Voice and exit

Voice and exit are the two ways that people in shitty situations can attempt to influence their local environment. As a reminder, always know where your immediate exit line lies:

 

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      A personal story on CNN.com of a young woman who was raised in Texas by conservative parents and called herself pro-life but now she wants her personal story known and for everyone to contact their politicians to restore reproductive rights to Texas. It’s worth a read.  She is definitely choosing her voice.

      I was raised in central Texas by extremely Republican parents and grandparents,” Cade, 31, said. “One hundred percent pro-life.”

      A year after they were married, Kailee miscarried at 16 weeks and was hospitalized for severe complications, including blood clots and infection. It was one of three miscarriages she had in the early years of marriage.

      “It made me realize that pregnancy can be dangerous,” she said. “It made me think of my little sisters, and I wanted them to be able to have a choice if they ever had to go through something like that.”

      Last September, when a restrictive anti-abortion law took effect in Texas, Kailee pled on Facebook for people to contact their elected representatives to protect abortion rights.

      In November, Kailee and Cade were overjoyed to learn she was pregnant. Full of hope, they posted ultrasound pictures and a gender reveal video of a cannon shooting out blue confetti. They named their baby boy Finley.

      Then about three months later, they learned Finley had heart, lung, brain, kidney, and genetic defects and would either be stillborn or die within minutes of birth. Carrying him to term put Kailee at high risk for severe pregnancy complications, including blood clots, preeclampsia and cancer.

      Even so, they could not get an abortion in Texas and fled to New Mexico.

      “I’ve never felt more betrayed by a place I was once so proud to be from,” Kailee said through tears.

      “How could you be so cruel as to pass a law that you know will hurt women and that you know will cause babies to be born in pain?” she added. “How is that humane? How is that saving anybody?”

    3. 3.

      different-church-lady

      @Scout211: ​
       

      “How could you be so cruel as to pass a law that you know will hurt women and that you know will cause babies to be born in pain?”

      GOP: “I dunno! I guess we just have a flair for it!”

    4. 4.

      Kent

      I taught HS science for 10 years in a big HS in Waco TX which is definitely not the most liberal part of TX but also far from the most conservative.  It is large enough to have some diversity.  I has just as many openly LGBT and trans students in Waco as I do teaching here in the Portland suburbs of Vancouver WA.  People are the same everywhere.  And just as many kids with gay parents (two moms or two dads) as I do here.  Not really any difference, people are the same everywhere.

      So I can’t even imagine how this horror show is going down.  The majority of my co-workers (teachers, counselors, etc.) were reasonably liberal Democrats just like teachers everywhere. And completely supportive of LTBT students.  So I have to imagine and hope that there is an enormous groundswell of underground resistance to this sort of horror.  Back when I taught there from 2005 to 2016 the underground resistance was more along the line of helping out undocumented immigrant kids in the schools.  I honestly can’t even believe what this has come to.

      We left Texas for a lot of reasons (climate change, politics, etc.) but I can’t believe how much worse it has gotten in the 6 years since we left. At least in education.

    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      @Scout211:

      “How could you be so cruel as to pass a law that you know will hurt women and that you know will cause babies to be born in pain?” she added. “How is that humane? How is that saving anybody?”

      It’s the classic problem with the Republicans: their policies are all aimed at idealized problems and don’t really interact with the complexities of the real world. Their abortion policy is based around the assumption that pregnancies all proceed to birth with no complications, and the only reason someone might want an abortion is because they’re engaging in sex without considering the consequences. It has about as much to do with the real world as a spherical cow moving on a frictionless plane.

    6. 6.

      Martin

      I loved my job but I always had my resignation letter in my work bag. I rewrote it probably a dozen times, and considered handing it in twice.

      When I was first hired I was surprised – I wasn’t terribly qualified for the job. After my probation period we had an interim evaluation meeting and I asked my boss why she hired me. She said because I laid out my red lines in the interview. She confirmed I wasn’t the most qualified in the interview, but they knew what they were hiring with me more than any of the other candidates. It was clear to them that I was taking the job because it would be rewarding, and their hope was that would cause me to stay, which I did.

