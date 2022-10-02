Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Culture Warring Among the Ruins

I haven’t heard a Beltway hack call DeSantis “presidential” for his handling of the hurricane recovery efforts so far, but if they haven’t already, they will eventually. If you followed the press conferences in the immediate aftermath, DeSantis’s remarks were uncontroversial, which means he passed the Trump test by not saying anything overtly crazy, stupid or racist right away.

But the culture war bullshit resurfaced quickly. First, DeSantis warned that Florida is a “Second Amendment state” and said that people who visit the devastated coastal islands by boat for purposes of looting would get a nasty surprise. Anyone who ransacks wrecked homes to steal things (as opposed to trying to survive by scavenging for food and water, etc.), should be punished. No one seriously disagrees with that.

However, I’m skeptical that hordes of boat-borne thieves are descending on the affected areas to steal stuff, and I highly doubt it’s such an urgent problem the governor needed to address it on camera. I’m not saying boat-borne looting could never happen — this is Florida, after all, where someone once carved “TRUMP” on a manatee’s back, so depraved assholes definitely have access to boats (see also: boat parades!). But nautical wreckage looting isn’t really a thing.

You know what else isn’t a thing? The government making white people go to the back of the line while handing out federal hurricane relief. Definitely not happening, but that didn’t stop DeSantis’s former press secretary/Twitter troll and current campaign “rapid response” director/Twitter troll Christina Pushaw from lying about what Vice President Harris said in a recent DNC organization interview:

Culture War in the Ruins 1

This is a barefaced lie — Harris was asked a complex question about global warming and gave a multi-part response that touched on the Florida recovery efforts only briefly. She definitely did not say FEMA relief should be a reparations program like these troglodytes are claiming. Here’s a clip of the interview; the relevant discussions starts at the 4:23 mark.

Fox News and other con-media outlets and influencers jumped all over the bogus “controversy,” and DeSantis’s odious wife amplified one of the worst of them while shilling for relief donations. So did Florida’s attorney general, who allows corporate looters to ravage the state unabated.

These really are despicable people. I believed them the first time they told me that, and no amount of disaster-porn flexing will change their spots.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Honus

      “haven’t heard a Beltway hack call DeSantis “presidential” for his handling of the hurricane recovery efforts so far“

      seems I read exactly that this morning but I can’t find exactly where at the moment.  Something about DeSantis being presidential knowing how to appear dignified and serious in his response to to hurricane relief.

    3. 3.

      Cameron

      There is no bottom for these creatures’ depravity.  There is only the Void.  And P’shaw didn’t come up with that on her own – that’s pretty obviously a group effort.

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      OT, but for fuck’s sake. NYT Opinion front page, big headline: “THE SUPREME COURT IS BROKEN. WHERE’S BIDEN?”

      Oh, for fuck’s sake. for fuck’s sake for fuck’s sake

      HER E-MAILS, you fucking fuckwits.

    5. 5.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The Right has been very effective at convincing a large swath of Americans that taking ANY measures to ensure that Black/Brown communities don’t get overlooked in any sort of govt assistance (as we know happens pretty much EVERY time) is the Real/Reverse Racism™.  I don’t even know if “convincing” is even the right term because they don’t even really need to sell this myth that is already widely believed by much of the American public and already was so, going back to Slavery.  You can literally read Slave Owners pushing this Oh-The-Govt-Is-Always-Putting-These-Blacks-Before-Us bullshit in Thavolia Glymph’s excellent book Out Of The House of Bondage.  It is part of the mythos of the American psyche at this point, and is probably one of the first examples of the fact that in America if enough White People believe something, it becomes the assumed truth no matter how inaccurate it is.

