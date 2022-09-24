There have been a lot of great nominations for who to add to our Winnable House Races in Purple Districts thermometer. I did some research on the nominees, and I have added 3 more: Eric Sorenson (IL-07), Tony Vargas (NE-02) and Yadira Caraveo (CO-08)

There were some great candidates thatI haven’t added because they seem to be in good shape financially and I’m thinking that our funding wouldn’t make a difference. So let’s stick with this 10; I think we’re gonna call it quits on adding any new people for awhile.

Lest we spread ourselves too thin… if there’s someone who really should be added, we will need to take someone off.

Since it’s a Saturday afternoon, I’m including a photo of Miss Willow. She thinks Henry has been in the spotlight long enough!

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will now be split 10 ways.

Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

Sharice Davids (KS-03)

Gabe Vasquez (NM-02)

Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Susan Wild (PA-07)

Josh Riley (NY-19)

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03)

Eric Sorenson (IL-17)

Tony Vargas (NE-02)

Yadira Caraveo (CO-08)

Winnable House Races Purple Districts

If you want to learn more about the folks on the list, click on the Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 tag up top and check out some of the other posts in this series.

Reminder: all of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall are in the sidebar, and also at the link below. Besides this one, there are thermometers for the AZ Executives (Firewall) and one for Charlie Crist so we can give DeSantis the boot, and make him a one-term governor and a zero-term president!