      I remember one day one of my staff finding the letter when she was looking for something in my bag and I casually mentioned it was my resignation letter – and she started freaking out. I explained I always carried one and the next day we had an all-hands and I asked them all to write their own and keep it on them. We had a discussion that everyone should have red lines – I shared all of mine. Didn’t ask them to share theirs, just that they should have them. Having a red line helps you speak up when you can start to see that line come into view. Having the letter in your bag makes that easier as well.

      Ultimately a red line contributed to my retirement after an extensive whistleblower process. Institutionally we stepped back from the line, but it was also clear that it wasn’t an institutional red line, so it was just a matter of time before it got crossed. It was also clear I wouldn’t be able to steer the institution from crossing the line, so my emotional investment really fell off from there.

    7. 7.

      Martin

      @Scout211: I read that and had to assume she voted for those policies before her epiphany, so in terms of ‘how could you be so cruel’ – she knows. She was one of them. She didn’t seem to be offering up any ideas of how to change that.

    8. 8.

      Barbara

      @different-church-lady: ​Imposing ghastly and cruel consequences on women proves their devotion to the cause. In the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings — every time a woman dies from an avoidable pregnancy complication a pro-lifer who pushed for legislation thinks they they get another star in the Book of Life that will be redeemable at the pearly gates​

    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      Each time DeSantis attempts to grab Most Monstrous Governor honors, back comes Abbott with his A game. Between the two states that’s what, 50 million victims? Holy hell.

    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Barbara: Evangelicals literally like to say that “there are a lot of good people in Hell”–to them, it’s not only unremarkable but just that God visits infinite torture on decent people who didn’t make the right profession of faith to put their souls in the correct state when they died. So naturally they’re not going to prioritize kindness over admission to Heaven.

    12. 12.

      StringOnAStick

      @Martin: I’ve always perceived you as a strongly moral person who was very clear in your views, and I bet that always having a resignation letter on hand and ready to go helped reinforce that.  You did your staff a huge favour and life lesson by explaining that to them.

      We would all like to think that we’d do the right thing if suddenly confronted with a major wrong; obviously having thought deeply about what “doing the right thing” is makes it easier to act with little hesitation when we need to.

    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      @Martin: That all makes a ton of sense.

      The steady drip-drip of lost direction, morale, understanding of duties and what constitutes success can be relentless and pernicious.

      After more than a decade, for the first time I’m being asked for “performance metrics” for my job, i.e., make a rope and hand it to us so that we may decide if and when to use it on you.

      This seems to be organizationwide, and there’s no scenario in which the metrics can be used for reward. Needless to say, I’m uninspired by the task, and hear a dripping sound.

    15. 15.

      Baud

      I’ve never done a resignation letter for jobs I’ve left.  I’ve never had to leave a job because they crossed a red line (except for the red line that they needed to value me more than they did).

    16. 16.

      dnfree

      I said this to my young grandchildren the night of Trump’s sudden announcement of the Muslim ban. I told them TSA and other agents charged with implementing that cruel action should have quit on the spot. Lawyers and other helpers rushed to airports, but I think often people haven’t thought about what would be a bridge too far for them to participate in. I should ask the kids if they remember that advice.  Thank you for the reminder. 

    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @Martin: She didn’t seem to be offering up any ideas of how to change that.

      Maybe not, except for this:

      Kailee said they’re sharing their story in hopes of increasing awareness so “that stories like mine can change enough voters’ perspectives.”

      Putting her personal story out there in public is still courageous and it just might affect some voters and their choices at the polls.  Personal stories of same sex couples that had been together for decades and we’re not allowed to marry did affect public opinion and was one of the many factors that eventually led to marriage equality, albeit too slowly.  Voters began to realize just how many of their neighbors and relatives were in same sex relationships and were deprived of the same right to marry as they.

      I hope more families bring forth their stories and add their voices to the cruel laws that the red states are passing.  These are real people and as much as the republicans want to hide behind the wording of the laws to make it seems as though the cruelty will not really affect real people, the people who the new laws affect hopefully will speak out.

