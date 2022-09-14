Hey, look it’s Wednesday (it is Wednesday, right?) and I’ve remembered to put this post together. Regardless if it makes you smile, it really lifted my spirits today, picking what I would share tonight. Enjoy!

HumboldtBlue sent this to me, and I sure hope you’ve already seen it because it’s become a cult classic. I actually have a video story on Recess Therapy that I’ll share, maybe next week, full of these kinds of interviews. The young man who interviews these kids is so sincere, it’s why they feel comfortable telling him this stuff:

This is one of the best videos to ever exist. pic.twitter.com/ds90GMqH5l — Gramps (@capetownbrown) August 5, 2022

==============================

Steeplejack sent me this in Feb, and I swore I shared it, but I can’t find it in a post. Even if I did share it, it’s worth sharing again. Kids, man, I love seeing things through their eyes.

Hoping this brings you as much joy as did me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ASRT96OMR — My Name is not Darius (@darismcinnis) February 18, 2022

==============================

I’m sure someone sent this to me, but I didn’t make a note!

At a high school basketball game in Michigan, both teams and the entire audience went completely silent — all to help a blind player make a shot. Life is a team game. pic.twitter.com/BahMIVLp2g — Goodable (@Goodable) July 10, 2022

==============================

It just takes a moment…to change a little life:

And this one, both kind AND adorable:

It probably wouldn’t surprise you to learn that I LOVE penguins. I even brought them to the science museum where I was the education coordinator (they flew in from San Diego – and boy where their little flappers tired – 🥁🥁) and I missed the entire event because of a family matter out of state. So bummed. I heard they were a big hit and got to waddle around the entire museum. I would have loved to have had them waddle to my desk and hang out. One day I’ll get to hang out with some.

==============================

Salt Water sent me this at the beginning of summer, and seems a good time to post it, as summer wraps up:

In Texas, a father spent years of his life building an accessible amusement park for children who have disabilities, including his own daughter. Today, it has more than one million visitors, and any child with special needs is always admitted for free. pic.twitter.com/5y1d8aLq9s — Goodable (@Goodable) May 12, 2022

==============================

SiubhanDuinne sent me this so long ago, that puppy is probably the size of a horse itself now, romping around with her friend’s horses in the pastures.

And that cute pup will have to do you…I still don’t have photo updates on my critters. Jasper is doing great, probably around 130 lbs now, and I’ve got him down to two meals a day – 8 cups total, which is where he will stay. Even though his weight could be higher, with his back legs, I think keeping him on the well-fed lighter side is best for his health. He’s been a pill all week, which I take as a great sign. He’s comfortable enough to push boundaries and know he’s safe here, even if he gets scolded. Which he has been…more than once this week. LOL

Keep sending me those acts of kindness! I’m working my way through the emails and tweets … can always use more.