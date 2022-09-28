Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Bark louder, little dog.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We still have time to mess this up!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

This really is a full service blog.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

No one could have predicted…

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Open Thread (Heads Up: Time to Go Through Your Pet Photos for the BJ Calendar)

Start your engines!

It’s time to start going through your pet photos for the 2023 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar!

Elections are November 8, and we’re either going to be giddy with relief (or the opposite of that).  So we want all the pet photos in by Oct 31 before we are distracted by the results.  (the reference to being distracted includes me and beth)

Be sure to look for high quality photos – in terms of resolution.  The really low resolution photos have to be really small in the calendar, so think big if you have them!  Otherwise, low res and small beats not being in the calendar at all.  :-)

All you photographers out there, let me know if you want your photo to be in the running for calendar cover(s) this year.

Some time in the next few days, I’ll put up a link where you can upload your photos.

Totally open thread.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • cckids
  • Countervail
  • eachother
  • geg6
  • Mike in NC
  • NeenerNeener
  • pat
  • WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @pat: I have to switch over from the Dropbox I use with my summer client to the Dropbox I use for Balloon Juice.  And then I have to dust off the cobwebs and get the photo upload area set up and tested.  :-)

      NeenerNeener

      Can I send pictures of the doodles that I pet-sit for? I have a lot of “proof of life” pictures on my phone that I have sent to their owners.

      Mike in NC

      Brazilian dictator Bolsonaro is now saying if he is not reelected, he will stage an attempted coup like his best buddy Trump.

      geg6

      That pet bed of Cole’s looks a lot like the one my sister got my Lovey.  She loves that thing.

      I was looking at my phone’s photos just now and realized that I haven’t taken many of my fur babies lately.  I will have to rectify that immediately.

