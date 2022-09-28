Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: History Progressing

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: History Progressing

Lizzo’s a classically trained flutist, stop panicking, haterz.

And, while I doubt this is a scenario Jemmy Madison could’ve imagined, I doubt that the man who married comely widow Dolley Payne Todd would’ve been horrified by Lizzo!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      Guess what just arrived in the mail?

      It is amazingly beautiful. Thank you quiltingfool! I know what I’m going to do with it, how I’m going to frame it. It took about 2 seconds to figure out.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      prostratedragon

      Oh! I just dropped that at the end of the last thread. As I said there, sounds like her Poulenc is in good shape.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Layer8Problem

      Who the heck buys a crystal flute?  I mean it’s better than a malachite swizzle stick or an amethyst toilet seat, but jeez.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      Don’t hold your breath!

      I know what wood I want to use to build the frame but now I have to find some. Wood has been rareish around here as of late, a lot is imported and Covid has wreaked havoc on a lot of things that would normally be in reasonable supply, especially hardwoods. But I’m looking as of tomorrow. There is a custom hard wood supplier that I just found, not far away, but I’m 4 projects deep (although there is no deadline on any of them) right now and actually making progress so what’s one more.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @narya: I had to google. That is good news.

      September 04, 2022 Statements and Releases. I strongly support California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act (AB 2183), which will give California’s agricultural workers greater opportunity to organize and collectively bargain for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Anotherlurker

      @JustRuss: Lizzo playing that historical flute is wonderful! The reactions of the racists are expected.

      Meanwhile, I have an ear worm problem.  I was thinking of my oldest friend’s late mother. She educated me in many areas especially music.  She was a big fan of Gilbert & Sullivan.

      So, in her honor, I listened to some of their greatest hits.  Now I have of constant loop of “A Policeman’s Life Is Not a Happy One” “I am the Very Model of a Modern Major General” and “I Am The Monarch of The Sea” playing thru my head.

      It is wonderful!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      narya

      @Baud@WaterGirl: To be honest, I know about it because Jorts has been highlighting it, especially the farm workers’ march to the capital. After the signing, Jorts even called Newsom by his name/title, rather than calling him “Haircut.” Gotta love it.

      Reply

