Sunday Morning Open Thread: Repubs Got Nuthin'

Sunday Morning Open Thread 3

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

 
… Except, of course, for the unyielding fealty of Our Media Betters, bought and paid for by the oligarchs of our current kakistocracy. Eventually, if we fight hard enough, that will cease to be sufficient!



Since it’s the weekend… for discussion purposes:

Increasingly, Democratic candidates are embracing the idea of reforming the court because it is popular among Democratic voters. This summer, the New York Times asked 11 of the state’s Democratic candidates for Congress if they supported expanding the court; all but one said yes. Last month, a Marquette Law School poll found that Americans are evenly split on the question of adding justices, with 51 percent in favor and 49 percent opposed. Nearly three-quarters of Democrats now support the idea, as do 51 percent of independents. Term limits are even more popular: A July poll found that more than two thirds of Americans—including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans—support them.

“When the Dobbs decision leaked, that was a watershed moment in letting us all know that the court is no longer an apolitical body,” says Kristine Kippins, deputy legal director for policy at Lambda Legal, which has helped secure major wins for LGBTQ rights at the Supreme Court, including the 2015 case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. In July, Lambda Legal joined three other LGBTQ legal rights groups in calling for Supreme Court expansion. This is a bold move because, as litigating groups, they risk angering the justices before whom they regularly bring cases. Their support is a signal that they have given up on this court…

And not without good reason…

    18Comments

    Bugboy

      Bugboy

      BIDEN, eating ice cream: “Our economy is strong as hell”

      I do think there’s a bit of “THE HOUSE IS ON FIRE,  AND SLEEPY JOE IS EATING ICE CREAM?!” sentimentality going on here, that Republican’ts think will resonate with the electorate.  And maybe it will?

      There is an enormous amount of stress out there, particularly with the degree conspiracy thinking has pervaded society.  We have a public mental health emergency here, and we can’t vote our way out of it.

      Reply
    NotMax

      NotMax

      A slew of recent comments across a variety of threads led me to ferret out a half-remembered long (46 minutes) listen.

      While a reflection of its time (as well as his own entrenched Victorian upbringing), the almost casually patronizing or condescending or culturally dismissive bits landing sourly on the contemporary ear, nonetheless (IMHO) suggest a full listen for the still relevant, still ongoing and still unresolved discussion of power versus glory and of the roles played in the political sphere both by acquisitiveness and by fear.

      Bertrand Russell’s 1950 Nobel acceptance speech, “What desires are politically important?”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      I do think it’s weird Republicans keep showcasing Biden at his most likeable – expressing love and concern for his son, eating ice cream like a normal person, totally unstressed – while thinking it somehow makes him look bad.

      It’s because they’re monsters, James.

      Hello to everyone’s bones!

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Bugboy:

      Clinton and Obama produced good economies after inheriting a GOP mess and a transition period that voters didn’t want to wade through.  Biden is on the same track. One hopes voters will learn someday.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      We shall soon see how far a 21st-century American party can get by appealing to the malice and spite of the worst people in its voter base.

      Did anyone see the Senate candidates’ debate between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes? The brief clips I saw showed Johnson getting laughed at by the audience, and then getting booed when he refused to say something nice about Barnes.

      I just had a chicken quesadilla from Taco Bell for dinner — yes, Taco Bell has come to Malaysia. The food was mediocre and the portions scant; I’ve had better Mexican fare in local food courts.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Amir Khalid

      @NotMax:

      Because it was my very first order, I got a free “dessert”. Who the hell thinks chocolate spread in a tortilla is an actual dessert?

      Reply
    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Amir Khalid:  In case anyone wants to watch it, there’s a video embed of the WI senate debate in this debate thread from Friday night.

      I don’t recommend watching the Warnock and Walker debate, as I found it very stressful.

      As for the debate between Evers and his opponent, I think his opponent might have a face that is more punchable than Tucker.  Of course, that’s probably because when the guy opens his mouth, it’s clear that he’s as smarmy as fuck.  Ugh.

      How can these people be running even with our great candidates in so many races?  I think polls are borked this year, based on faulty assumptions about who will vote, which in turn are based on conventional wisdom that comes from a world we no longer live in.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TriassicSands

      @Bugboy:

      I couldn’t understand the initial question, but is it ever a good idea for an American president to utter the words, “I’m not concerned about the country, I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Does that make sense?”  or anything to that effect? How many Americans can deal with subtlety?

      The problem is the American electorate, not exactly known for its ability to embrace nuance. In short, the American president should always express concern for the US and its people, even when everything is fine. In general, our electorate is poorly informed (yes, even on the left) and easily misled.

      I can hear the endlessly repeated soundbite. “I’m not concerned about the country….” If I had one wish for Biden, it would be that he would become a more careful speaker. However, that doesn’t seem any more likely than the US electorate suddenly becoming well informed and deeply engaged in politics.

      Reply

