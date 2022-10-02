In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about talking about films.

I’m teaching my undergrad film course right now, and in it (of course) I teach them some technical stuff about films, but without turning it into a Film Studies class. My students are busy with classes and jobs and families and stress of all kinds, and part of why I invented this class was to get them talking about movies. I think we all remember a time in the past, or maybe the present, when you saw films and had vigorous discussions with friends, or maybe even family.

So let’s hear about that. What films really got your argument/discussion juices flowing? Where were you? When were you?

But before we start, here’s a preview of next week.

Okay, back to talking about talking about films.