee would’ve collected so many traffic tickets!)

And finally…

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • germy shoemangler
  • JAFD
  • Jeffro
  • lowtechcyclist
  • narya
  • New Deal democrat
  • oatler
  • Soprano2
  • Steeplejack
  • zhena gogolia

    28Comments

    4. 4.

      narya

      I was vaguely trying to hold on at work until I’m eligible for Medicare (next summer), but that is feeling increasingly impossible. Otherwise, lovely morning for a run, and generally pleasant weather.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gene108

      @zhena gogolia:

      I swear he was drifting into an impression of McConnell, but caught himself and pulled back.

      Edit: around the 0:30 second mark is when he really sounds like Moscow Mitch to me.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oatler

      @Baud:

      I have ABC with the sound down in the morning, and a glance at the bottom crawl convinces me I’m watching Fox. Biden in trouble? How the Queen’s death will impact Dems’ stability in the polls.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      New Deal democrat

      Today is Judge Cannon’s deadline for the DoJ and Trump to submit a joint filing with a list of proposed candidates to be named special master and a detailed proposal to establish the duties and limits of the special master, as well as a schedule for the review and compensation.

      Fearless prediction: there will be no such joint filing. The two parties will not have agreed to anything. At most, there will be a “joint filing” setting forth their two completely incompatible selections for joint master (e.g., Devin Nunes vs. John Kerry), completely incompatible proposals as to that person’s duties, and a completely incompatible schedule for review and compensation. That’s because it’s not in Trump’s interest to agree to anything short of complete capitulation by the DoJ, now that he knows the judge is in his pocket.

      Judge Cannon will then either make Trumpy selections, or else schedule a hearing about making selections. Trump will either get full validation by the judge, or at worst lots of delay and further litigation.

      Or the 11th Circuit will promptly stay or reverse her order.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Soprano2

      There’s great news out of Michigan, where Republicans’ attempt to keep the abortion rights measure off the ballot failed. I believe there will also be a voting rights issue on their ballot, which Republicans also tried to stop. Josh Marshall makes a good point in a subscriber-only article, which I will excerpt here:

      This should be a big victory. Sponsors of the measure gathered vastly more signatures than were necessary. So it really should have happened as a matter of course. But the two GOP members of the state Board of Canvassers just decided not to let the measure appear on the ballot. There was no argument beyond just no. In any states formal sign off on election matters are handled by bodies evenly divided between both parties. So one party can bring things to a halt on their own. What we saw here is another example of the more general trend: Republicans simply refusing to obey basic election laws because they can.

      It’s becoming more and more worrisome how Republicans are trying to manipulate the power of government to allow themselves minority rule. Their totally ridiculous “argument” was that the measure on the petition was not understandable because some words were too close together!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: I thought you were an autocorrect victim (horseradish vs horserace) until I read “seasons.” Bravo! I am fond of horseradish, but I know firsthand it can become a riot control tool if you’re not extra careful with it! :)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Oh yeah, I expect our Republican supermajority to redouble their efforts to make it impossible for citizens to get any constitutional amendments on the ballot, because they know one regarding abortion is coming, and they definitely do not want that to happen if they can prevent it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Republicans are also on the wrong side of public opinion when it comes to gun safety and the clean energy transition. They are digging in deeper too.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      In that first clip, Biden said they don’t have any shame.

      Well, as our tag line says, if they had any shame, they’d die of it.

      Not that that would be a calamity or anything.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      It’s a bit of inside baseball, but getting rid of the idiotic ‘blue slips’ = awesome.  And I think we have The Turtle to thank for that, am I right?  woot!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Baud

      @Jeffro: Yes, as I understand it.  There are apparently still blue slips for district court nominees.  The GOP did not get rid of those, and neither did we.

      Reply

