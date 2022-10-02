I haven’t heard a Beltway hack call DeSantis “presidential” for his handling of the hurricane recovery efforts so far, but if they haven’t already, they will eventually. If you followed the press conferences in the immediate aftermath, DeSantis’s remarks were uncontroversial, which means he passed the Trump test by not saying anything overtly crazy, stupid or racist right away.

But the culture war bullshit resurfaced quickly. First, DeSantis warned that Florida is a “Second Amendment state” and said that people who visit the devastated coastal islands by boat for purposes of looting would get a nasty surprise. Anyone who ransacks wrecked homes to steal things (as opposed to trying to survive by scavenging for food and water, etc.), should be punished. No one seriously disagrees with that.

However, I’m skeptical that hordes of boat-borne thieves are descending on the affected areas to steal stuff, and I highly doubt it’s such an urgent problem the governor needed to address it on camera. I’m not saying boat-borne looting could never happen — this is Florida, after all, where someone once carved “TRUMP” on a manatee’s back, so depraved assholes definitely have access to boats (see also: boat parades!). But nautical wreckage looting isn’t really a thing.

You know what else isn’t a thing? The government making white people go to the back of the line while handing out federal hurricane relief. Definitely not happening, but that didn’t stop DeSantis’s former press secretary/Twitter troll and current campaign “rapid response” director/Twitter troll Christina Pushaw from lying about what Vice President Harris said in a recent DNC organization interview:

This is a barefaced lie — Harris was asked a complex question about global warming and gave a multi-part response that touched on the Florida recovery efforts only briefly. She definitely did not say FEMA relief should be a reparations program like these troglodytes are claiming. Here’s a clip of the interview; the relevant discussions starts at the 4:23 mark.

LIVE NOW: Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a conversation with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum https://t.co/1BrclRDRJv — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 30, 2022

Fox News and other con-media outlets and influencers jumped all over the bogus “controversy,” and DeSantis’s odious wife amplified one of the worst of them while shilling for relief donations. So did Florida’s attorney general, who allows corporate looters to ravage the state unabated.

These really are despicable people. I believed them the first time they told me that, and no amount of disaster-porn flexing will change their spots.