      In her story, the “right to life” person interviewed claimed there are exceptions that would have applied to her case but Kailee’s OB told her that she would be forced to wait until she could medically prove that the pregnancy was life-threatening to the mother and not before.

    18. 18.

      Martin

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Texas has fallen to R+4 status. That’s too close to purple for their tastes. Probably safe to say anyone who cares about LGBTQ youth are Democrats and driving them out of state makes Texas a safer red state.

      That’s their thinking – drive Democrats out because if Dems can flip Texas than the GOP nationally is absolutely fucking done for.

    19. 19.

      different-church-lady

      @Barbara: ​
      At this point I’m pretty damn sure they’ve got the captions backwards and they’re convinced the character with the horns, tail, and trident is the good guy.

    20. 20.

      different-church-lady

      @trollhattan: ​
       

      After more than a decade, for the first time I’m being asked for “performance metrics” for my job,

      I’ve always been mystified by this. Once I was asked to create a job description, and I said, “You hired me for this position, how is it you don’t already have one?”

    21. 21.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Do they think they can legislate away LGBTQ students?

      LOL. Yes, they do. They think it is a choice… that people are choosing to embrace Satan. The only way to stop it is to make it as painful as possible to make that choice. Of course, what happens in practice is that people TRY and FAIL to live a heterosexual or cisgendered life. Eventually, they leave their unhappy marraige to an opposite sex spouse, and everyone (including the children) ends up traumatized by it

    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @trollhattan: Reminds me of performance reviews at an old job where the criticism was so vague as to be useless, and you couldn’t respond to them.

      Performance reviews at that place were basically part bitchfest – directed at you.

    23. 23.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: As I’ve said too many times before, the Christofascists want to eradicate (a word I don’t use lightly) LGB and especially T people out of public life existence.

      In part by making life for trans kids absolutely miserable that they (allegedly) turn cisgender or else commit suicide. I’m sure they’re well aware of 1) the horrific suicide attempt rates among trans kids, and 2) the abundant research evidence that supportive environment drastically reduce the risk of suicide for them.

    26. 26.

      Kent

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: @Kent: Do they think they can legislate away LGBTQ students? I can’t fathom how their minds work.

      I have a lot of fundamentalist Mennonites in my extended family.  They believe two things with respect to LGBT people:   (1) they are sinning and need to repent, and (2) being gay or trans is a mental illness or perversion that needs to be treated like you would treat schizophrenia or any other mental illness.  So conversion therapy and all of that

      So being trans is a delusion like thinking you are Napoleon or some such.  It needs to be treated and cured, not accommodated.

      That in a nutshell is what they believe.  I don’t think the politicians like Abbott actually believe that.  I think they are cynically trying to maintain an electoral majority by doubling down on the white fundamentalists.  And frankly a lot of non-white evangelicals share these views so it isn’t just a white evangelical thing.

    27. 27.

      Tony G

      That’s an excellent point about deciding ahead of time what your “quit-on-the-spot red line” is, so that if things get bad enough you’re mentally ready.  Most people (including me) don’t think about that ahead of time because, let’s face it, quitting a job without another one lined up is pretty risky and scary.  But now, in places like Texas and Florida (ant many other places) professionals in education, medicine and other fields are increasingly being put into untenable situations.

    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @trollhattan:

      The steady drip-drip of lost direction, morale, understanding of duties and what constitutes success can be relentless and pernicious.

      I think gradual erosion is the thing to look out for rather than anything sudden and dramatic.  It’s easy to draw red lines far from anything we’re doing today.  If my boss came in and demanded I do something that was across that red line, I think I would be able to say no, and back that up with a resignation if the demand was a hard one.  The hard part is remembering where your red line was a long time ago and recognizing that you’ve been creeping ever closer to it.  That’s why Martin’s idea of writing things down in advance is valuable.  It lets you put your red line down in an indelible format so you can check back and see if you’re creeping closer to it.

