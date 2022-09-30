Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality / Sportsball Open Thread: Brett Favre, Poster Boy for White Male Privilege

Full props to the Mississippi Free Press:

And for those of us [raises hand] who have only the vaguest idea what a ‘Brett Favre’ might be…

Favre was the ultimate let’s-do-it-and-be-legends lunatic as a quarterback, blessed with a howitzer of an arm and a ceaseless, almost megalomaniacal confidence in it: There was no throw Favre didn’t think he could make, often to his team’s detriment…

But what truly made you want to throw a brick through the TV was the way the broadcasters treated him. Favre was mistake prone, cocksure, heedlessly self-destructive, and so pigheaded that you wondered if his brain was capable of consuming and retaining new information. But to the broadcasters of his games — and the media who covered him — Favre wasn’t a foolhardy hothead. He was a gunslinger. That was the term they always used: gunslinger. He wasn’t imprecise and impulsive; he just trusted his gut. Favre was forever elevated to a sort of frontier sheriff, the final-justice cowboy of a mythical western. Other teams had “stats” and “game plans” and “rational decision-making.” Favre’s teams had Favre. And Favre ate it all up, acting the homespun Mississippi boy who just was drawin’ plays in the dirt out there. He also wrung every bit of indulgent drama out of his career — what team he might sign with next; whether he was going to support his successor, Aaron Rodgers; whether he was going to retire, or unretire, or retire again. He actually had news stations tracking his flights and bus rides from the airport. Nobody wanted the spotlight more than Favre, and the sports industrial complex was ever so eager to give it to him. Favre Rage was a phenomenon that launched a thousand bloggers…

But now it seems he has done something unethical enough that nobody — not his lawmaker friends, not his onetime legion of defenders in the press — is making excuses for him anymore. Favre is enmeshed in a truly outrageous scandal in Mississippi, where local newspapers have reported that he not only sought and received public funds for the construction of a volleyball stadium for his daughter’s team at the University of Southern Mississippi (Favre’s alma mater) but that he transferred those funds from welfare programs meant for the poorest citizens of one of America’s poorest states. And it’s not just that Favre wanted the money. It’s that he knew what he was doing looked extremely shady and was desperate not to get caught. (To make matters worse, he also suggested “the prison industry” as a possible builder for the facility.)

Reading over the texts between Favre and various Mississippi politicians, one can draw a clear through-line between the reverence that football commentators had for him and that of the local politicians — and how willing both were to look past all his problems. The obsequiousness is pretty staggering. Nonprofit director Nancy New (the one in charge of the welfare funds under the direction of then-Governor Phil Bryant) made it clear in the released texts that she would do whatever she could to protect Favre, and Bryant himself texted Favre, after Favre requested the funds, that “we will get there” and “we have to follow the law. I am to [sic] old for Federal Prison. [smiley face, sunglasses emoji.]” Favre got the funds soon thereafter. Oh, and he also no-showed several appearances he was contracted to make for the state and refused to pay back the money he had been paid for those no-shows. But why would Favre feel he needed to do anything he was required to? He has been revered in his home state for so long he seemed to think he could get away with anything…

    34Comments

    cain

      cain

      Yeah, that state has a lot of issues – it’s like an underdeveloped country – sunk in poverty. As long as they have Republicans in charge of the political order it will never reform. It amazes me how much GOP bullshit has happened to keep that state mired in corruption to detriment of everyone there. It’s a state where racism is the national past time

      ETA – interesting how all the folks on that pics with the media are all white males. There is your goddam problem right there.

    Yutsano

      Yutsano

      Sigh. Mississippi has always been a corrupt den of racism and iniquity. It makes you wonder what the Manning family is hiding.​

      EDIT: I’M NUMBER 2!!! WOOOO!!!

    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      Fuck Brett Favre, and like every other felonious wealthy white man, we can only hope he faces justice.

      It’s also awesome to live in the best fucking state in the union now that Newsom has signed a new paid family leave law and who is also addressing the oil companies fucking us over.

      There is also this amazing scoop about an interview Obama did in the final days of his term and his thoughts on Trump and what comes next. Prescient is far too weak a word for this.

