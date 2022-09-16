Stop and watch this video.
Whatever you thought about the governors' stunt… it turns out it was worse.pic.twitter.com/GASpsChOzl
— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) September 16, 2022
*link to the tweetcames from Patrick II
by WaterGirl| 47 Comments
This post is in: Immigration, Open Threads, The Republican Crime Syndicate
Stop and watch this video.
Whatever you thought about the governors' stunt… it turns out it was worse.pic.twitter.com/GASpsChOzl
— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) September 16, 2022
*link to the tweetcames from Patrick II
Old School
So infuriating.
I hope things work out for those immigrants.
topclimber
I know it is too much to hope for from the Village, but this this AButt and CockFellow move by two GOP governors needs to be contrasted with Biden’s United We Stand rally.
C Stars
The time and resources they spent on trying to totally and completely destroy these random people that they found on a street corner is shocking. My god. This is what the GOP wants–from the family separations to this: they want blood and suffering.
Jim Appleton
Sadly, about half of our compatriots will see and understand the vileness, and yet say, “Yeah, that’s about right.”
Their gleeful cruelty truly knows no bounds. And yet they will still claim to be the good ones.
Old School
The roughly 50 migrants who were sent by plane to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts by Florida’s governor this week were transported to a military base Friday to receive shelter and humanitarian support, officials said.
…
Joint Base Cape Cod – already an emergency shelter designated by the state emergency management agency – is set up to provide “a safe temporary accommodation appropriate for the needs of families and individuals,” the governor’s office said in a release.
SiubhanDuinne
I am sobbing in fury at this. I have a pretty good imagination, but I’m stymied when it comes to dreaming up anything remotely appropriate to visit on Abbott, DeSantis, and their enablers. Truly, I know the cruelty is the point with these loathsome specimens, but I don’t know how even the most loathsome can be this cruel.
Omnes Omnibus
@SiubhanDuinne: Normies are getting a look at the real DeSantis and they are not going to like what they see.
oatler
Kos has a story that Federal DHS agents helped DeSantis with his roaring piece of work.
FelonyGovt
The gleeful pulling-wings-off-flies hostility and cruelty is reaching a fever pitch. I hope this comes to the attention of the great mass of people who don’t pay attention to politics, the non-voters, etc. and that they are rightly outraged just as we are.
Matt McIrvin
@Omnes Omnibus: Are you sure they won’t like it? My impression is that performative cruelty to immigrants is actually pretty popular.
H.E.Wolf
I’ve always liked the aphorism “Revenge is a dish best served cold”. Let’s wipe the smirks off the faces of these disgusting would-be Toad Kings with our election results in November.
Jeffro
@C Stars:The time and resources they spent on trying to totally and completely destroy these random people that they found on a street corner is shocking.
It’s a good point (and would make for a good ad)
“Governor DeSantis could have used the $12M (or $615k if you prefer) to do X, Y, or Z for Floridians. He could have tasked Henchman 1 and Henchman 2 to devote their taxpayer-paid time to any of 100 different, helpful jobs in the Sunshine State.
Instead, he chose to trick over four dozen human beings…IN ANOTHER STATE…into boarding two chartered aircraft and dropping them off 2,000 miles away, where they knew no one and no one knew they were coming. All so he could go on Fox News that night and crow about it.”
and so on
patrick II
From the Justice Department’s Civil Resource Manual
33. Immunity of Government Officers Sued as Individuals for Official Acts
The general rule at common law was that in order for a government official to be protected by absolute immunity for common law torts, not only did the official have to be acting within the outer perimeter of his/her official duties, but the conduct at issue also had to be discretionary in nature.
I would like to see them in jail, but I don’t think it will ever happen. Where is the “outer perimeter” of his/her official duties? With this Supreme Court, anywhere they want. If they could kidnap 4,000 immigrant children, they can probably do this.
sab
@Omnes Omnibus: Will normies get a look at this? Who is covering it besides BJ, Kos and MSNBC?
@SiubhanDuinne: Prison comes to mind.
Laertes
O.O
SiubhanDuinne
I hope you’re right. It feels churlish even to consider electoral/political ramifications in the face of this human tragedy, but let’s hope those normies’ memories hold on through Election Day.
