experiencing fall for the first time in a non-California climate, becoming one of those people who convert to Catholicism as an adult and immediately go full Opus Dei, but for autumn.
— William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) September 19, 2022
The White House is hosting local officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring in communities. Energizing voters ahead of midterm elections is another goal. https://t.co/Ja8akbZGr5
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 22, 2022
The House on Thursday passed a package of policing and public safety bills, as Democratic centrists and progressives came together on long-sought legislation 47 days to midterm elections. https://t.co/iaqPMg7I9C
— Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) September 22, 2022
.@SecondGentleman, husband of first hbcu grad to serve as VP, invites White House HBCU Scholars from over 50 institutions across the country to the White House to cap off National HBCU Week. AlsoSenior Advisor to the President & FAMU grad @KeishaBottoms & @seccardona are there. pic.twitter.com/p8FeKpJRSF
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) September 22, 2022
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a tag team address at the Phoenix Awards dinner hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation at its 51st Annual Leadership Conference on Oct. 1.
????Read Morehttps://t.co/w3FAY4JMIr
— theGrio.com (@theGrio) September 22, 2022
Meanwhile, on the other side of the Sanity Line… can we agree the Repubs are both cowardly *and* evil?
They're not cowards. They're evil. https://t.co/CMPhealUO6
— I, Fred, will knock you all down!! (@LesserFrederick) September 21, 2022
The only thing nice I have to say about McConnell is that he is 80 and in poor health.
"'Let’s just ignore him,' the GOP Senate leader said at one point, underscoring his hands-off approach…"https://t.co/8QjkuOgxGl
— I, Fred, will knock you all down!! (@LesserFrederick) September 21, 2022
