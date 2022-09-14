Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Acts of Kindness: Kids Bring The Smiles

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: 

Hey, look it’s Wednesday (it is Wednesday, right?) and I’ve remembered to put this post together. Regardless if it makes you smile, it really lifted my spirits today, picking what I would share tonight. Enjoy!

 

HumboldtBlue sent this to me, and I sure hope you’ve already seen it because it’s become a cult classic. I actually have a video story on Recess Therapy that I’ll share, maybe next week, full of these kinds of interviews. The young man who interviews these kids is so sincere, it’s why they feel comfortable telling him this stuff:

==============================

Steeplejack sent me this in Feb, and I swore I shared it, but I can’t find it in a post. Even if I did share it, it’s worth sharing again. Kids, man, I love seeing things through their eyes.

==============================

I’m sure someone sent this to me, but I didn’t make a note!

==============================

It just takes a moment…to change a little life:

And this one, both kind AND adorable:

It probably wouldn’t surprise you to learn that I LOVE penguins. I even brought them to the science museum where I was the education coordinator (they flew in from San Diego – and boy where their little flappers tired – 🥁🥁) and I missed the entire event because of a family matter out of state. So bummed.  I heard they were a big hit and got to waddle around the entire museum. I would have loved to have had them waddle to my desk and hang out. One day I’ll get to hang out with some.

==============================

Salt Water sent me this at the beginning of summer, and seems a good time to post it, as summer wraps up:

==============================

SiubhanDuinne sent me this so long ago, that puppy is probably the size of a horse itself now, romping around with her friend’s horses in the pastures.

Acts of Kindness: Kids Bring The Smiles

 

And that cute pup will have to do you…I still don’t have photo updates on my critters. Jasper is doing great, probably around 130 lbs now, and I’ve got him down to two meals a day – 8 cups total, which is where he will stay. Even though his weight could be higher, with his back legs, I think keeping him on the well-fed lighter side is best for his health. He’s been a pill all week, which I take as a great sign. He’s comfortable enough to push boundaries and know he’s safe here, even if he gets scolded. Which he has been…more than once this week. LOL

Keep sending me those acts of kindness!  I’m working my way through the emails and tweets … can always use more.

 

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Argiope
  • Baud
  • CaseyL
  • delphinium
  • dr. luba
  • Eunicecycle
  • geg6
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JPL
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • owlbrick
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • satby
  • Starfish
  • TaMara
  • West of the Rockies

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      Honestly, my favorite part of Tariq’s video is when he says “I play a variety of games.” I don’t know why, but I find it so adorable when little kids use words you don’t expect. Like, “a lot of games” or “a bunch of games” or something? Sure. But “a variety of games” just slays me.

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      These are wonderful!  I watched every one, which I don’t do very often.

      Always good to be reminded there are terrific people in the world, making other people feel valued and happy.

    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @delphinium:

      The “What? It’s just a pun about corn!” was the real topper, though.  I loved that.

      But Morgan’s Wonderland was what really moved me, just seeing all those kids who get left out, made fun of, and all that, just being able to have fun at a place designed for them, where they were not only welcome, but belonged.

      There should be a lot more places like that for kids with disabilities.

    Argiope

      Argiope

      Since this is a feel good thread, may I give a shout out to the Hamilton County judge who just placed a stay on OH’s 6 week abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest? 14 day stay, and ACLU & Planned Parenthood are asking for the say to be extended until the case goes all the way through. Judge says: “No great stretch is required to find that Ohio law recognizes a fundamental right to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in decision making.” Equal protection, baby! I feel seen.

    dr. luba

      dr. luba

      There is a penguin reserve in Argentina, in Punto Tombo, about 100 km south of Puerto Madryn.  If you ever want to hang out with penguins, that is the place.  DOn’t go with the tour groups, but show up alone.

      My friend and I did, and we got to hang out with them ourselves for most of the day,  You have to stay within designated areas (they were marked of with string when we went), but the penguins can go wherever they want.  The would wander up at us to look at us.  It was amazing.

      We went there back in the mid-90s, but I don’t think it’s changed all that much.

