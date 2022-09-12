Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Monday, Another Show

Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Monday, Another Show

by | 62 Comments

News of the state funeral:

Somebody’s little Republican heart is breaking:

Next question: Will Charles send an invitation to the Obamas? (His mum certainly would have, and I assume his protocol office would consider it mandatory. We’ll see!)

But I’d bet a whole box of store-bought cookies that the last Oval Office occupant won’t be invited — if there’s anything to the rumor that TFG was airlifted to DC last night for medical attention, it may be his handlers thought he’d had an infarction when no oversized, gold-inlaid card was personally delivered in advance of President Biden’s announcement.)

Tiger Beat on the Potomac Thames has some details:

This sounds very much like something Charles would ask for, and also something that he does not really expect to happen. (Australia’s leader seems to have been the first to publicly point out the difficulties.) Old habits die hard, and he’s been failing to get people to agree to his climate goals for at least forty years.

He may be able to impose a bus ride, at least for the representatives of smaller, less powerful countries…


(No doubt being as thoughtful among the leaders as he’s famously been at humbler wakes for the last several decades. And it’s not as though President ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden is a stranger to what might be deemed public transit. But the Secret Service are unlikely to agree to such exposure, IMO.)


(Much) more here:

Leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have already confirmed they will attend the funeral, which Buckingham Palace announced Saturday will be held on September 19, at 11 a.m. at Westminster Abbey.

The historic church, with capacity for 2,000 people, was the setting for Queen Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip in 1947, and for all but two British coronations since 1066.

Also likely to attend the funeral are Japan’s Emperor Naruhito — who may travel alongside Empress Masako and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among many more…

The most notable — albeit unsurprising — absence will be that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the Kremlin said his attendance is not an option. In gossipy diplomatic circles, just as important as who’s coming is simply who is receiving an invitation, with embassy officials eager to discover whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will be offered the chance to attend…

    62Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I’m not going to predict how the election will turn out, but the right wing retreat from being proud about their abortion views is something to see. Abortion is murder, but that’s ok if it means winning elections, I guess.

      And good on Hillary for her on-point message.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Tapper is upset they didn’t invite Dump.

      The difference is Mandela’s service was held in a 95,000 seat stadium.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      My mom died at the beginning of the month (no need for condolences, she would have been 96 next month and was deep into dementia, it’s a blessing really), and we’d already scheduled her burial for the 19th at 11am before QE2 died.  Mom was a serious Anglophile, and would have gotten a kick out of that, back when she was still in possession of her faculties.

      Of course, since we’re 5 time zones west of London, she and the late Queen aren’t actually having their respective services at the same time, but my sisters and I are still amused by it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      I have spent the last day and a half 😪😪😪, watching these videos.

       

      This thread😪😪😪😪

       

      Lai💔 (@normanination4) tweeted at 5:31 PM on Sun, Sep 11, 2022:
      As I stroll on TikTok, I keep seeing parents video their children reacting to The Little Mermaid trailer. So instead of focusing so much on the negative, I thought I’d show a thread of the little black kids who are excited to see their favorite princess look like them.
      (https://twitter.com/normanination4/status/1569091173305974785?s=02)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      rikyrah

      @Baud:

      Hillary has always been on message.

      And, yes, phucking ridiculous😠 watching these GOPers scrub their websites on Abortion…. Like folks don’t have screenshots. And video of you talking about how much you wanted Roe overturned.😠😠

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Amir Khalid

      Seeing the world’s leaders scrambling for invitations to the Queen’s funeral might not sit too well with schrodingers_cat.

      ETA: But the Queen was one of Britain’s longest-serving, best, and most consequential ambassadors.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: ​
       * Mandela’s funeral service led to one of Pete Souza’s greatest photos (link) which led to a scandal of Tan Suit – Mustard on Cheeseburger proportions

      The media’s grievances have been stated strongly, with AP Vice President and Director of Photography Santiago Lyon calling White House provided pictures “visual press releases” that amount to little more than “propaganda.”

      Can you imagine: a dazzling photo by an incredible photographer led to this kind of jealousy, as well as bitching and moaning.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      “Do you think it’s fair that Jill Biden was invited but Melania was snubbed?”

      Come on- it’s an ultra exclusive party and that’s all it is.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Yes! I heard TFG released a treacly paean to his deep and abiding friendship with the Queen on his knock-off Twitter. The cokehead son’s grotesque girlfriend tweeted condolences to her “friend” Charles III, who, whatever his faults, could probably be counted on to recoil from the presumption from such a ghastly person if he had any idea who she was, which he probably does not…

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Spanky

      Joe: “C’mon, everybody! ‘The wheels on the bus go round and round …'”.

      Any word on whether Modi was invited and whether he accepted?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      germy shoemangler

      36 or so hours past Pfizer bivalent booster and flu shot double whammy. Slept a bunch over weekend, had a sore injection site for a day. No big deal. Had big reactions to the earlier COVID shots, expected worse. Highly recommend getting your shots while both are in stock! Do it!

      — Xeni (@xeni) September 11, 2022

      I got the updated covid booster and flu shot last Friday.

      Funny story: an old dude tried to cut ahead of me in line.

      I showed up 15 minutes before my appointment, filled out the paperwork, answered all the questions I’d already answered online when I made the appointment. Then I sat down to wait.

      The old dude shows up about ten minutes later, does the same thing. Four people ahead of me, waiting for their boosters.

      Finally, my name is called. I get up, wave to the nurse and I approach the vaccination room. The old dude jumps up and tries to walk into the room. Nurse says “Germy* is next up” and the old dude says “I don’t know where he is” while he tries to get past her.

