Putin versus the West

Adam will probably cover this later with far more insight and geopolitical acumen than I can summon, but Putin gave a speech this morning to commemorate the bogus referenda in the Ukrainian territories Russia occupies (for the moment), and I was reading commentary on it from Max Seddon, Moscow bureau chief for FT, on Twitter. The tweets that summarize the speech start here.

In one of the earlier threads, folks who were paying attention before I did noted the homophobic, transphobic, macho nonsense in the speech, and there was plenty of that:

Putin may have lifted whole sections of the speech from a Tucker Carlson episode earlier this week:

Seddon and others who are far more informed than I on Russia seem to be viewing this speech as a major escalation. Seddon said:

I’ve watched a lot of Putin speeches over the last 10-15 years and this is the most anti-US one by a really long way.

If I were a western policymaker wondering if he’d really use nuclear weapons – and he hasn’t even got to them yet – I’d be very concerned…

That was a truly stunning speech – one clearly aimed at sending fear into the hearts of US, UK, and European leaders.

Seddon also quoted Alexander Dugin:

“This is a fundamental declaration of war against the modern west and modern world in general. This is a manifesto of Tradition. I can’t imagine how profound the consequences are. It was an eschatological, religious speech.”

On the other hand, Putin sounds like a big bully who’s trying to save face while begging the smaller kid to stop kicking him in the slats here:

Ukraine exposed Russia as a paper tiger, and Putin is in a desperate situation, so I’m not sure what to make of it all. I also don’t know how serious a threat influencers here who have thrown in their lot with Russia’s dictator are. It’s unsettling to say the least.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Kent

      Not mentioned is the fact that this morning Ukraine formally requested admission to NATO.

      That seems like a significant wild-card.  NATO has rules about admissions to NATO by countries with territorial disputes.  But if Russia is doing illegal annexations and threatening nuclear strikes I think we are past the normal way of doing things.  Rules can be broken or suspended in egregious circumstances.

      Thinking about an ending to this war.  Seems to me the likely scenario is that we will eventually settle into a cold truce of some sort where Russia probably still occupies part of Ukraine and then it will just sit there until Putin is gone and the Russian government changes and wants to come to some other alternative settlement in order to rejoin the international economic order.  It took decades for the Berlin wall to fall and eastern Europe to rejoin the international order.  It might take similar lengths of time here too.

    2. 2.

      StringOnAStick

      His escalation is definitely concerning, though escalation is what always happens with Putin so it seems like all roads go to the same place

      OT to answer Catclub’s question since I haven’t caught up with her after she asked it: I have a close friend who had the procedure you asked about for his long term, chronic elbow pain and is very pleased with the results.

      Also:DIAF and FOAW* Putin!

      *(fall out a window, preferably while also on fire).

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Do we want our children to be offered operations on sex changes? It’s unacceptable!

      Not even Bush thought to blame trans people for invading Iraq.

    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      We must defeat the fascists wherever we encounter them. Stop Bolsonaro in Brazil. Stop Orban in Hungary. Stop Trump, DeSantis & MAGA. Stop them all. But behind them all and thus most essential to stop, is Putin. We must see the whole picture & address the totality of the problem.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 30, 2022

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @Kent: ​Article 5 waits in the wings.

      I’ve read statements by NATO members that use of nukes on non-member Ukraine would be considered attacking NATO itself, but without context so I’m left guessing that radioactive fallout would necessarily cross borders into NATO lands, constituting an attack.

      But with all that, I cannot envision a NATO nuclear retaliation–conventional warfare in defense of Ukraine, very likely, which would put the very hot ball back in Putin’s court on whether to further escalate.

      All this is very disquieting.

    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      @Betty Cracker: Is there evidence that Orban and Erdogan are as hot to acquire Ukrainian territory as Putin is?  I hate to say it, but at this point it seems like the whole world is needing to rely on China to bring Russia to heel.  That’s a pretty tricky position to be in, not even considering if it could work.

      Life lately is a mix of enjoying a gorgeous fall while happily working on transforming a landscape into xeriscaping to plan for the drier now and future, and occasionally realizing all humans could be dead within 2 weeks after Putin destroys the world.  It’s more than just unnerving,, I feel like I’m barely hanging on mentally.

    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @zhena gogolia: A lot of folks use that word in a hyperbolic way, but Carlson is sidling right up to the line if not crossing it. There’s a media watcher on Twitter who monitors state TV in Russia, and according to her, regime mouthpieces are always citing Carlson since he’s basically saying the same shit they are. I’m all for the First Amendment, but it’s not a suicide pact. At some point, a powerful person may need to have a word with Mr. Murdoch.

