

… Except, of course, for the unyielding fealty of Our Media Betters, bought and paid for by the oligarchs of our current kakistocracy. Eventually, if we fight hard enough, that will cease to be sufficient!

I do think it's weird Republicans keep showcasing Biden at his most likeable – expressing love and concern for his son, eating ice cream like a normal person, totally unstressed – while thinking it somehow makes him look bad. https://t.co/0RGZN5L16J — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 16, 2022





Since it’s the weekend… for discussion purposes:

you gotta read this. it's long (in a very good way) so I'll give you the weekend, but you gotta read it. https://t.co/5pNXNwyYOA — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 14, 2022

… Increasingly, Democratic candidates are embracing the idea of reforming the court because it is popular among Democratic voters. This summer, the New York Times asked 11 of the state’s Democratic candidates for Congress if they supported expanding the court; all but one said yes. Last month, a Marquette Law School poll found that Americans are evenly split on the question of adding justices, with 51 percent in favor and 49 percent opposed. Nearly three-quarters of Democrats now support the idea, as do 51 percent of independents. Term limits are even more popular: A July poll found that more than two thirds of Americans—including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans—support them. “When the Dobbs decision leaked, that was a watershed moment in letting us all know that the court is no longer an apolitical body,” says Kristine Kippins, deputy legal director for policy at Lambda Legal, which has helped secure major wins for LGBTQ rights at the Supreme Court, including the 2015 case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. In July, Lambda Legal joined three other LGBTQ legal rights groups in calling for Supreme Court expansion. This is a bold move because, as litigating groups, they risk angering the justices before whom they regularly bring cases. Their support is a signal that they have given up on this court…

In the last week, President Biden has said the Supreme Court is "more an advocacy group" than an even-handed body and former president Obama has said he's open to reforming the Court so and a couple weeks ago a poll found most Americans favor expansion so … things are moving. — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 15, 2022

And not without good reason…