Because of Course He Fucking Did

This fucking guy:

Elon Musk spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin before tweeting a proposal to end the war in Ukraine that would have seen territory permanently ceded to Russia, it has been claimed.

In a mailout sent to Eurasia Group subscribers, Ian Bremmer wrote that Tesla CEO Musk told him that Putin was “prepared to negotiate,” but only if Crimea remained Russian, if Ukraine accepted a form of permanent neutrality, and Ukraine recognised Russia’s annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Hey, Putin’s willing to negotiate “peace” if he gets to keep everything he stole and pays no consequences for his genocide.

Speaking of Quislings:

Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

For Gabbard, the announcement is the culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party. It’s now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution,” Gabbard said in a video posted to social media. The announcement was made on the first episode of her new podcast, “The Tulsi Gabbard Show.”

Good riddance. And man did Harris have this nutter nailed.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution,

      I think I just made Wingnut Bingo. I will have to deduct one style point for failing to use “Democrat Party”.

      Also, just about the only dictator or authoritarianist that Elon Musk hasn’t sucked up to are the Saudis (that I know of anyway). So, he’s consistent anyway.

      Isn’t Musky the Mouth-Organ single since his latest waif/wife qualified for her Probably Worth It pay-off?

      Hey, Tulsi, since you’ll apparently do and say anything for The Cause*, how about birthing a House of Musk-Gabbard to really concentrate the solipsism in one pestilential brew?

       

      * The Cause being Tulsi’s long term bank-balance.

      A global cabal of billionaires and their eager handmaidens, just like the worst Bond film ever. Time to bring back the FDR/Truman/Eisenhower tax rates.

      (And yes, Musk and Putin are the world’s two richest men, dividing the spoils between them. Not even a Bond film would have a scenario this absurd.)

      Hillary also nailed Gabbard on her suspicions of being quite “Russia-curious” (my term for it). Gabbard was such an obvious Manchurian candidate that I’m shocked anyone was duped.

      @Baud:

      I think a lot of us here had Tulsi’s number well before 2020.

      My question is, why would anyone outside of Hawai’i have paid much attention to her well before 2020?

      What’s the threshold for a CEO to jeopardize his company’s US defense contracts because he’s buddying around with America’s enemies? I don’t give a shit about him running Tesla into the ground – it doesn’t seem to be doing any useful innovation anymore anyway.

      He needs to be forced from SpaceX, though. I wonder how bad it will have to become and if anyone has the power to actually make it happen, other than the US government canceling/not renewing contracts.

      @Mowgli:

      Gabbard was such an obvious Manchurian candidate that I’m shocked anyone was duped.

      I don’t know that anyone was fooled. You could probably use Gabbard’s support in the primaries as a good proxy for the number of tankies in the Democratic party.

      @dmsilev: i might be wrong but I believe I read somewhere legit via Twitter that one of Saudi princes was involved in the Twitter sale. I think its the bin Talal(sorry I can’t keep track of all the Saudi princes) guy who Maria Bartiromo gushes over on Fox business.

      I would like to negotiate between Elon Musk and Twitter.  Twitters offers to let Musk out of the deal to buy Twitter at 56.20 a share if Musk agrees to purchase any and all sellers to Twitter stock at 104.20 a share.  Perfectly reasonable position, right?

      @Mowgli: As I recall, that was why she was picking on Hillary in particular – Hillary had made an oblique reference to, I think, a certain candidate being on Putin’s payroll or something and, what do you know, the shoe fit and Tulsi didn’t like the color!

      @Betty Cracker:

      Paywalled for me (I think I used up all my free Daily Beast articles last week when all those Herschel Walker stories were breaking). Can you or someone kindly summarise what Harris said?

      @cmorenc: I wonder if the criteria for a “dispute” might offer Musk some shelter.  Do sanctions count?  Because we’re not at war with Russia.

      As for Gabbard, it would be nice if the DNC decided to implement real criteria for debate participation in ’24, although I’m not holding my breath.

      @lowtechcyclist: She had a following, probably web based.  I recall a young long haired duuuuuude at the first Denver Women’s March after TFG’s election, proudly carrying his Tulsi for President sign.

      @sdhays: I’ve been asking myself a similar question about the Murdoch media properties for a long time. How badly does a corporation that is subject to government regulation (and/or a recipient of defense contracts) have to fuck over the host country before it’s reined in? I understand the First Amendment is a high hurdle, as it should be. But apparently our tolerance is limitless, and that could be what ultimately destroys us.

      @Baud: Gotta admit, the identities of DNC vice-chairs are pretty far down in the weeds AFAIAC, especially if there are several of them.  I can’t even tell you who the DNC chair is right now, let alone any of the lesser lights there.

