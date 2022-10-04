Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

October Surprises

Optional soundtrack for this open thread:

I got up unreasonably early this morning, and catching up on Twitter today was like that time Steve Schmidt got fed up with Meghan McCain and opened up an entire tea emporium overnight. First, I wondered why Nancy Sinatra was trending on Twitter. Oh.

In other news, Dr. Oz killed hundreds of dogs in scientific experiments, including an entire litter of puppies. For real. This country was more pissed off about a football player abusing and killing dogs than other football players abusing and killing human beings. I kind of get that — dogs are generally better than people, but damn. Now Mitt Romney knows what it’s like to be George W. Bush — eclipsed by an even more horrifying villain.

Okay, another October surprise: one of Herschel Walker’s ex-girlfriends surfaced with receipts showing that Walker paid for her abortion in 2009 and even sent her a get well card, which is an unexpectedly thoughtful gesture from a walking CTE billboard. Georgia voter Eponymous Eponymouson still isn’t sure what to do with that information:

The serial domestic abuser/get well card sender is toast, so we better cheer for the puppy-killing snake oil-salesman instead if we hope to take the senate — got it. But wait:

So that happened. And then Walker’s (acknowledged) son must’ve got a sneak-peek at the will or something…

Puss in Boots STOCKPILE

The fuck? Walker the Younger, would-be influencer for profit who has inexplicably failed to catch on, is a huge Trump and DeSantis fan, by the way, so the family values crap applies to his own personal situation only. Oh well, Dems in disarray, good news for John McCain, etc.

Open thread.

PS: Just heard that Loretta Lynn is dead at 90, and I feel like a lost another grandma, damn it. Rest in peace, coal-miner’s daughter.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    91Comments

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I was just thinking those boots– shiny, shiny clean, as someone pointed out on twitter– haven’t gotten nearly enough attention. Brava again, BC!

      and RIP Loretta Lynn. I can’t believe Portland, Oregon came out almost twenty years ago, I would’ve guessed less than ten. She was willing to try something new at 70 plus, when she could have easily rested on her laurels

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cameron

      …and, of course, to complement the spotless boots, any governor who wants to show his deep and abiding concern for the welfare of his stricken constituents would wear….reelection campaign gear.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kropacetic

      Surely he was just about to get in the muck and do hard physical labor for constituents…any moment now…

      A smarter man, or at least one with a modicum of awareness of how others may perceive him, would have chosen boots that didn’t make their clean state so abundantly obvious.

      Edited to switcheroo

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      That’s about as good a look as Jared’s armored vest over the blazer ensemble.

      Ron thinks mom jeans make him relatable; fleece vest over engineer’s blue dress shirt is just a bonus. Boots do not compute.

      Dude hasn’t missed many buffet lines.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      New Deal democrat

      Lean back and enjoy the relaxation vice of your choice after you listen to Christian Walker’s video this morning:

      https://twitter.com/ChristianWalk1r/status/1577284445367042049?cxt=HHwWgoDQvZT20eMrAAAA

      Oh, my.

      It’s clear that his past vituperation against fathers who abandon their families has been aimed directly at his own father.

      In normal times, this would absolutely kill Hershel Walker’s candidacy. Unfortunately, we are not in normal times.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @New Deal democrat: Warnock already had what was, again, in normal times, a decent lead. Maybe this will stop some R-leaning tote-baggers from, as the pundits put it, going home. Or a few who were gonna close their eyes and think of tax cuts to stay home in the Normie sense.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Loretta Lynn has died at 90. RIP.

      EDIT: Others beat me to it. I noticed that, because I did my usual thing of “Comment first, read thread later.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I listened to a Bulwark (home of the Never Trumpers) podcast about a WI focus group of Republicans who were trump>Biden voters. They really, really did not like Ron Johnson, though I don’t think any of them really mentioned 1/6. Maybe this will sink in with some of those marginal R voters

      Heartland Signal @HeartlandSignal
      Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) this morning at the Milwaukee Rotary Club: “To call what happened on Jan. 6 an ‘armed insurrection,’ I just think it’s inaccurate.”
      Now, some of the protestors did teach us all how you can use flag poles, that kind of stuff.”

      How to use flagpoles and stuff as weapons, against cops.
      I watched the clip to see if he was playing it for, or got, laughs. He’s dead serious.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      Is DeSantis trying to find clothes that look terrible on him? Is this whole dressing-blue-collar thing that Fetterman is doing catching on as cosplay? Good Lord. Wear whatever you want, but it’s such a cheap semiotic stunt. Blaaaaaaah.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      geg6

      I really, really, really dislike country music.  But RIP Loretta.  You were a tough broad in a tough business and you kicked ass.  Good for you.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      Oh, and as for Herschel Walker….. I am skeptical that this moves the needle much. The people who are really in the tank for him are not going to change their minds because of facts. I see evangelicals dismiss blatant hypocrisy all the time, “we all make mistakes”, whatever. Liberals see it as a disqualifier but conservatives don’t.

      Then again, the needle doesn’t have to move very much. We’ll see.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Halteclere

      I’ve never seen white muck boots. WFT? And everyone else has their pants down over the tops of their normal work boots, so it isn’t like there is water wading to be done!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      geg6

      @Suzanne:

      If he’s trying to channel the blue collar Fetterman vibe, he’s doing it wrong.  Never, never emphasize the spare tire and for gawd’s sake, do not sport spotless white rubber boots.  He looks like a very chubby girl with a bad haircut.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I don’t get why would Walker abortion antics would hurt him with Republican voters. I would expect they would be saying shit like “Well this is why Demoncrats are so dangerous if a fine young fellow like Walker gets trapped into the abortion on demand lifestyle.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      geg6

      Speaking of people who were sporting bad looks yesterday, anybody see the Putin photo op with a bunch of his minions where they were all “go team” like a high school football team before the game starts?  All the minions were about 6-8 inches taller and it was just ludicrous.  I laughed like a hyena.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      That DeSantis picture, I didn’t even know they made white boots for men outside something like clean room work.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Halteclere:

      Hate to be sexist but white rubber boots scream elementary school girl boots to me because those look exactly like rain boots some of the girls I went to elementary school wore, when it was actually wet out.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      LeftCoastYankee

      Those boots have major “Dukakis Tank Helmet” vibe.

      Every article about Gator Goering should have that picture.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ruckus

      @Cacti:

      Said slaughterhouse workers don’t wear them to press conferences though.

      Pictures I’ve seen also don’t show them looking like they just ate an entire pig.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m guessing he didn’t want to get his expensive shoes wet, and expected to be wading through puddles. If he had more of a sense of humor about himself, I might react differently. But as far as I can tell, he has no sense of humor about anything

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Cacti: yes, something were you need to be clean at all times, not for wading threw the mud.  More to the point someone on DeSantis staff had to go threw a bit of effort to find them.

      Like others have said, this has a Jared vibe to it.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      Remember when DeSantis chastised the kids at that school for wearing masks because he thought they looked stupid…

      Those kids should tweet out a picture of themselves wearing white boots.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ruckus

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I always wonder about public individuals that have absolute zero concept of actual humans and act like they’ve never seen one. Especially in a mirror. Of course he may not have a mirror reflection at all…….

      Reply
    45. 45.

      raven

      And you don’t know shit about Loretta either

       

      Well goodbye tubs and clothes lines goodbye pots and pansI’m a gonna take a greyhound bus as further as I canI ain’t a gonna wash no windows and I ain’t a gonna scrub no floorsAnd when you realize I’m gone I’m a gonna hear you roarAnd you’ll say hey Loretta I love you more than my Irish Setter

      Reply
    47. 47.

      catclub

      @Halteclere: ​
       

      I’ve never seen white muck boots.

      I suspect you have never been to St Bernard Parish in Louisiana.
      They are practically the uniform. I would compare them to the white plastic handled knives in restaurants. Cheap, ugly and effective.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Mike in NC

      Saw a video clip of Trump frolicking with his pervert buddy Jeff Epstein last night, when he (Fat Bastard) was maybe in his 40s or 50s. At no point in his miserable life was The Donald anything but creepy looking and disgusting. The ridiculous thing on top of his head was especially weird. Every single asshole he has promoted for office needs to be shot down in flames, never to be heard from again.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Hoodie

      @LeftCoastYankee: That was my initial thought.  He did something similar with his Limecat helmet in that “Top Gun” campaign ad.  Notice that he and the wife had sparkling clean matching white boots, look like they’re right out of the box.   No one else around him seems to be wearing similar footwear, gives the impression he’s heading out to go oystering or clean up a mess of flounder.  You’d think his image people could have at least scored some camo.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Geminid

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: The Walker stories may not hurt him with most Republican voters, but they could with Independents. And some Republicans might no longer be willing to overlook his checkered past. That and his mental clarity have been his weak points all along and these events have put them front and center.

      Walker has consistently polled behind Kemp and I think that disparity will increase. Ticket splitting has lessened in today’s polarized environment, but it will be a factor in Georgia on November 8. Senator Warnock may win by a comfortable margin even if the Kemp/Abrams race is close.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Paul in KY

      @Kropacetic: I go to alot of festivals and other outdoor things where those kinds of footwear are common when conditions are rainy/muddy. I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen a pair of white ones….white ones…now why do you think he’d have on white boots….

      Racist dogwhistles aside, they look stupid.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ajabu

      When I look at the picture I just assumed that Betty C. had worked her Photoshop magic. It never occurred to me that a man would ever dress that’s fucking ridiculous! Not even that clown…

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Kropacetic

      @Paul in KY: I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen a pair of white ones….white ones…now why do you think he’d have on white boots….