      I like to say that nobody sits up in bed one morning and decides today is the day they’re going to sell their soul.  What happens instead is that they sell their soul one little piece at a time.  Sometimes those pieces are imperceptibly small.  Other times, they’re bigger, but they’re sold for something so big it seems like a good deal.  But the real story is that it happens bit by bit rather an suddenly and dramatically the way it’s shown in literature.

    37. 37.

      West of the Rockies

      @Kent:

      My youngest sister is a prosperity-gospel evangelical.  The pastor of her first church went to prison for blowing up abortion clinics.  She and her second husband (a retired banker with an MBA from a Bible college) had one son commit suicide.   A second is a homeless meth addict.  The third has two kids of her own whom she rarely sees because they live with the paternal grandmothers.

      Their belief system has produced so much joy and success.

      ///////////////////////////

    38. 38.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Sister Golden Bear: The thing I hate the most is the heckler’s veto: using the hate- and abuse-induced high rates of suicide and mental illness among LGBT people to justify “curing” people of being in these groups, or trying to keep kids out of them with more abuse.

    41. 41.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      Never mind.  I was able to pull the documents.  It’s a bunch of cranks who are volunteering to be appointed special master.  DOJ hasn’t made its filing yet.

    43. 43.

      MisterDancer

      @The Moar You Know: We had a massive body of law that absolutely legislated LGBT people right the fuck out of public existence for almost the entire life of this republic.

      And keep in mind there’s “legal” removal, and the kind of removal that is happening as well — cultural.

      This is why the dark money has been pouring into astroturfed efforts to loudly denounce and remove books on LBGTQIA+ topics. Bigotry lost this round of the culture wars to a serious extent; as problematic as corpo sponsorship of Pride is, it also represents a sea change in how these topics were engaged in even the recent past.

      TV shows, in America, are more and more likely to just have Gay and/or Lesbian characters, and Trans characters, although still far too rare, are still coming up. Hell, look at The Discourse on the recent SANDMAN series alone!

      This is what we have to fight — the manufactured “backlash” that isn’t anything organic to our culture. It’s rigged-up by billionaires and millionaires who know, no matter their own opinions, that reminding people to hate Trans people gets votes to keep taxes low and money flowing up to them, just like rigging hate against people who get Abortions did. Yeah, too,it’s why they have to “spice up the Hate” by saying it’s harming children, by accusing anyone who even hints about “gayness” of grooming kids.

      It’s the same trigger word bullshit we saw forced birthers play out over the 1980s, and just saw Critical Race Theory turned into! And it’s now applied to even more groups who don’t need any of that shit in this life.

      Fuck the “backlash”. History screams at us that the only way they “win” is if most of us stay silent.

    45. 45.

      Martin

      @trollhattan: Yeah, I fought that war for quite a while. As it happened, I was pretty young when I took my first supervisory job, didn’t do a great job of it at first despite my best intentions, but got better over time. So I was involved in numerous ‘schools of thought’ regarding employee evaluation.

      To start with, I agree – it *needs* to be institutional. At one time or another I helped write the series concepts for every job classification I was in – the guidelines that determine should you be a Basketweaver 2 or Basketweaver 3, etc. These are generally connected to scope of responsibility and level of supervision. They don’t provide metrics for evaluation, but they kind of hint at them, if you think about them a bit differently.

      What I did get some progress toward was shifting things away from the usual widget counting kind of setting metrics – which doesn’t work at all for all manner of jobs, and which management always gravitate toward because they’re easy to scope and accountability metrics. Our HR folks weren’t expected to hire x people a year – that wasn’t a thing. But they were expected to make sure everyone got hired properly, that certain rules were followed, etc. There was a measurable ‘you did this x times’ metric, but not in a usable sense. We couldn’t say ‘hey, you don’t get a merit because you didn’t hired 80 people this year when we were in a hiring freeze’. They didn’t have the scope of authority to determine how many to hire from their series concept, so it’s a wrong metric. But we could say ‘there were no labor violations in the hiring process this year’ and that’s *really* why that person exists – to make sure we don’t break a law and get sued. If we didn’t break a law and get sued, then you get an A+ or a 10 or whatever on that metric.

