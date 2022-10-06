Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sanibel: What Do You Do When You May Have Lost Everything?

Auto Draft 66What do you do when you may have lost everything?

You grieve the loss, you pick yourself up, you put one foot in front of the other, you try to get back on solid ground, and you try to help the people around you.  And sometimes all of those things have to happen at the same time.

That’s what Jennifer is trying to do right now.

You may know her as J. on Balloon Juice.  Or you may know her from her former blog J-TWO-O.  Or you may know her as the author of the Sanibel Island Mystery series because you give one of her mysteries to your sister every year for her birthday.  I know her from all three.

My name is J. (short for Jennifer) and I have been reading Balloon-Juice since 2007. Some of you may know me from the comments, though I don’t comment often, or from my former blog, J-TWO-O.

As some of you may also know, my husband, two cats, and I live(d) on Sanibel Island, Florida, having officially moved there a couple of years ago. And we had a spot of weather there last week.

We had planned on riding out the storm, but when things took a literal turn for the worst last Tuesday, we evacuated, taking the cats, their litterbox and some toys, two carry-on bags, a cooler of food and drink for the road, and a Dustbuster and lint roller. (Did I mention I’m OCD?)

We thought the storm wouldn’t be so bad and that we would be back on Sanibel that weekend. Silly us.

Because of our late decision to evacuate, we couldn’t find a hotel room within hundreds of miles of Sanibel. And I was beginning to panic when I reached a cousin with an empty home in Boca who allowed us to stay there for a few days. (Her husband has asthma, so she was nervous about the cats and didn’t want us to stay long.)

It took us five hours to get there in pouring rain and wind with two howling felines, but we made it. Though the weather was pretty nasty there too.

This Saturday, we decamped to a friend’s empty vacation home north of Tampa, where we are busy looking for a long-term rental within a couple of hours of Sanibel, so when we are allowed/able to go to the island we can check on our home.

For those who have watched the news, you know that Sanibel took a direct hit from Ian and that there was a significant storm surge, knocking out power and the bridge to the island, flooding homes and businesses, and leaving residents stranded and literally in the dark. In fact, all of Lee County was without power and water until this week.

To say that things are bad on Sanibel is an understatement.

Per the City, 80 percent of structures are unsafe. Lives and livelihoods are ruined. And not just on Sanibel but in surrounding areas too. The other day I read Hurricane Ian was the worst natural disaster to hit Florida possibly ever. (The worst man-made disaster to hit Florida? It’s a toss-up between Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, and Matt Gaetz. But I digress.)

A neighbor who weathered the storm took a photo of our house before she was evacuated on Thursday. It was still standing. And from the aerial photos I’ve seen, we still have a roof. A miracle. But as our house is older and not on stilts/raised, we most certainly have significant water damage. And all of our belongs and personal possessions are there, except for the few things we brought with us.

We have hurricane and wind insurance but not flood, having decided not to renew it as our house had survived multiple deluges with nary a puddle. (We completely renovated it in 2019-2020, installing impact windows and doors, new floors, and a new roof.) In retrospect, it was a bad decision. But can’t do anything about it now. And while we don’t know the condition of our house, we are luckier than most. Still.

So why am I telling you all of this? Because I’m raising money to help my less fortunate friends and neighbors and fellow business owners—and myself a little bit—and hoping my fellow Balloon-Juicers might help me with my efforts.

While of course you can contribute money directly to organizations like World Central Kitchen, by purchasing one of my books or my 2023 Sanibel Island Mysteries calendar, you will be helping both me AND those affected by Hurricane Ian as I will be donating half of the money I receive from book and calendar sales in the month of October to organizations, people, and businesses on and around Sanibel. (FYI I make between $2 and $4/book and just under $2/calendar, more if you use the referral/hot link, so I will not be getting rich off of this and will be dealing with tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars of unexpected and unplanned for expenses the next year.)

Lest you worry this is a grift, I will share with you the amount raised and where it’s going in November.

Thanks in advance for your help.

J. / Jennifer

🐠

I asked J. if she could include some photos, and she graciously agreed, though I am sure it’s bittersweet at best, and heartbreaking at worst, for her to see the images of life BEFORE.

This is a display of J.’s books at MacIntosh Books on Sanibel, where she typically held her book launches and book signings.

The store is still standing, mostly, but there is likely water damage.   Jennifer very recently held a promotion/fundraiser for the store on her Sanibel Island Mysteries Facebook page — and will be doing more to help the owner as well as other small business owners on Sanibel.

This is/was Jennifer’s beautiful red couch and coffee table, promoting her most recent Sanibel Island Mystery – The Crisis Before Christmas.

I suggested a GoFundMe, but Jennifer’s answer was a hard no.  She would rather have people buy her books and her Sanibel Island calendar.  She hopes that we can encourage others to buy them, too.  J. said that is better for her in the long run.

I am only guessing here, but I think that’s because J.’s books have sold really well, but nearly all of the sales were on Sanibel, and I think it’s fair to say that no one will be buying books on Sanibel for the foreseeable future.  So if her book sales crash, too, that will be one more leg of the stool of her life that will come crashing down.

A photo from simpler times.  Happier times.

To borrow a phrase from TaMara, if anyone wants to take this opportunity to shrug and say that’s what you get for buying a house in Sanibel, or to assign blame in any way in this thread, I will cut you.  If those are your sentiments, then please keep them out of this thread.

🐠

One last thing.  As recently as this morning, J. thought she and her husband were going to be able to reach Sanibel by boat so they could see their house – as heart-wrenching as that will be – to assess the damage.  They just got word that the Coast Guard has just shut down the marina to private traffic, so they are clearly stuck in hellish uncertainty for awhile longer.

Jennifer in happier times.

So this is J.’s story, and there are thousands of people on Sanibel Island who need help, too.  J. will be donating half of her share of the profits from book and calendar sales to organizations helping others in Sanibel, and in November, she will share with us the amount raised and where it’s going.

Thousands of people having the worst days/weeks/months of their lives.  Wishing J. and her husband, and everyone hit by Ian, all the best.

    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      To borrow a phrase from TaMara, if anyone wants to take this opportunity to shrug and say that’s what you get for buying a house in Sanibel, or to assign blame in any way in this thread, I will cut you.

      And after WaterGirl cuts you, I’ll feed your bloody carcass to the goddamn gators!

      But seriously folks, I know Jennifer in real life — we worked on a hell project together years back. She’s good people. A damn fine writer too!

    6. 6.

      J.

      @WaterGirl: Thanks so much for allowing me to get the word out!

      There are so many worthy causes helping people and nature on Sanibel — CHR, FISH, SCCF, CROW — and so many wonderful small businesses. I will be giving them all money regardless of how many of you buy my books and calendar. But it would be great to raise a bit more.

    9. 9.

      Bupalos

      Is a marina neccessary? We managed to traverse about 40 miles of that part of the gulf in two canoes fashioned together with 2×4’s into an island craft, with a little electric trolling motor. Had a wonderful time at Cayo Costa state park, which I understand was smacked dead-on as well.

      Anyway, we’ll be buying a couple books to gift to an older couple that wintered on Sanibel…they sold their place 2 years ago as I understand it.  I know she’s going to love it.

    12. 12.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      So sorry to hear this.  I think everyone should buy these books, because they depict a world that is gone and therefore are a valuable record of what was.

      I’m going to buy all of them.

    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @C Stars@Bupalos:

      I got the #1 book in the series for my sister four years ago, and she insists that I continue in order.  Every year she gets the next one in the series for her birthday.

      I had already ordered the one for her Oct. 17 birthday, but I may just order the rest this week and she can open one a year going forward. :-)

      Oh, and in case you didn’t catch it, J. gets a bigger cut of the sale price if you order books from this link: purchasing one of my books rather than Amazon.