      I walk around the old dude to get into the tiny vaccination room. The woman was pissed. She said “I’ve seen a lot of bad behavior, but that one really made me mad.”

       

      *balloon-juice nym substituted for my real name for the purposes of this anecdote.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kay

      Amanda Marcotte
      @AmandaMarcotte
      ·1h
      The NYT story of Hasidic schools is really a portend of what Republicans want for the entire country: To replace genuine education with religious instruction that keeps children from growing into adults capable of independent thought.

      I like Amanda Marcotte but it is more than a “portend”. It’s here. They’ve lifted almost all regulation and oversight of “voucher schools” in Ohio and they are ALL religious schools. Fly by night junk – they opened one here two years prior to covid and then it closed over a weekend- just gone. The public schools of course had to then accomodate 108 new students immediately.
      I toured a commericial property my client was going to buy – a real dump- my client wanted it for utilities access behind it. During the tour I found out if had been a charter school for children with autism. Just horrifying – ceiling tiles hanging, water damage all over, this fire trap configuration of a hallway.
      They need to speak to experts on public schools, who have been following this for a decade.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @germy shoemangler: I was in a hurry, ok? And it would have cost you only a few minutes. Also I thought they called my name.

      Seriously I can’t figure out what was the point in trying to jump such a short line. How much of his life has he lost if he waits his turn?

      We get jabbed this afternoon. And are meeting people for dinner 24 hrs later. Here’s hoping for an uneventful reaction, if any.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Geminid

      Biden Blitzes Beantown!

      This morning President Biden will fly to Boston and arrive at Logan Airport 11:20am. At 12:45pm he’ll deliver remarks on the Infrastructure Bill. The bill included money for capital investment in mass transit and airports, and Logan will get its share.

      Then at 4pm, the President will speak at the JFK Library about the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative. He will also sign an executive order today intended to enhance coordination of cancer research.

      At 6pm Biden will attend a DNC reception. He’s due back at the White House at 9:05pm.

      And don’t forget the Motor City! On Wednesday Joe Biden will speak about electric cars at the Detroit Auto Show.

      From Politico Playbook.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      germy shoemangler

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      I was wondering if he had some early stage dementia or something.  His behavior while waiting had been… odd.

      He walked into the Employees Only pharmacy area.  That’s something I’ve never seen a customer do.  It’s against every rule. They had to shoo him out.  Then he got up and walked a close circle around someone else who was standing while waiting.

      I sort of noticed him before the actual incident.  A strange old dude.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      oldgold

      The Short-Fingered Vulgarian was. disqualified from any consideration of an invite to the Queen’s funeral by this gross social faux pas. Trumpelthinskin was photographed arriving at DC’s Dulles Airport last night, 6 days after Labor Day, wearing white shoes!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      From The Daily Beast:

      The Times of London reported: “Questions have been asked in the US over whether Donald Trump will be invited but British sources have scotched the idea that he could accompany the US delegation and said there would not be space for Biden’s predecessors…”

      Trump was seen by some as making a clear pitch to get an invite when he wrote on Truth Social that meeting the queen was, “the most extraordinary honor of my life.”

      Lumpy must be fuming! Maybe he’ll fly to his dump in Scotland and do a fake memorial service.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Amir Khalid

      A quick update or two on my former neighbour Najib Razak: he has been trying out a new delaying tactic with his current 1MBD-related trial: claiming hypertension and some kind of “stomach illness” that requires hospital treatment. Sounds like the kind of excuse I used to make as a kid when I didn’t want to go to school.

      The Sultan of Selangor has had it proclaimed that Najib and his wife Rosmah are to stripped of the titles (Datuk Seri and Datin Seri, respectively) awarded them by that state. Along with the Sultan’s admonition that a royal pardon should only be granted in accordance with the law, this is a hint that the Malay Rulers are not inclined to approve of a pardon.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ken

      for all but two British coronations since 1066.

      Google says Edward V and Edward VIII, for those who (like me) suffer terribly when presented with trivia like this.

      Edward V was deposed by Richard III, and possibly murdered. Edward VIII abdicated when it became clear he couldn’t wed Wallis Simpson. So neither had a coronation ceremony.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: Republicans keep trying to expand charters in MO, but so far they are still only allowed in St. Louis and Kansas City. My understanding is that some of the not-for-profit charters can be pretty good, that it’s the for-profit ones that are usually the nightmares. If they had stuck to only allowing not-for-profit they might have been good, but of course Republicans couldn’t resist allowing their donors to get more of the government’s money while providing little or no actual services to children.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Baud

      @Amir Khalid:

      A quick update or two on my former neighbour Najib Razak: he has been trying out a new delaying tactic with his current 1MBD-related trial: claiming hypertension and some kind of “stomach illness” that requires hospital treatment.

      Amateur.  He needs to file a motion for a special master.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      British sources have scotched the idea that he could accompany the US delegation and said there would not be space for Biden’s predecessors…”

      The only thing better would be if the Obamas were invited as the Queen’s personal friends, rather than Biden’s predecessors.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Soprano2

      My college choirs sang in Westminster Abbey, twice, right up there by the altar. It was an amazing experience, the sound in there is sublime (although St. Paul’s Cathedral was actually cooler, we sang right underneath the dome). We got to assemble in a room called the Jerusalem Chamber, which is not open to the public, and we got a tour of the place. When hubby & I went to England in 2006 we toured it, and I discovered that they have no public bathrooms (at least they didn’t then!). When I asked where the toilets were, the worker pointed across the street! I’m imagining many port-a-potties lined up somewhere for the funeral guests. LOL

      Reply

