Full props to the Mississippi Free Press:
NEW: We've published a MASSIVE timeline on the Mississippi welfare scandal focused on Brett Favre and the volleyball stadium state officials helped him build with millions in welfare funds.
Read the texts and review the docs to see how it all went down: https://t.co/h7UWJwue30
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 30, 2022
And for those of us [raises hand] who have only the vaguest idea what a ‘Brett Favre’ might be…
The egregious Brett Favre scandal is a story of someone who, by and large, has been impervious to consequences learning that there’s a limit to what he can get away with. @williamfleitch writes https://t.co/ikaAOBKLGK
— Intelligencer (@intelligencer) September 28, 2022
… Favre was the ultimate let’s-do-it-and-be-legends lunatic as a quarterback, blessed with a howitzer of an arm and a ceaseless, almost megalomaniacal confidence in it: There was no throw Favre didn’t think he could make, often to his team’s detriment…
But what truly made you want to throw a brick through the TV was the way the broadcasters treated him. Favre was mistake prone, cocksure, heedlessly self-destructive, and so pigheaded that you wondered if his brain was capable of consuming and retaining new information. But to the broadcasters of his games — and the media who covered him — Favre wasn’t a foolhardy hothead. He was a gunslinger. That was the term they always used: gunslinger. He wasn’t imprecise and impulsive; he just trusted his gut. Favre was forever elevated to a sort of frontier sheriff, the final-justice cowboy of a mythical western. Other teams had “stats” and “game plans” and “rational decision-making.” Favre’s teams had Favre. And Favre ate it all up, acting the homespun Mississippi boy who just was drawin’ plays in the dirt out there. He also wrung every bit of indulgent drama out of his career — what team he might sign with next; whether he was going to support his successor, Aaron Rodgers; whether he was going to retire, or unretire, or retire again. He actually had news stations tracking his flights and bus rides from the airport. Nobody wanted the spotlight more than Favre, and the sports industrial complex was ever so eager to give it to him. Favre Rage was a phenomenon that launched a thousand bloggers…
But now it seems he has done something unethical enough that nobody — not his lawmaker friends, not his onetime legion of defenders in the press — is making excuses for him anymore. Favre is enmeshed in a truly outrageous scandal in Mississippi, where local newspapers have reported that he not only sought and received public funds for the construction of a volleyball stadium for his daughter’s team at the University of Southern Mississippi (Favre’s alma mater) but that he transferred those funds from welfare programs meant for the poorest citizens of one of America’s poorest states. And it’s not just that Favre wanted the money. It’s that he knew what he was doing looked extremely shady and was desperate not to get caught. (To make matters worse, he also suggested “the prison industry” as a possible builder for the facility.)
Reading over the texts between Favre and various Mississippi politicians, one can draw a clear through-line between the reverence that football commentators had for him and that of the local politicians — and how willing both were to look past all his problems. The obsequiousness is pretty staggering. Nonprofit director Nancy New (the one in charge of the welfare funds under the direction of then-Governor Phil Bryant) made it clear in the released texts that she would do whatever she could to protect Favre, and Bryant himself texted Favre, after Favre requested the funds, that “we will get there” and “we have to follow the law. I am to [sic] old for Federal Prison. [smiley face, sunglasses emoji.]” Favre got the funds soon thereafter. Oh, and he also no-showed several appearances he was contracted to make for the state and refused to pay back the money he had been paid for those no-shows. But why would Favre feel he needed to do anything he was required to? He has been revered in his home state for so long he seemed to think he could get away with anything…
look, feds, I get you're not going to do anything about Trump before the midterm but could ya drop this croc-wearing, Jets-ruining motherfucker in the interim https://t.co/4GMMX58QS5
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 29, 2022
so the money got intercepted https://t.co/HI2keSQZRK
— kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 29, 2022
Brett Favre is the face of a scandal, but Mississippi’s issues go deeper https://t.co/Wc3HiEXv7I pic.twitter.com/7W5R0sVmFs
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 29, 2022
