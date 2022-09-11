In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

Well, it’s after Labor Day, and the summer is winding down. At least the season, if not temps in the West!

What’s the most summery artwork you can think of?

There are films where it’s damn hot, where people sweat, where the heat drives them mad. There are books and plays, paintings and songs that try to capture the essence of summer. What says “summer” to you?