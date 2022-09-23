Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Autumn Equinox

(Arlo & Janis via GoComics.com)


Meanwhile, on the other side of the Sanity Line… can we agree the Repubs are both cowardly *and* evil?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      mali muso

      Good morning everyone!  It’s like someone flipped a switch here in VA.  Yesterday it was 80ish and this morning was a chilly high 40s, low 50s.  Fall is definitely here.

      Elizabelle

      @mali muso:  Yes, that was a well-timed front coming through.  Autumn weather arrives, first day of fall.  Wonderfully breezy last night.  A few leaves scrabbling in the streets.

      Bike riding weather arrives!

      dmsilev

      We’ve got another heat wave coming in Southern California, though thankfully that just means “90s” rather than triple digits like a few weeks ago. Still warmer than I’d prefer, especially since my AC at home is still DOA (current status: gathering bids for a replacement).

      Gin & Tonic

      Fall has arrived in New England as well. 46 degrees when I took the dog out this morning. Looks like Wednesday’s swim in the ocean may have been the last of the season for me. September is bittersweet that way – the water has spent the summer warming up, there’s nobody at the beach, but every time I go swimming I think “this may be the last time for the year.”

      Soprano2

      We got whipsawed by the weather here as well. We had a high of  95º on Wednesday, and 69º on Thursday!

      Well, we finally got the results of my stepson’s tox screen yesterday, and it was a big fat lot of nothing! They listed his death as from natural causes; the only drug in his system was THC, which definitely didn’t kill him. The detective said they listed cause of death as  “Untreated neuropsychiatric brain disease”, which he said the police call “excited delirium”, which to me means they have no earthly idea why he died. When you look this stuff up it’s mostly associated with dementia patients, which he was not, or people who are using drugs, which he was not doing. It was most unsatisfying. Do any jackal attorneys or medical people have any better idea of what the hell they’re talking about here?

      OzarkHillbilly

      Republicans are afraid of anything they don’t understand. It’s like they think trans or gay are infectious diseases. They are especially afraid of ideas.

      dmsilev

      @MattF: I’m leaning towards getting a heat pump in the replacement system (my unit is a “package” system that combines heat and cooling in one chassis). Surprisingly, it is actually less expensive than gas heat for purchase, though the contractor I talked with said that with current energy prices gas is cheaper to operate. Annoyingly, the tax credits for heat pumps that were part of the IRA bill haven’t yet been specified/codified, so I might not be able to take advantage of those.

      zhena gogolia

      @Elizabelle: Oh, how sad.

      I read Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies twice each, but I have not been able to get into the third one, for some reason. Too much dungeon and torture, and I guess I don’t want to see Cromwell die.

      PST

      @Elizabelle: I was also sad to read about Hillary Mantel. I think Wolf Hall is a masterpiece. I’m glad she finished her trilogy, although the other two books did not affect me as deeply. On top of all the other things I liked about Wolf Hall, I noticed a narrative technique that was new to me. It was somehow lodged between first-person and omniscient narration. It was the latter in form, but clearly from Cromwell’s point of view. The tell, for me, was the frequent use of the pronoun “he” with no antecedent. You soon learned that this was always Cromwell, but it took a little getting used to. I thought it was effective. I wonder if it is a well known device that I would have learned about had I made different life choices and gone to the Iowa Writers Workshop.

      Ken

      Democrats reached agreement on the bills to increase funds for local police

      I wish I was better with non-ASCII characters.  I’d make a sarcastic remark* about corporatist shills selling out the people, and tack on a rose emoji.

      * Which judging from recent incidents, would be mis-read by a few people as my real opinion. One of the hazards of the Way of Zen Snark.

      NotMax

      Been a weird summer this year chez NotMax, with daily swings in temperatures of around 40 degrees.

      Hot, hot, hot (did I mention HOT?) during daylight, unseasonably cool – like in the low or mid-50s – overnight. So far as the highs went, quite a few record breaking days.

      Elizabelle

      @zhena gogolia@PST:

      It’s always sad to see an author like her die relatively young.  She was working on a new novel, and no doubt had several more she could write.  Writers sometimes do not suffer the dissipation of abilities that age brings.

      Mantel had struggled with health issues for years, but took all that research and those ideas and new ways of looking at historical stories with her.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: They do believe this, that you can “catch” being gay or trans. That’s why they don’t want their kids around anyone who is gay or trans, and they don’t want them reading anything about gay or trans people. I think they honestly believe that if they can keep their kids from knowing about these things their kid will never be gay or trans. It’s kind of sad, actually.

