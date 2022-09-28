Lizzo, a Black female superstar, collaborating with Carla Hayden, the first African American and first woman Librarian of Congress, to use a flute from James Madison, the Founding Father who originated the 3/5 Compromise and also the Library of Congress itself? The symbolism!!! https://t.co/n5AQsjJwKH — Tiffany C. Li (@tiffanycli) September 28, 2022

Lizzo’s a classically trained flutist, stop panicking, haterz.

And, while I doubt this is a scenario Jemmy Madison could’ve imagined, I doubt that the man who married comely widow Dolley Payne Todd would’ve been horrified by Lizzo!

A fun detail in the LOC’s press release about Lizzo’s visit: The instruments kept in the library are MEANT to be played from time to time! — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) September 28, 2022