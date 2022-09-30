In our last post in this series, Balloon Juice peeps made the case for adding Emilia Sykes (OH-13) to our list. She has been added!

About Emilia Sykes, from the comments yesterday:

Our candidate is is Emilia Sykes. She is great with years of government experience in the statehouse. Their candidate is basically Marsha Blackburn with a law degree. Also with a beauty degree. Also on RWNJ talk radio. I think she had her own show. I am in the new 13th, too! And Emilia’s opponent is totally unqualified. Yes the most recent filing shows Emilia had $40,000 less than Gilbert but that was in June. I just got an email that said she was $13,000 short of her goal for the quarter. I know they always say that! But I contributed anyway! I am so excited there is a chance to be represented by a Democrat! Always good to see yet another awesome Black female politician in the early stages of a great career. Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 9 ways.

These 4 have reached over $4,700 each, so they are currently paused on the list.

*Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

*Sharice Davids (KS-03)

*Gabe Vasquez (NM-02)

*Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Current Recipients

Susan Wild (PA-07)

Josh Riley (NY-19)

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03)

Eric Sorenson (IL-17)

Tony Vargas (NE-02)

Yadira Caraveo (CO-08)

Susie Lee (NV-03)

Mercedes Krause (NV-02)

Emilia Sykes (OH-13)

Winnable House Races Purple Districts

If you want to learn more about the folks on the list, click on the Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 tag up top and check out some of the other posts in this series.

NOTE: Mercedes Krause (NV-02) was added to the list yesterday, and we have a $1,000 match offer for her donations. Mercedes is kind of the exception to our rule. Her race is not a toss-up, but the folks at Four Directions think there is a chance that she may be able to pull it off. Bret said that the Native voters are VERY EXCITED about Mercedes, as she is a great candidate and is Native herself – so even if she doesn’t win, they believe she will help bring out the native vote for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

Bret will personally match $1,000 of Balloon Juice donations to Mercedes. I will watch the thermometer on the back end, and as soon as we hit $1,000 for Mercedes, he will add his $1,000 to the thermometer.

Here’s where we’re at right now:

Reminder: our next thermometer will be Election Protection in Key States, which will be a series like this one. Only we’ll be rolling out key races that have a huge impact on election protections, like Secretary of State, Attorney General, Governor.

Reminder: all of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall (so far) are in the sidebar, and also at the link below. I have a link to each one in the sidebar now. The link doesn’t show the thermometer itself, but it takes you to it. I thought it might be easier to remember what all the options are if they are listed.

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

Totally open thread!