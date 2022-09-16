Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

      topclimber

      I know it is too much to hope for from the Village, but this this AButt and CockFellow move by two GOP governors needs to be contrasted with Biden’s United We Stand rally.​

      C Stars

      The time and resources they spent on trying to totally and completely destroy these random people that they found on a street corner is shocking. My god. This is what the GOP wants–from the family separations to this: they want blood and suffering.

      Jim Appleton

      Sadly, about half of our compatriots will see and understand the vileness, and yet say, “Yeah, that’s about right.”

      Ksmiami

      @C Stars: when your entire platform is built on grift, greed and hate, you gotta always have someone to scapegoat or punch down… the GOP is a domestic terrorist organization full stop.

      Old School

      The roughly 50 migrants who were sent by plane to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts by Florida’s governor this week were transported to a military base Friday to receive shelter and humanitarian support, officials said.

      Joint Base Cape Cod – already an emergency shelter designated by the state emergency management agency – is set up to provide “a safe temporary accommodation appropriate for the needs of families and individuals,” the governor’s office said in a release.

       

      SiubhanDuinne

      I am sobbing in fury at this. I have a pretty good imagination, but I’m stymied when it comes to dreaming up anything remotely appropriate to visit on Abbott, DeSantis, and their enablers. Truly, I know the cruelty is the point with these loathsome specimens, but I don’t know how even the most loathsome can be this cruel.

      FelonyGovt

      The gleeful pulling-wings-off-flies hostility and cruelty is reaching a fever pitch. I hope this comes to the attention of the great mass of people who don’t pay attention to politics, the non-voters, etc. and that they are rightly outraged just as we are.

      JMG

      @oatler: One of the attorneys who’ve been working with the refugees made that charge. That would quickly move this stunt from dick move to conspiracy to commit a federal crime.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’ve always liked the aphorism “Revenge is a dish best served cold”. Let’s wipe the smirks off the faces of these disgusting would-be Toad Kings with our election results in November.

      Jeffro

      @C Stars:The time and resources they spent on trying to totally and completely destroy these random people that they found on a street corner is shocking.

      It’s a good point (and would make for a good ad)

      “Governor DeSantis could have used the $12M (or $615k if you prefer) to do X, Y, or Z for Floridians.  He could have tasked Henchman 1 and Henchman 2 to devote their taxpayer-paid time to any of 100 different, helpful jobs in the Sunshine State.

      Instead, he chose to trick over four dozen human beings…IN ANOTHER STATE…into boarding two chartered aircraft and dropping them off 2,000 miles away, where they knew no one and no one knew they were coming.  All so he could go on Fox News that night and crow about it.”

      and so on

      patrick II

      From the Justice Department’s Civil Resource Manual

      33. Immunity of Government Officers Sued as Individuals for Official Acts

      The general rule at common law was that in order for a government official to be protected by absolute immunity for common law torts, not only did the official have to be acting within the outer perimeter of his/her official duties, but the conduct at issue also had to be discretionary in nature.

      I would like to see them in jail, but I don’t think it will ever happen. Where is the “outer perimeter” of his/her official duties? With this Supreme Court, anywhere they want. If they could kidnap 4,000 immigrant children, they can probably do this.

      SiubhanDuinne

       

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I hope you’re right. It feels churlish even to consider electoral/political ramifications in the face of this human tragedy, but let’s hope those normies’ memories hold on through Election Day.

      Betsy

      Blood boiling.

      But I would like to hope that several of these people will become individually well known as their cases make news.  This will humanize the story and shock the majority of people.  Their faces and stories will matter.  The sensationalism will not play the way that Abbatoir and Deathsentence planned.

      I hope and trust we will  see this backfire awesomely in Desantis’ fat-eared  face.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      He seems to be doubling down on being even nastier than Trump, and considering he keeps himself in a bubble where only sycophants get close, he thinks it’s gonna work for him.

      That bubble is gonna burst if he thinks he’s gonna run nationally. Hell, he may not even beat Crist at this point.

      @FelonyGovt:

      Well, yeah, it’s Cilizza, he’s never shy about mansplaining assholes like DeSantis, it’s his gig.

      Betsy

      @patrick II: I think this is going to create a Section 1983 “under color of law” civil rights violation (where the official can be held personally liable, not just in their official capacity)  as well as constituting  fraudulent inducement, and the crimes possibly of false imprisonment or kidnapping depending on the facts.

      WV Blondie

      RAGE!

      And I’d like to see Secretary Mayorkas’ response. And what does CBP commissioner Chris Magnus have to say about whether it was his agents who filled out the paperwork with the intentionally false addresses?!?

      Anonymous At Work

      There’s a few dozen avenues for legal recourse.  I, for one, would like to know who hired the female Coyote in Texas and whether all hiring was done through proper state channels or whether state funds were illegal intermixed with campaign election funds if she was hired by the DeathSantis or Abbottoir campaigns.  Then we get into interfering with federal immigration matters, since they were not illegal border crossees hiding from ICE, but persons adjudged to be possible refugees seeking legal asylum in the country and being processed through the DHS San Antonio office.

      Finally, multiple instances of fraud and deceptive inducement could point to personal liability.  That they were landed in Martha’s Vineyard gives those local courts potential jurisdiction or kicks it to federal court.

      WaterGirl

      @FelonyGovt: I don’t know… it seems like there have to be limits to what non ultra-MAGA Republicans find acceptable behavior.  I don’t dare discuss this with my religious sister because she will throw all the “babies being murdered” in my face.

      I guess the true test is whether my other sister who pays no attention to the news will hear abut this and be turned off.

      MisterForkbeard

      @SiubhanDuinne: The problem is that Republicans know we won’t endanger innocent people and cause suffering to make a point. We’re not vindictive and we don’t revel in cruelty, and they know it.

      But what would be an equally awful thing to do? Exporting violent criminals to Texas with guns, maybe.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: Seriously, though.

      I presume that the DOJ response to the 9/15 ruling was already written before 9/15.  Is that a fair assumption?  I mean, maybe some editing but surely this will be ready for filing on Monday?

      Fair assumption?

      RaflW

      What the absolute f—! If these claims are corroborated, those DHS officers should be fired without recourse and barred from any future federal employment.

      Joe Biden needs to get on this. God damn!