      So needless to say, I probably missed whatever mini-controversies any of them were involved in, and I certainly don’t remember hearing about this one.

      Also in “Because of course he fucking did”, How Trump’s legal expenses consumed GOP donor money

      Donald Trump’s political operation has spent more money since he left office on lawyers representing the former president and a pair of nonprofits staffed by former Cabinet members than it has on Republican congressional campaigns, according to a review of financial filings.

      Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, has blitzed supporters in recent days with fundraising solicitations that focus on next month’s high-stakes contest for control of Congress. “It is IMPERATIVE that we win BIG in November,” blared an email last week.

      The group has contributed about $8.4 million so far directly to Republican campaigns and committees, while devoting $7 million to Trump’s lawyers and another $2 million to the nonprofits, which employ former members of his administration, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Legal fees are expected to climb, Trump advisers say, as he employs a growing retinue of lawyers to fend off federal, state and county-level investigations.
      Available filings, which disclose payments only through the end of August, show Save America sent its single biggest check in the last 20 months not to a Trump-backed candidate or to advertising aimed at swing-state voters. Instead, the $3-million payment went to a Florida law firm representing the former president in the Justice Department’s investigation of his handling of government documents at Mar-a-Lago and its probe of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, aimed at keeping Trump in power. Trump attorney Christopher Kise demanded the fee up front before he accepted the role.

      @SiubhanDuinne: Here you go:

      In a withering response to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s defense of characterizing former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s leadership as the “personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party,” Sen. Kamala Harris ran through a laundry list of Gabbard’s perceived offenses against both party and country, characterizing the Hawaii congresswoman as an opportunist who has cozied up to white nationalists, dictators, and perhaps most damningly, President Donald Trump.

      “I think that it’s unfortunate that we have someone on this stage that is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States, who during the Obama administration spent four years full time on Fox News criticizing President Obama,” Harris said, prompted to respond to Gabbard’s remarks. If anyone on the stage should be condemned as a poor reflection on the party, Harris continued, it should be Gabbard herself.

      “When Donald Trump was elected—not even sworn in—buddied up to Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Donald Trump in Trump Tower,” Harris said, before referring to Gabbard’s refusal to disavow her 2017 meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

      “What we need on the stage in November is someone who has the ability to win, and by that, we need someone on that stage who has the ability to go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump, and someone who has the ability to rebuild the Obama coalition and bring the party and the nation together.”

      I saw a tweet last night where Magic Grandpa from VT said D’s need to stop focusing their campaigns on abortion.  He must be afraid it’s a winning issue for us.

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’ve been asking myself a similar question about the Murdoch media properties for a long time. How badly does a corporation that is subject to government regulation (and/or a recipient of defense contracts) have to fuck over the host country before it’s reined in? I understand the First Amendment is a high hurdle, as it should be. But apparently our tolerance is limitless, and that could be what ultimately destroys us.

      Regulation of cable TV is pretty minimal.  Broadcast TV and radio stations had to “serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity” which was justified by their use of public airwaves.  (If any of that meaningfully survived the 1996 Communications Act, I’d be surprised.)  But cable TV doesn’t use the public airwaves, just the cables that the local cable companies put in the ground.  So there’s no similar basis for regulating cable TV channels.

      @cmorenc: I’d first like to see someone with legal experience in this case law, opine on this section’s reading:

      any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States

      I can already see ways to wiggle out because of how open the meaning of those terms could be — unless there are defined more closely elsewhere in the Code, or in legal findings?

      @StringOnAStick: Of course, Bernie is right up there with Dennis the Peasant in focusing on class to the exclusion of all else, so issues like abortion and racial discrimination aren’t that important to him.

      @cmorenc: ​What Musk did in speaking directly with Putin likely amounts to a clear violation of the Logan Act 18USC sec 953, which criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized American citizens with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States.

      I think that all depends on the legal definition of negotiation. I can easily see musk claiming he was just shooting the shit with putin about possible solutions to Russia’s little Ukraine problem.

      I want Tulsi Gabbard and Krystin (or however the fuck it’s spelled) Sinema to fall in love and get married and have a reality show on Fox, where Trump shows up once an episode and says sexist as shit things and Tulsi and KriStin giggle together and say “Oh YOU” and then then Sinema makes a McDonalds run for dinner.

      It could happen!!!!

      Tulsi: “What kind if a woman do you think I am?”

      Groucho: “Well, that’s been established, now we’re just haggling over the price.”

      @dmsilev:

      Dump attorney Christopher Kise demanded the fee up front before he accepted the role. 

      He’s a scumbag who takes on scumbag clients, but smart of him to demand payment up front.

