Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Everybody saw this coming.

This blog will pay for itself.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

T R E 4 5 O N

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Summer!

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Summer!

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Pismo & Shell Beach CA 3

Well, it’s after Labor Day, and the summer is winding down. At least the season, if not temps in the West!

What’s the most summery artwork you can think of?

There are films where it’s damn hot, where people sweat, where the heat drives them mad. There are books and plays, paintings and songs that try to capture the essence of summer. What says “summer” to you?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • CaseyL
  • dmsilev
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      I suppose mentioning Vivaldi’s most famous work would be cheating.

      Instead, I’ll go with Summertime from Porgy and Bess.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      As someone who is no longer* a fan of summer, the one thing that sums it up best for me is the old classic song “Summer in the City.”  I can almost feel (and smell!) the heat rising up off the pavement and the sweat dripping down my back.

      *Not since I stopped going to Atlantic City every summer (my grandparents had a house there), where I used to spend the entire season on the beach, on the boardwalk, or in the ocean.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.