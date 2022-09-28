Start your engines!

It’s time to start going through your pet photos for the 2023 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar!

Elections are November 8, and we’re either going to be giddy with relief (or the opposite of that). So we want all the pet photos in by Oct 31 before we are distracted by the results. (the reference to being distracted includes me and beth)

Be sure to look for high quality photos – in terms of resolution. The really low resolution photos have to be really small in the calendar, so think big if you have them! Otherwise, low res and small beats not being in the calendar at all. :-)

All you photographers out there, let me know if you want your photo to be in the running for calendar cover(s) this year.

Some time in the next few days, I’ll put up a link where you can upload your photos.

Totally open thread.