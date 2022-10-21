Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Steve Bannon, One Step Closer to Jail

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal, a potentially lengthy process, and also imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents…

“In my view, Mr. Bannon has not taken responsibility for his actions,” Nichols said before he imposed the sentence. “Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes.”

The House panel had sought Bannon’s testimony over his involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Bannon has yet to testify or provide any documents to the committee.

Prosecutors argued Bannon, 68, deserved the longer sentence because he had pursued a “bad faith strategy” and his public statements disparaging the committee itself made it clear he wanted to undermine their effort to get to the bottom of the violent attack and keep anything like it from happening again.

“He chose to hide behind fabricated claims of executive privilege and advice of counsel to thumb his nose at Congress,” said prosecutor J.P. Cooney.

“Your honor, the defendant is not above the law and that is exactly what makes this case important,” Cooney said. “It must be made clear to the public, to the citizens, that no one is above the law.”

The defense, meanwhile, said he wasn’t acting in bad faith, but trying to avoid running afoul of executive privilege objections Trump had raised when Bannon was first served with a committee subpoena last year. The onetime presidential adviser said he wanted to have a Trump lawyer in the room, but the committee wouldn’t allow it…

Prosecutors had pushed for the maximum fine, saying Bannon refused to answer routine questions about his income and insisted he could pay whatever the judge imposed. The judge, though, found the short answers were an effort to spare court staff a lengthy effort of tracing Bannon’s finances and imposed a smaller fine.

Bannon has also argued that he had offered to testify after Trump waived executive privilege. But that was after the contempt charges were filed, and prosecutors say he would only agree to give the deposition if the case was dropped.

Bannon is also facing separate money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges in New York related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. Bannon has pleaded not guilty…


    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      Is there even one bit of photographic evidence that the man has ever, even one time, eaten an un-fried vegetable?!

    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Dark Brandon: “I never have a reaction to Steve Bannon.”

      Dark Brandon is very sharp and has the best reactions.

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      I love how Joey B brings the snark. Honestly, that is my favorite part of him. More please.

      “Do you have a reaction to the Steve Bannon news?”

      “Can someone send him a care package of Neutrogena products in prison?”

    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @Suzanne: “Can someone send him a care package of Neutrogena products in prison?”

      I honestly think Bannon’s going for the I AM SHOWING UP AT YOUR MANDATED FUNCTION LOOKING LIKE A SURLY PILE OF UNWASHED LAUNDRY BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT THE BOSS OF ME vibe.  You know, like a teenager at his least favorite aunt’s funeral.

      It’s offputting for normal adults, but it doesn’t seem to hurt him with the MAGAts, who admire his ‘alpha manhood’.

      Bannon’s fascinated with television, and Gawd knows the ‘fat, undergroomed male lead with the hot wife’ is an ever-popular sitcom trope.   And then there’s Seth Rogen’s whole career…

    9. 9.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Former Appellate Attorney Teri Kanefield: The judge actually stuck it to him. If the judge departs from the guidelines or is unreasonable, an appeal will succeed and Bannon will win.

    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @Anne Laurie:

      It’s offputting for normal adults, but it doesn’t seem to hurt him with the MAGAts, who admire his ‘alpha manhood’

      Well, he apparently cannot maintain a relationship (shocker), so I hope the MAGA turds also enjoy eating frozen pizza, on the couch, alone.

    11. 11.

      danielx

      @Anne Laurie:

      I AM SHOWING UP AT YOUR MANDATED FUNCTION LOOKING LIKE A SURLY PILE OF UNWASHED LAUNDRY BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT THE BOSS OF ME

      I’ve never seen him looking any other way. He looks like a particularly unpleasant version of shouty drunk guy at the end of the bar.

    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      From the previous thread, in which we were also discussing Steve Bannon’s general air of crustiness, I wanted to provide my Helpful Hint about how to stay un-gross without spending exorbitant sums on fancy body scrubs.

      1) Get some coconut oil and sugar

      2) Mix them together so you have a gritty consistency

      3) Feel free to add drops of essential oil or cooking extract for a nice fragrance

      4) Rub this on your whole self in the shower and rinse off

      5) Don’t be ashy or crusty.

    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      Should also note that this can be improvised! I sometimes use brown sugar, shea or cocoa butter mixed in, Vitamin E oil, etc. It is excellent for shaving and doesn’t feel nasty like foamy shaving creams. Body scrub products are stupidly expensive, but this is not.

    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @Dan B: I am sure she mixes nice moisturizers in her formulations. Purer soaps like Ivory are pretty drying.

      My skin is sensitive AF and I have had allergic reactions to skin care products, makeup, clothing, detergents, etc. But I also like having nice skin, while saving dollaz. Love a good exfoliating scrub, hate spending $50!

    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @Ken: Body scrub is not for cleansing, it’s for exfoliating and moisturizing. You’re supposed to use it after you cleanse so you don’t get ashy!

    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @West of the Rockies: He just looks like a stinking drunk.

      I remember in grad school, one of my professors sat next to me in our studio, and I could barely breathe, he had so much alcohol on his breath and, like, oozing out of his pores. It was disgusting. It was also just after lunch. Ludicrous.

    27. 27.

      Ken

      @Suzanne: But if I exfoliate, the other men will think I’m weak and murder me to take my gold and women and sheep.

      (Worst Settlers of Catan variant ever.)

    28. 28.

      Steve in the ATL

      Related question: any restaurant recommendations for Sioux City, Iowa?

      Surely there’s an Olive Garden there!

    29. 29.

      Quiltingfool

      Looking at the top photo of Bannon (yeah, I know, blech), I’m thinking that guy either has Type 2 diabetes and has to take insulin injections or, more likely, he’s got some serious liver problems going on.  I’ve seen guys with a gut like that and then find out they are in line for a liver transplant.

      Not a doctor, and I most certainly could be wrong.  It could just be his genetic body type (that one gets from excessive drinking and poor food choices).

      I’m 4 years younger than that guy, and I think, My God!  I’m no fresh-face spring chicken, but he looks like shit.  Kids, that’s what years of hard drinkin’ looks like.

    30. 30.

      Bill Arnold

      Dark Brandon: “I never have a reaction to Steve Bannon.”

      Perfect!
      (I confess to extreme loathing of Steve Bannon.)