Betsy
Blood boiling.
But I would like to hope that several of these people will become individually well known as their cases make news. This will humanize the story and shock the majority of people. Their faces and stories will matter. The sensationalism will not play the way that Abbatoir and Deathsentence planned.
I hope and trust we will see this backfire awesomely in Desantis’ fat-eared face.
@patrick II: Sued is one thing. Brought up on charges by the DOJ is another. Or at least it would seem so to me.
FelonyGovt
Chris Ciliiza thinks DeSantis is getting exactly what he wants out of this.
HumboldtBlue
He seems to be doubling down on being even nastier than Trump, and considering he keeps himself in a bubble where only sycophants get close, he thinks it’s gonna work for him.
That bubble is gonna burst if he thinks he’s gonna run nationally. Hell, he may not even beat Crist at this point.
Well, yeah, it’s Cilizza, he’s never shy about mansplaining assholes like DeSantis, it’s his gig.
Betsy
@patrick II: I think this is going to create a Section 1983 “under color of law” civil rights violation (where the official can be held personally liable, not just in their official capacity) as well as constituting fraudulent inducement, and the crimes possibly of false imprisonment or kidnapping depending on the facts.
Omnes Omnibus
@Matt McIrvin: Among whom?
WV Blondie
RAGE!
And I’d like to see Secretary Mayorkas’ response. And what does CBP commissioner Chris Magnus have to say about whether it was his agents who filled out the paperwork with the intentionally false addresses?!?
@Omnes Omnibus: OT, but I keep expecting to hear from the 11th Circuit today. Is that an unreasonable expectation?
Unless they all live in one great big cave, they have had a week or two to consider the situation.
Anonymous At Work
There’s a few dozen avenues for legal recourse. I, for one, would like to know who hired the female Coyote in Texas and whether all hiring was done through proper state channels or whether state funds were illegal intermixed with campaign election funds if she was hired by the DeathSantis or Abbottoir campaigns. Then we get into interfering with federal immigration matters, since they were not illegal border crossees hiding from ICE, but persons adjudged to be possible refugees seeking legal asylum in the country and being processed through the DHS San Antonio office.
Finally, multiple instances of fraud and deceptive inducement could point to personal liability. That they were landed in Martha’s Vineyard gives those local courts potential jurisdiction or kicks it to federal court.
Baud
Yes, it’s unreasonable. DOJ hasn’t filed anything with the 11th Circuit for it to decide yet.
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: Entirely unreasonable.
patrick II
I hope you are right. I am so worn out by of all of this lawbreaking with impunity.
@FelonyGovt: I don’t know… it seems like there have to be limits to what non ultra-MAGA Republicans find acceptable behavior. I don’t dare discuss this with my religious sister because she will throw all the “babies being murdered” in my face.
I guess the true test is whether my other sister who pays no attention to the news will hear abut this and be turned off.
MisterForkbeard
@SiubhanDuinne: The problem is that Republicans know we won’t endanger innocent people and cause suffering to make a point. We’re not vindictive and we don’t revel in cruelty, and they know it.
But what would be an equally awful thing to do? Exporting violent criminals to Texas with guns, maybe.
@Baud: @Omnes Omnibus: Thanks for the quick responses.
If I pay extra, can I get the response I hoped for?
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: Try it and see.
@Omnes Omnibus: Do you take American Express?
Baud
Yes.
@Omnes Omnibus: Seriously, though.
I presume that the DOJ response to the 9/15 ruling was already written before 9/15. Is that a fair assumption? I mean, maybe some editing but surely this will be ready for filing on Monday?
Fair assumption?
Subsole
“Chris Cillizza thinks…”
I’m gonna have to stop you there.
Looks like the 5th Circuit has decided that websites are obligated to host whatever nonsense users post, because the first amendment compels you to let other people do whatever they want on your private property.
RaflW
What the absolute f—! If these claims are corroborated, those DHS officers should be fired without recourse and barred from any future federal employment.
Joe Biden needs to get on this. God damn!
different-church-lady
We’re gonna need a bigger Justice Department…
Baud
Is that the case where the Supreme Court previously granted a stay?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings