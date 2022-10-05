We have 5 candidates on our list who are not yet at $3,500:

Eric Sorenson (IL-17)

Tony Vargas (NE-02)

Yadira Caraveo (CO-08)

Susie Lee (NV-03)

Emilia Sykes (OH-13)

I’m hoping we can get them there today!

Heres’ the tentative plan:

get the 5 remaining candidates to $3,500 un-pause all 13 candidate on the list leave the link to the thermometer up in the sidebar (no thermometer, but a link under Targeted Fundraising) start promoting in posts: Election Protection in Key States revisit the Purple House list as soon as the Q3 fundraising figures come out

In round numbers:

Eric Sorenson needs $100

Yadira Caraveo $125

Tony Vargas needs $225

Susie Lee needs $1,000

Emilia Sykes needs $1,300

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 5 ways.

At Post Time

These 6 have reached at least $4,500 each, so they are currently paused on the list.

*Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

*Sharice Davids (KS-03)

*Gabe Vasquez (NM-02)

*Elaine Luria (VA-02)

*Susan Wild (PA-07)

*Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03)

These have reached at least $3,500 each, so they are currently paused on the list.

*Mercedes Krause (NV-02)

*Josh Riley (NY-19)

Current Recipients

Eric Sorenson (IL-17)

Tony Vargas (NE-02)

Yadira Caraveo (CO-08)

Susie Lee (NV-03)

Emilia Sykes (OH-13)

Up for Consideration As Soon As Fundraising Figures are Released

Mary Peltola (AK-01)

Greg Landsman (OH-01)

Winnable House Races Purple Districts

If you want to learn more about the folks on the list, click on the Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 tag up top and check out some of the other posts in this series.

Here’s where we’re at right now:

Reminder: our next thermometer will be Election Protection in Key States, which will be a series like this one. Only we’ll be rolling out key races that have a huge impact on election protections, like Secretary of State, Attorney General, Governor, and possibly pivotal judges on state Supreme Courts.

All of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall (so far) are in the sidebar, and also at the link below. I have a link to each one in the sidebar now. The link doesn’t show the thermometer itself, but it takes you to it. I thought it might be easier to remember what all the options are if they are listed.

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

Totally open thread!