    12. 12.

      randy khan

      The homophobia and transphobia are not new at all, and really neither is the schtick about tradition.  Putin long has been invested in the idea that the West is awful and decadent and that Russia is on the true path.  So I don’t really find that part of the speech particularly surprising or remarkable.

    16. 16.

      Will

      There was nothing new about anything Putin said, so the bedwetters that are evidently experts are way behind. He’s been hammering this USA/Europe is the land of satan and sex changes since before the pandemic. The man likes to bring a lot of christian orthodox language and imagery in his speeches and stage setups. This whole “Tradition” against liberal culture and that Russia is standing against it has become so common.

    17. 17.

      Jay

      @Kent:

      Step 1 is that a nation wishing to join NATO, has to formally request for join NATO. What follows next is a 7-15 year process of aligning  many factors of their military and society to NATO standards, finally, when all tests are passed, a vote is taken.

      NAFO is much easier to join and NAFO Expansion cannot be stopped.

    19. 19.

      zhena gogolia

      @Will: Yeah, I don’t see the rhetoric as any kind of major escalation. But his cavalier reference to Hiroshima and Nagasaki is not reassuring.

    21. 21.

      Tony G

      Russia is a paper tiger, but a paper tiger with nukes.  I don’t think that Putin is self-destructive enough to use those nukes, but who knows?

    22. 22.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      Just read Alexei Navalny’s editorial in the WaPo: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/09/30/alexei-navalny-parliamentary-republic-russia-ukraine

      (paywalled unfortunately)

      He pegs Russia’s agression to being inherent to its authoritarian form of government: “Giving plenty of power to a good guy seemed logical at the time [fall of the Soviet Union].  Yet the inevitable soon happened: The good guy went bad.”

      Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

      In 1835, Alexis de Tocqueville foresaw that Russia and America would “each one of them….hold in its hands one day the destinies of half the world.”  I always figured that prediction was fulfilled by the Cold War.  However, now I’m starting to wonder if it’s still to come.

    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      General note: I don’t think any of the people quoted in the OP are surprised by Putin introducing homophobic, transphobic, etc., themes in his speech, and if it appears that way, it’s probably my fault because I used excerpts for brevity.

      Also, breaking from CNN: Biden says the Nord Stream leaks are “a deliberate act of sabotage” accuses Russia of “pumping out disinformation and lies.” He didn’t directly accuse them of sabotaging the lines themselves but said the U.S. didn’t do it.

    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      @Tony G: Yep. As “Far Side” always reminded us, a fat, lazy zoo tiger (et al) is still a tiger, fitted with tiger teeth and claws and the knowledge of how to use them.

      Boy howdy, I can’t wait for Iran to get them.

    26. 26.

      Calouste

      Latest theory about the Nordstream explosions is that they were caused by explosives being placed on the inside by service robots. That should be fairly easy to prove or disprove once they get to look at the holes next week after all the gas has leaked out.

      I’m not Russian to conclusions, but if it’s true the culprit should be pretty obvious, but it also means other underwater infrastructure might be safer than we thought.

    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker: Before the February invasion Russia was busy rounding up antiwar protestors. I was baffled by their description as “fascist gay and lesbian Trotskytes.” Guess it’s SOP to dump century-old grievances on the table and see how they roll. Trotskyites?!?

    31. 31.

      livewyre

      I don’t see any leverage in letting this kind of rhetoric scare us, except maybe in his favor. His threats are empty. What he does, he doesn’t threaten first.

      That’s why I’m convinced that the appropriate response is to keep on as we’ve been and follow Ukraine’s example. They are teaching us what rule of law means – and what it means to stand up for it, with no exceptions for crisis or panic and no suspension of rights. It means something for law to beat force on a level field.

      What it means is that law is actually better at doing what we’re after. It means that giving in to fear – just this once – doesn’t work. Capitulation and overreaction fail both functionally and ethically. We’re actually better off being consistent. This is our lesson, if we can learn it.

    33. 33.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @zhena gogolia: in the actual editorial Navalny is talking about Yeltsin.  Here’s the full quote:

      “Russia had its last chance of this kind after the end of the U.S.S.R., but both the democratic public inside the country and Western leaders at the time made the monstrous mistake of agreeing to the model — proposed by Boris Yeltsin’s team — of a presidential republic with enormous powers for the leader. Giving plenty of power to a good guy seemed logical at the time.  Yet the inevitable soon happened: The good guy went bad. To begin with, he started a war (the Chechen war) himself, and then, without normal elections and fair procedures, he handed over power to the cynical and corrupt Soviet imperialists led by Putin.”