      #FOIAFriday SCOOP: DOJ released a doc to me in response to a 5 year old #FOIA request. It’s a doc I didn’t specifically ask for. It’s a transcript of an off the record discussion Obama had with reporters about Trump, et al, 3 days before he left office

      @Yutsano:

      They’re New Orleans based and have been since Archie played for the Saints. Boys were all born and schooled there.

      And if you need a moment for some musical nostalgia, Rolling Stone brings us the top 100 songs of 1982, a year that changed pop music forever. There are some absolute gems on that list.

    5. 5.

      Old School

      Sure, the funds would have been better off going to help the poor, but I find it a little strange that Favre is being portrayed as the villain when nothing helped him personally.

      Has the Trump family ever been accused of using their influence to help anyone other than themselves?

    6. 6.

      Scout211

      I have been reading about this scandal off and on for a year or more. What has happened recently that the story has now exploded and is everywhere?

    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @HumboldtBlue: ​
        You have to remember when Obama was in the CIA he was part of their covert time travel operations:

      (WIRED) — As a young man in the early 1980s, Obama was part of a secret CIA project to explore Mars. The future president teleported there, along with the future head of Darpa.

      That’s the assertion, at least, of a pair of self-proclaimed time-traveling, universe-exploring government agents. Andrew D. Basiago and William Stillings insist that they once served as “chrononauts” at Darpa’s behest, traversing the boundaries of time and space. They swear: A youthful Barack Obama was one of them.

      ***
      Officially, the White House says Obama never went to Mars. “Only if you count watching Marvin the Martian,” Tommy Vietor, the spokesman for the National Security Council, tells Danger Room.

    p.a.

      p.a.

      Favre’s $5M is just part of the $80M allegedly 🤬 misappropriated from Miss welfare funds. And that’s just s.o.p down there according to progressive sources.

      And anyone wanna bet the under on the investigators/prosecutors getting threats for taking down the whole bunch?

    Hoppie

      Hoppie

      What I find unforgivable is he can’t even pronounce his own name.

      It’s not spelled “farve”.

      Yeah, I’m a little strange.  But this Balloon Juice.

    13. 13.

      Citizen Alan

      The poster child for White Privilege is and always will be Kyle Rittenhouse, because if you keep literally everything about his story the same (white parents, Trump supporter, got an illegal firearm out of an insane desire to protect white businesses from BLM) but just made him black, he’d have died in a hail of bullets before he’d ever gotten a single shot off.

      Everything else about that scumbag Favre I agree with. And yes, this is a 3rd World country. Somalia for White People.

    Scout211

      Scout211

      @p.a.: Well, the investigator was fired this year. Link

      The state welfare department has fired Brad Pigott, the former U.S. attorney it contracted to claw back millions in misspent federal funds from dozens of people in Mississippi’s sprawling welfare scandal.

      The termination comes about a week after Pigott filed a subpoena on the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation for its communication with several notable people, including former Gov. Phil Bryant, to get to the bottom of why it received $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium.

      “All I did, and I believe all that caused me to be terminated from representing the department or having anything to do with the litigation, was to try to get the truth about all of that,” Pigott told Mississippi Today hours after his firing on Friday. “People are going to go to jail over this, at least the state should be willing to find out the truth of what happened.”

    Ken

      Ken

      Why must the press always focus on the negative? Shouldn’t they note that there aren’t yet any reports of human trafficking, or Satanic orgies, in the Favre story?

    SpaceUnit

      SpaceUnit

      Sure, we see it as a scandal but Farve could ride this to the 2024 Republican nomination if he hones his racist dogwhistle skills.

      And he’d win Mississippi in a landslide.

    p.a.

      p.a.

      @HumboldtBlue: I remember him, from when I followed college concussion-ball.

      Not overheating my brain at all to think there’s some pretty good livings available to journos & legal eagles investigating many of these foundations.  Ain’t just tRump.

    Scout211

      Scout211

      @Old School: He could afford to pay for his kid’s college tuition and even donate a few mil to improve the facilities in her high school and college volleyball programs. He most certainly benefitted financially. With stolen welfare funds.

    Stacib

      Stacib

      @Old School: He KNEW where that money was coming from, and with all the resources available to him, he chose to take money from poor people. This dude was portrayed as an all-American hero, especially after playing and winning the night his dad died. This is unconscionable.