      The failing from the institution was that they almost never saw metrics as tied to institutional goals, rather they saw them as data they could use against the next level of the organization.

      So, I would always introduce these seemingly bizarre metrics and then challenge the institution to force everyone else to adopt them. When course scheduling was part of my charge we could have adopted ‘number of courses scheduled’, which would have been easy, but also would have been counterproductive, because institutionally we didn’t care about that so it would get gamified. Instead, we went with ‘percentage of students who were able to enroll in the classes they needed’. Much harder metric and directly tied to scheduling, but it’s also directly related to graduation rates, time to degree, etc. – things we cared about. And it’s super fucking hard to manipulate. It expanded the responsibility of the scheduling staff, but in a beneficial way. It made everyone feel better about their job because it was a goal the employee agreed with. Helping students enroll in their classes made them feel good. And it turns out it was a metric nobody was actually measuring until we made it a staff metric. Not a personal metric, but a team one. Most of our metrics were team based because most of our work was team based. We could sort out the performance issues within the team because those are always obvious to everyone on the team. That’s just being a good manager, and you can’t metric your way around that. But the team metric served as the personal metric for the manager. If the team failed, that was on the manager. And even within that metric, the manager could come back with data to say ‘look, we failed here and here but it was because of lack of classrooms, or lack of faculty’, things that were out of their control. And that was fine – but it meant they had to do those measurements. They had to be paying attention to the goal of the task. And they also had to be involved in improving those things going forward.

      Always lean back on Goodharts law: When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure.

      That applies to performance metrics as well. The goal of the metric needed to shift to ‘does this make the employee introspective of their job and how it aligns with the institutional goal’. We never had a target for how many students got their classes, but we did have data that told us *why* they didn’t get their classes, where things needed to get better, and who was doing that better and who was doing that worse. That turned not into a direct ‘here’s your merit’ decision, but a process. Ok, you guys seem to kind of suck at this. These other guys are really good at it – you have the next year to learn from them and get better. Your merit next year will be based on how well you improve, and maybe your manager will get tossed if you don’t.

      That kind of a goal might look very far off, but you can look for ways to steer it there. My approach was to constantly ask HR how that metric or that expression of how the metrics should look improves the stated goals of the institution. Now, I was doing that from management, so my voice carried some weight, but it was constant – it was years and years. It was a constant stream of ‘how does that metric improve the quality of our education, or improve how many students we can serve, etc.’ They fucking hated having me there, because they were HR – they didn’t know, they didn’t have those answers and I would ask why they were advising us on how to do this when they didn’t know – come back when you do know. And over time they did. They spent more and more time talking to us about what the mission was, how we measured success at that mission, and how to align all of the incentive structures around that and how they thought we should set metrics changed accordingly.

      I don’t know if any of that is helpful. The ‘hey, if you start now, in 20 years you might see some progress’ isn’t terribly encouraging, but usually incremental progress is all you can ever get.

      I’m reminded of an email Steve Jobs sent himself:

      I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow I did not breed or perfect the seeds.

      I do not make any of my own clothing.

      I speak a language I did not invent or refine.

      I did not discover the mathematics I use.

      I am protected by freedoms and laws I did not conceive of or legislate, and do not enforce or adjudicate.

      I am moved by music I did not create myself.

      When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive.

      I did not invent the transistor, the microprocessor, object oriented programming, or most of the technology I work with.

      I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being.

      In the end all most of us can do is grab a lever and crank society forward a notch and take pride in having moved forward a notch, with more notches to go, for others to do.

      That even applies to billionaires.

    47. 47.

      Kent

      @West of the Rockies: Oh, I agree.  They are all horrible bigots and hateful people.  Christianity just gives them license to let all their hate out into the open.  In my experience they can’t be reasoned with.  All you can do is beat them.

      I’m just trying to accurately summarize their actual positions from their point of view as they would explain them.

