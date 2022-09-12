.@HillaryClinton: "I wish now that people would come together behind President Biden, who is doing an amazing job trying to rebuild our manufacturing sector, trying to deal with climate change […] and all the other things […] that the vast majority of Americans approve of." pic.twitter.com/pYGnFnOXGC — The Hill (@thehill) September 12, 2022





Republicans for the past 20-30 years: Overturn Roe v. Wade and ban all abortions! Republicans after seeing their poll numbers drop when SCOTUS overturned Roe: Did I say ban all abortions? What I meant to say was… https://t.co/e0EpaWz3Oe — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 10, 2022

this is awesome, push for your school districts to offer it if you can https://t.co/Y6Ii9zwbQD — bearded guy that yells at school board meetings (@CalmSporting) September 11, 2022

News of the state funeral:

President Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19, the White House says. First Lady Jill Biden will also attend. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 11, 2022

Somebody’s little Republican heart is breaking:

Latest news from WH official: unlike in past similar state funerals — such as for Nelson Mandela, where the president assembled a US delegation to attend — Buckingham Palace extended WH invitations only to President and First Lady Biden. (Tho other Americans might be invited) — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 11, 2022

Next question: Will Charles send an invitation to the Obamas? (His mum certainly would have, and I assume his protocol office would consider it mandatory. We’ll see!)

But I’d bet a whole box of store-bought cookies that the last Oval Office occupant won’t be invited — if there’s anything to the rumor that TFG was airlifted to DC last night for medical attention, it may be his handlers thought he’d had an infarction when no oversized, gold-inlaid card was personally delivered in advance of President Biden’s announcement.)

Tiger Beat on the Potomac Thames has some details:

??SCOOP: Foreign heads of state and their spouses heading to London for the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II have been asked to arrive in the U.K. on commercial flights and banned from using helicopters to get around.https://t.co/HsalMjw24t — Cristina Gallardo (@gallardo_ortega) September 11, 2022

This sounds very much like something Charles would ask for, and also something that he does not really expect to happen. (Australia’s leader seems to have been the first to publicly point out the difficulties.) Old habits die hard, and he’s been failing to get people to agree to his climate goals for at least forty years.

He may be able to impose a bus ride, at least for the representatives of smaller, less powerful countries…

“Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?” one foreign ambassador based in London complained via WhatsApp message early Sunday. — Cristina Gallardo (@gallardo_ortega) September 11, 2022



(No doubt being as thoughtful among the leaders as he’s famously been at humbler wakes for the last several decades. And it’s not as though President ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden is a stranger to what might be deemed public transit. But the Secret Service are unlikely to agree to such exposure, IMO.)

As Britain mourns the death of its longest-serving monarch, frantic preparations are already underway in London for what is shaping up to be one of the century’s biggest diplomatic occasions.https://t.co/SRsTWvXRtI — Cristina Gallardo (@gallardo_ortega) September 11, 2022



(Much) more here: