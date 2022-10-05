Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Everybody saw this coming.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 / Winnable House Races in Purple Districts ($2,750 To Go)

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts ($2,750 To Go)

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

We have 5 candidates on our list who are not yet at $3,500:

Eric Sorenson  (IL-17)
Tony Vargas  (NE-02)
Yadira Caraveo  (CO-08)
Susie Lee  (NV-03)
Emilia Sykes  (OH-13)

I’m hoping we can get them there today!

Heres’ the tentative plan:

  1.  get the 5 remaining candidates to $3,500
  2.   un-pause all 13 candidate on the list
  3.  leave the link to the thermometer up in the sidebar (no thermometer, but a link under Targeted Fundraising)
  4.  start promoting in posts: Election Protection in Key States
  5.  revisit the Purple House list as soon as the Q3 fundraising figures come out

In round numbers:

Eric Sorenson needs $100
Yadira Caraveo $125
Tony Vargas needs $225
Susie Lee needs $1,000
Emilia Sykes needs $1,300

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 5 ways.  

At Post Time

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts ($3,500 Each?)

These 6 have reached at least $4,500 each, so they are currently paused on the list.

*Marcy Kaptur  (OH-09)
*Sharice Davids  (KS-03)
*Gabe Vasquez  (NM-02)
*Elaine Luria  (VA-02)
*Susan Wild (PA-07)
*Marie Gluesenkamp Perez  (WA-03)

These have reached at least $3,500 each, so they are currently paused on the list.

*Mercedes Krause  (NV-02)
*Josh Riley  (NY-19)

Current Recipients

Eric Sorenson  (IL-17)
Tony Vargas  (NE-02)
Yadira Caraveo  (CO-08)
Susie Lee  (NV-03)
Emilia Sykes  (OH-13)

Up for Consideration As Soon As Fundraising Figures are Released

Mary Peltola  (AK-01)
Greg Landsman  (OH-01)

 Winnable House Races Purple Districts

If you want to learn more about the folks on the list, click on the Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 tag up top and check out some of the other posts in this series.

Here’s where we’re at right now:

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (OH-01?) 1

Reminder:  our next thermometer will be Election Protection in Key States, which will be a series like this one.  Only we’ll be rolling out key races that have a huge impact on election protections, like Secretary of State, Attorney General, Governor, and possibly pivotal judges on state Supreme Courts.

All of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall (so far) are in the sidebar, and also at the link below.  I have a link to each one in the sidebar now.  The link doesn’t show the thermometer itself, but it takes you to it.  I thought it might be easier to remember what all the options are if they are listed.

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

Totally open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dorothy A. Winsor

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.