      A couple years ago I noticed a lot of the Trumpier people in my sphere getting great oversized white pickup trucks.

      White…power?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Suzanne

      @geg6:

      If he’s trying to channel the blue collar Fetterman vibe, he’s doing it wrong.  Never, never emphasize the spare tire 

      For serious. I don’t like fat-shaming, but I will totally clothes-shame. He looks ridiculous.

      Also, one thing that I want to note…..the internet informs me that blue-collar dudes believe they are more fit than white-collar dudes because they do physical real-man labor and lift heavy objects. I have….not found that to be the case.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Kropacetic

      @Hoodie:He did something similar with his Limecat helmet in that “Top Gun” campaign ad.

      He’s going to look ridiculous on camera so often, his opponents will be viewed as petty for pointing it out.  Genius political strategerizing.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      SFAW

      @SiubhanDuinne: ​
       

      I noticed that, because I did my usual thing of “Comment first, read thread later.”

      I do that, too, at times. Although my version is a macro (or whatever the kids call it these days) which jumps me immediately to ANY comment by you, kiddo.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: I’ve seen some very shocking assertions about the number of deaths in Lee County. If they are true, I think it’s too many to hide for very much longer.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      scav

      More like majorette boots, although why a flashing image of a Japanese policeman directing traffic whizzed by I’ll never know . . .

      Reply
    81. 81.

      rikyrah

      Olivia Julianna  (@0liviajulianna) tweeted at 3:00 PM on Mon, Oct 03, 2022:
      Earlier this year I attended a social security hearing. It was chilling. I watched first hand how Rick Scott, Mitt Romney, and Lindsey Graham talked so casually about stripping away peoples means of living. We must ensure they don’t have the chance. #ProtectOurSocialSecurity https://t.co/h0NNVfpjNh
      (https://twitter.com/0liviajulianna/status/1577025704897585152?t=To13vDZVOd8IZwPLJLTWNQ&s=03)

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I observe, in general, a higher level of physical fitness and strength in the “professional class” men I know relative to blue-collar dudes. Probably because they work out more?

      This has been a thing I’ve observed since coming to PA. In AZ, there are gyms and various/sundry exercise studios at almost every major intersection. Here in PGH, they’re much fewer and further between, and they aren’t as amenitized. I also have had to find some new go-to small talk topics. In AZ, if I was meeting someone and trying to find something easy and inoffensive to talk about, I could always count on talking about what they do for physical exercise. I have tried that a few times here, and people tell me they don’t do anything, have never gone to a workout class, nothing.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      WaterGirl

      @oatler: So he’s chunky.  That description might fit half the people on this blog.  It’s petty to pick on him for that.  Especially since he’s so evil that there are a hundred other things to drag on him about.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      rikyrah

      Not suspicious at all…..

       

      uh huh

       

      Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) tweeted at 8:12 PM on Mon, Oct 03, 2022:
      LAPD officer Houston Tipping died after a training exercise during which he was beaten & slammed to the ground by other cops. Now his lawyer says at the time he died he was investigating a gang rape by 4 cops, at least one of whom was part of the exercise. https://t.co/hah4hztyx2
      (https://twitter.com/DrRJKavanagh/status/1577104442444238848?t=0-hR9y2ZBhz6dessQngpwg&s=03)

      Reply
    88. 88.

      rikyrah

      They should be charged with trafficking

       

      Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) tweeted at 6:56 AM on Mon, Oct 03, 2022:
      NEW this morning, another bus of about 50 migrants – men, women and children who told me they were from Venezuela – arrived outside of the Vice President’s residence in Washington DC. They were then sorted into groups based on needs, by volunteers who met the bus. @NBCNews https://t.co/ichua2PhYP
      (https://twitter.com/GaryGrumbach/status/1576904038280749056?t=ogMzyGQzp3L6uQOyp4ehfw&s=03)

      Reply
    89. 89.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SFAW:

      Although my version is a macro (or whatever the kids call it these days) which jumps me immediately to ANY comment by you, kiddo.

      Ha! Maybe WaterGirl could work something like that up for all of us — a kind of Anti-Pie Filter Interactive Thingamadingle.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      geg6

      @Suzanne:

      I’m certainly not going to say that Yinzers have svelte physiques.  However, I think a lot of people around here exercise differently than they do in AZ.  I know almost no one who goes to a commercial gym except the local boxers and those 20 yos who frequent Planet Fitness.  I do, however, know an awful lot of people who belong to the local Y or who have equipment at home.  Many also run or walk, especially in local state parks (we have two plus a county one just here in BC, plus many municipal ones).  Some cycle, but it’s tough to do that year round.  Private gyms have never been much of a thing around here.

      Reply