      Amazon purchases are still fine, of course, but if you are wanting to contribute the most to the cause, I think that link is the best way to do that.

      edit: corrected to say “never mind”.

    18. 18.

      C Stars

      @WaterGirl: Oh, I see, Shell of a Problem is the first, right?

       

      I almost never order from amazon, after all the stories about people dying in amazon warehouses. Much rather order directly when possible.

    19. 19.

      Bupalos

      @WaterGirl: When I click through from Shovel and Pail, it actually takes me to amazon!

      But I guess going from that link means it gets the amazon referral in addition.

    21. 21.

      J.

      @C Stars: It’s a series, so I suggest you start with Book 1, A SHELL OF A PROBLEM. But I wrote the books so that each also works on its own. So pick your starting point. 😊

    22. 22.

      pat

      I’m trying to fire up my Nook and if I can, and if they are available, I will download them for my upcoming flight to Europe.  No time to get the hard copies before we leave.

    30. 30.

      pat

      @J.:

      That’s too bad.  I don’t usually order from Amazon.

      I have a local bookstore (not B&N) where I order most of my books.  Not sure where they get them, maybe Amazon?

    31. 31.

      raven

      Our friends just came through on their way back to Cape Coral. The reports from their neighbors is that most of the post- Andrew code houses did ok and that included theirs. It also probably helps that there is a mile of mangrove between the river and their house. I bought them a chainsaw at Harbor Freight and they are hoping for the best.

    33. 33.

      Tenar Arha

      Hey everyone, anyone recommended https://bookshop.org yet?

      I recommend this website to people bc it supports independent bookstores thru a distribution network. So basically, if you use this link to order these Sanibel Island Mysteries, you’ll also be able to support the bookstore Macintosh Books on Sanibel Island. It’s going to get mailed from a central warehouse, so it’s just cash in their bank account wo them having to ship anything at all

      NB DON’T forget to select the right store if you’ve used this Bookshop.org previously  ;)

      @J.: My thoughts are with you, bc I’m imagining the liminal information space doesn’t help. Best of luck on the fundraising.

    34. 34.

      J.

      @pat: They get books from Ingram. They print and deliver books to bookstores and libraries — and are owned by a family of politically active conservative Republicans.

      Btw, you can ask B&N and any bookstore or library to carry my books. It’s easy for them to order.

    39. 39.

      LeftCoastYankee

      I got the first one from Amazon, and look forward to reading it.

      Best wishes with your house, and hope you get to see it soon.  There is something worse about the uncertainty, since it makes it harder to come up with a plan.

    41. 41.

      MazeDancer

      Is there someone who would like a book to whom I could gift it?

      I have some digital credits at Amazon, so we would all benefit.

      You can email at the PostCards website. Just click on my nym.

      Back in my fan days, we used to gift albums to people who needed them to boost sales. Seems like we could do that here.

    42. 42.

      Tenar Arha

      @J.: eep, is it an affiliate link. Hopefully this isn’t a 🤦🏻‍♀️  moment. I just ordered your first in the series plus a book I’ve been meaning to pre-order to figure out what to write in my explanation.  

    43. 43.

      J.

      PLEASE DO NOT SEND ME MONEY VIA PAYPAL OR OTHER MEANS. I appreciate it but I feel funny about it and you may be sending money to someone not me as none of you have my PayPal or Venmo credentials. Someone named Peter just tried to send me money via PayPal. Please cancel it, Peter. I cannot accept the payment.

    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @J.:

      Btw, you can ask B&N and any bookstore or library to carry my books. It’s easy for them to order.

      What if we ALL ask our local libraries to carry these books?

      How much time would it take each of us to do that?  10 minutes?

    49. 49.

      Kevin

      Best of luck with getting back to see your house. I hope it’s mostly recoverable. I’m from the Midwest and have no idea beyond what the news provides about the hurricane recovery process. Off to check out the books!

    51. 51.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Tenar Arha:

      The author links to that site from her Facebook page.  I was looking for an amazon alternative.  They have all nine.  Just ordered all nine.

