The White House is hosting local officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring in communities. Energizing voters ahead of midterm elections is another goal. https://t.co/Ja8akbZGr5

The House on Thursday passed a package of policing and public safety bills, as Democratic centrists and progressives came together on long-sought legislation 47 days to midterm elections. https://t.co/iaqPMg7I9C

. @SecondGentleman , husband of first hbcu grad to serve as VP, invites White House HBCU Scholars from over 50 institutions across the country to the White House to cap off National HBCU Week. AlsoSenior Advisor to the President & FAMU grad @KeishaBottoms & @seccardona are there. pic.twitter.com/p8FeKpJRSF

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a tag team address at the Phoenix Awards dinner hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation at its 51st Annual Leadership Conference on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Sanity Line… can we agree the Repubs are both cowardly *and* evil?

The only thing nice I have to say about McConnell is that he is 80 and in poor health.

"'Let’s just ignore him,' the GOP Senate leader said at one point, underscoring his hands-off approach…"https://t.co/8QjkuOgxGl

